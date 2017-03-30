You might try using this great lazy load lib for now. The only thing the above lib doesn't have is the Web Worker support - I hope to circle back and update this lib at some point in future or contribute worker support to tjoskar's lib.
Demo: https://ng2-image-lazy-load-demo.herokuapp.com
npm i ng2-image-lazy-load --save
This library utilizes
WebWorkers (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Web_Workers_API) for background loading of images.
By default, the location of the worker file is
assets/js/xhrWorker.js. You can copy this xhrWorker.js file for your own use from this repo or you can create your own.
To set a custom path to load your worker file relative to your web server root:
WebWorkerService.workerUrl = 'path/to/your/custom_worker.js'
The example below will help illustrate this.
Also, ensure you've loaded the angular/http bundle as well as this library falls back to using
Http wherever
Worker is not supported.
import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser";
import {NgModule, Component} from '@angular/core';
import {HttpModule} from '@angular/http';
import {ImageLazyLoadModule, WebWorkerService} from 'ng2-image-lazy-load';
// default: 'assets/js/xhrWorker.js'
WebWorkerService.workerUrl = 'path/to/your/xhrWorker.js';
// default: true
// set to false if you want to force Http instead of WebWorker
WebWorkerService.enabled = true;
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div imageLazyLoadArea>
<div *ngFor="let image of images">
<img [imageLazyLoadItem]="image.url"/>
</div>
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
public images: Array<any> = [
{
name:`image 1`,
url:`image.jpg`
},
{
name:`image 2`,
url:`image_2.jpg`
}
];
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpModule,
ImageLazyLoadModule
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
You can configure custom headers as well as custom loading, loaded and error classes by using the
imageLazyLoadConfig directive:
// view template
<div imageLazyLoadArea [imageLazyLoadConfig]="lazyLoadConfig">
<div *ngFor="let image of images">
<img [imageLazyLoadItem]="image.url"/>
</div>
</div>
// Component
public lazyLoadConfig: IImageLazyLoadConfig = {
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer auth-token'
},
loadingClass: 'custom-loading',
loadedClass: 'custom-loaded',
errorClass: 'custom-error'
};
imageCache:any: Object where the key is the url of the image the library has already loaded and doesn't need to be loaded again. i.e., {'http://domain.com/image.png':true}
load(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any>: Load url with optional custom headers
loadViaWorker(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any>: Use a webworker directly to load url with optional custom headers
loadViaHttp(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any>: Use the
Http service directly to load url with optional custom headers
Worker api, however you can use it directly if you'd like to interact with it.
static supported: boolean: Determine if workers are supported
static workerUrl: string: Used to set the path to a worker file. Defaults to 'assets/js/xhrWorker.js'
activeWorkers: Array<any>: At any given moment, this can be checked to see how many workers are currently activated
load(config: any, msgFn: any, errorFn?: any):number: Load a configuration with your worker and wire it to a
message function and/or an
error function. Returns an
id which can be used to terminate the worker.
terminate(id: number): Terminate the worker
See CONTRIBUTING
This library was made possible with help from this article by Olivier Combe: https://medium.com/@OCombe/how-to-publish-a-library-for-angular-2-on-npm-5f48cdabf435
Also, this project setup is based on the excellent angular2-seed by Minko Gechev.
MIT