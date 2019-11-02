openbase logo
niv

ng2-image-viewer

by Breno Prata
3.0.5 (see all)

Ng2-Image Viewer for Angular 2+ projects

Readme

Welcome to Ng2-Image Viewer

This component uses the Image Viewer JS in it's core.

Ng2-Image Viewer uses MIT license, so you can use it as you wish, feel free to help contributing with the code.

This component allows you to:

  • Show images and PDF files, you can navigate through it;
  • You can load URL images, Base64 images and pdf;
  • Rotate each image as you wish;
  • Download images and PDF files (no additional configuration required);
  • Zoom in and out;
  • Fullscreen your files;
  • Fully responsive design

Upgrading from prior to 3.0

Take a look at this quick tutorial!

You can donate on my Patreon!

My Patreon o/

Demo:

https://brenoprata10.github.io/ng2-image-viewer/

Requirements:

  • Material Icons;

How to use it:

The component already have some input references:

Name Type Required Default Value Description
idContainer string X NULL It is the id of the component on the HTML, this parameter allows you to inject as many components as you wish.
images BASE64/URL[] NULL It is the array containing the base64 data, the component differs the images and the PDF files, so don't worry.
defaultDownloadName string 'Image' It is the default name used on the file to be downloaded, Ex: Image 1, Image 2
rotate boolean true It is the boolean that renders the rotate left and right buttons
resetZoom boolean true It is the boolean that renders the resetZoom button
zoomInButton boolean true It is the boolean that renders the Zoom In Button
zoomOutButton boolean true It is the boolean that renders the Zoom Out Button
zoomInTooltipLabel string Zoom In It is the tooltip value you want for the zoom in button
zoomOutTooltipLabel string Zoom Out It is the tooltip value you want for the zoom out button
download boolean true It is the boolean that renders the download button
fullscreen boolean true It is the boolean that renders the fullscreen button
showOptions boolean true It is the boolean that renders the options panel at the top right corner
showPDFOnlyOption boolean true It is the boolean that renders the PDF only button
loadOnInit boolean false It is the boolean that lets you choose if you want to load the component on the OnInit event or on the OnChanges event, It was created because i faced some trouble with the primeNG tab using the change event.
primaryColor string '#0176bd' It is the background-color used on the footer and on the options panel
buttonsColor string 'white' It is the color used on the buttons on the options panel
buttonsHover string '#333333' It is the color used on the hover event, when the button receive the mouse pointer
enableTooltip boolean true It is the boolean that renders the tooltips above the buttons
rotateRightTooltipLabel string 'Rotate right' It is the tooltip value you want for the rotate right button
rotateLeftTooltipLabel string 'Rotate left' It is the tooltip value you want for the rotate left button
resetZoomTooltipLabel string 'Reset zoom' It is the tooltip value you want for the reset zoom button
fullscreenTooltipLabel string 'Fullscreen' It is the tooltip value you want for the fullscreen button
downloadTooltipLabel string 'Download' It is the tooltip value you want for the download button
showPDFOnlyLabel string 'Show only PDF' It is the tooltip value you want for the show PDF only button
openInNewTabTooltipLabel string 'Open in new tab' It is the tooltip value you want for the open in new tab button
onNext EventEmitter It is the event triggered when you change to next file, it emits the actual index of the array on the component
onPrevious EventEmitter It is the event triggered when you change to previous file, it emits the actual index of the array on the component

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install iv-viewer --save
$ npm install ng2-image-viewer --save

Consuming the library

And then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import your library
import { ImageViewerModule } from 'ng2-image-viewer';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,

    // Specify your library as an import
    ImageViewerModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Now just add the these codes on your angular-cli.json file:

"styles": [
    "../node_modules/ng2-image-viewer/imageviewer.scss"
],

Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
  Image Viewer
</h1>
<app-image-viewer [images]="['iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==', 'https://picsum.photos/900/500/?random']"
[idContainer]="'idOnHTML'"
[loadOnInit]="true"></app-image-viewer>

Changelog

- Next versions spoilers:

  • Some design changes
  • Smart preview on container
  • Better button adjustment on mobile devices

- 3.0:

  • No longer uses Jquery!
  • Uses iv-viewer as peerDependency
  • Now the viewer uses the version 2.0 from Image Viewer JS, which is faster and fixes some bugs!

- 2.0:

  • Better performance
  • Smarter scaling when image overflows the container when rotated
  • Added support to URL images
  • Added Zoom in and Zoom out buttons
  • Added support to open url images in new tabs
  • Added tooltip label for url images in new tabs

- 1.0.9:

  • Increased performance
  • Fix bug when rotating images
  • Added tooltips
  • Added input to hide tooltips
  • Added input to costumize tooltips labels
  • Added new button: Show PDF only
  • Added new input to hide showPDFOnly button
  • Some design changes

- 1.0.8:

  • Added two event emitters(OnNext and OnPrevious)
  • Adjust on the smart scale when rotating

Development

To generate all *.js, *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © brenoprata10

