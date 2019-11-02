This component uses the Image Viewer JS in it's core.
Ng2-Image Viewer uses MIT license, so you can use it as you wish, feel free to help contributing with the code.
This component allows you to:
Take a look at this quick tutorial!
The component already have some input references:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
|idContainer
|string
|X
|NULL
|It is the id of the component on the HTML, this parameter allows you to inject as many components as you wish.
|images
|BASE64/URL[]
|NULL
|It is the array containing the base64 data, the component differs the images and the PDF files, so don't worry.
|defaultDownloadName
|string
|'Image'
|It is the default name used on the file to be downloaded, Ex: Image 1, Image 2
|rotate
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the rotate left and right buttons
|resetZoom
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the resetZoom button
|zoomInButton
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the Zoom In Button
|zoomOutButton
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the Zoom Out Button
|zoomInTooltipLabel
|string
|Zoom In
|It is the tooltip value you want for the zoom in button
|zoomOutTooltipLabel
|string
|Zoom Out
|It is the tooltip value you want for the zoom out button
|download
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the download button
|fullscreen
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the fullscreen button
|showOptions
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the options panel at the top right corner
|showPDFOnlyOption
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the PDF only button
|loadOnInit
|boolean
|false
|It is the boolean that lets you choose if you want to load the component on the OnInit event or on the OnChanges event, It was created because i faced some trouble with the primeNG tab using the change event.
|primaryColor
|string
|'#0176bd'
|It is the background-color used on the footer and on the options panel
|buttonsColor
|string
|'white'
|It is the color used on the buttons on the options panel
|buttonsHover
|string
|'#333333'
|It is the color used on the hover event, when the button receive the mouse pointer
|enableTooltip
|boolean
|true
|It is the boolean that renders the tooltips above the buttons
|rotateRightTooltipLabel
|string
|'Rotate right'
|It is the tooltip value you want for the rotate right button
|rotateLeftTooltipLabel
|string
|'Rotate left'
|It is the tooltip value you want for the rotate left button
|resetZoomTooltipLabel
|string
|'Reset zoom'
|It is the tooltip value you want for the reset zoom button
|fullscreenTooltipLabel
|string
|'Fullscreen'
|It is the tooltip value you want for the fullscreen button
|downloadTooltipLabel
|string
|'Download'
|It is the tooltip value you want for the download button
|showPDFOnlyLabel
|string
|'Show only PDF'
|It is the tooltip value you want for the show PDF only button
|openInNewTabTooltipLabel
|string
|'Open in new tab'
|It is the tooltip value you want for the open in new tab button
|onNext
|EventEmitter
|It is the event triggered when you change to next file, it emits the actual index of the array on the component
|onPrevious
|EventEmitter
|It is the event triggered when you change to previous file, it emits the actual index of the array on the component
To install this library, run:
$ npm install iv-viewer --save
$ npm install ng2-image-viewer --save
And then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { ImageViewerModule } from 'ng2-image-viewer';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
ImageViewerModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Now just add the these codes on your angular-cli.json file:
"styles": [
"../node_modules/ng2-image-viewer/imageviewer.scss"
],
Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:
<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
Image Viewer
</h1>
<app-image-viewer [images]="['iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==', 'https://picsum.photos/900/500/?random']"
[idContainer]="'idOnHTML'"
[loadOnInit]="true"></app-image-viewer>
To generate all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
$ npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
MIT © brenoprata10