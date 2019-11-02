Welcome to Ng2-Image Viewer

This component uses the Image Viewer JS in it's core.

Ng2-Image Viewer uses MIT license, so you can use it as you wish, feel free to help contributing with the code.

This component allows you to:

Show images and PDF files, you can navigate through it;

You can load URL images, Base64 images and pdf;

Rotate each image as you wish;

Download images and PDF files (no additional configuration required);

Zoom in and out;

Fullscreen your files;

Fully responsive design

Upgrading from prior to 3.0

Take a look at this quick tutorial!

Material Icons;

How to use it:

The component already have some input references:

Name Type Required Default Value Description idContainer string X NULL It is the id of the component on the HTML, this parameter allows you to inject as many components as you wish. images BASE64/URL[] NULL It is the array containing the base64 data, the component differs the images and the PDF files, so don't worry. defaultDownloadName string 'Image' It is the default name used on the file to be downloaded, Ex: Image 1, Image 2 rotate boolean true It is the boolean that renders the rotate left and right buttons resetZoom boolean true It is the boolean that renders the resetZoom button zoomInButton boolean true It is the boolean that renders the Zoom In Button zoomOutButton boolean true It is the boolean that renders the Zoom Out Button zoomInTooltipLabel string Zoom In It is the tooltip value you want for the zoom in button zoomOutTooltipLabel string Zoom Out It is the tooltip value you want for the zoom out button download boolean true It is the boolean that renders the download button fullscreen boolean true It is the boolean that renders the fullscreen button showOptions boolean true It is the boolean that renders the options panel at the top right corner showPDFOnlyOption boolean true It is the boolean that renders the PDF only button loadOnInit boolean false It is the boolean that lets you choose if you want to load the component on the OnInit event or on the OnChanges event, It was created because i faced some trouble with the primeNG tab using the change event. primaryColor string '#0176bd' It is the background-color used on the footer and on the options panel buttonsColor string 'white' It is the color used on the buttons on the options panel buttonsHover string '#333333' It is the color used on the hover event, when the button receive the mouse pointer enableTooltip boolean true It is the boolean that renders the tooltips above the buttons rotateRightTooltipLabel string 'Rotate right' It is the tooltip value you want for the rotate right button rotateLeftTooltipLabel string 'Rotate left' It is the tooltip value you want for the rotate left button resetZoomTooltipLabel string 'Reset zoom' It is the tooltip value you want for the reset zoom button fullscreenTooltipLabel string 'Fullscreen' It is the tooltip value you want for the fullscreen button downloadTooltipLabel string 'Download' It is the tooltip value you want for the download button showPDFOnlyLabel string 'Show only PDF' It is the tooltip value you want for the show PDF only button openInNewTabTooltipLabel string 'Open in new tab' It is the tooltip value you want for the open in new tab button onNext EventEmitter It is the event triggered when you change to next file, it emits the actual index of the array on the component onPrevious EventEmitter It is the event triggered when you change to previous file, it emits the actual index of the array on the component

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install iv-viewer --save $ npm install ng2-image-viewer --save

Consuming the library

And then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { ImageViewerModule } from 'ng2-image-viewer' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, ImageViewerModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Now just add the these codes on your angular-cli.json file:

"styles" : [ "../node_modules/ng2-image-viewer/imageviewer.scss" ],

Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

< h1 > Image Viewer </ h1 > < app-image-viewer [ images ]= "['iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==', 'https://picsum.photos/900/500/?random']" [ idContainer ]= "'idOnHTML'" [ loadOnInit ]= "true" > </ app-image-viewer >

Changelog

- Next versions spoilers:

Some design changes

Smart preview on container

Better button adjustment on mobile devices

No longer uses Jquery!

Uses iv-viewer as peerDependency

Now the viewer uses the version 2.0 from Image Viewer JS, which is faster and fixes some bugs!

Better performance

Smarter scaling when image overflows the container when rotated

Added support to URL images

Added Zoom in and Zoom out buttons

Added support to open url images in new tabs

Added tooltip label for url images in new tabs

Increased performance

Fix bug when rotating images

Added tooltips

Added input to hide tooltips

Added input to costumize tooltips labels

Added new button: Show PDF only

Added new input to hide showPDFOnly button

Some design changes

Added two event emitters(OnNext and OnPrevious)

Adjust on the smart scale when rotating

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © brenoprata10