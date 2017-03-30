Not currently maintained

You might try using this great lazy load lib for now. The only thing the above lib doesn't have is the Web Worker support - I hope to circle back and update this lib at some point in future or contribute worker support to tjoskar's lib.

Demo: https://ng2-image-lazy-load-demo.herokuapp.com

Installation

npm i ng2-image-lazy-load --save

Example implementation

This library utilizes WebWorkers (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Web_Workers_API) for background loading of images.

By default, the location of the worker file is assets/js/xhrWorker.js . You can copy this xhrWorker.js file for your own use from this repo or you can create your own.

To set a custom path to load your worker file relative to your web server root:

WebWorkerService.workerUrl = 'path/to/your/custom_worker.js'

The example below will help illustrate this.

Also, ensure you've loaded the angular/http bundle as well as this library falls back to using Http wherever Worker is not supported.

import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import {NgModule, Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {HttpModule} from '@angular/http' ; import {ImageLazyLoadModule, WebWorkerService} from 'ng2-image-lazy-load' ; WebWorkerService.workerUrl = 'path/to/your/xhrWorker.js' ; WebWorkerService.enabled = true ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <div imageLazyLoadArea> <div *ngFor="let image of images"> <img [imageLazyLoadItem]="image.url"/> </div> </div> ` }) export class AppComponent { public images: Array < any > = [ { name: `image 1` , url: `image.jpg` }, { name: `image 2` , url: `image_2.jpg` } ]; } ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, HttpModule, ImageLazyLoadModule ], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Configuration

You can configure custom headers as well as custom loading, loaded and error classes by using the imageLazyLoadConfig directive:

<div imageLazyLoadArea [imageLazyLoadConfig]= "lazyLoadConfig" > < div * ngFor = "let image of images" > < img [ imageLazyLoadItem ]= "image.url" /> </ div > </ div > public lazyLoadConfig: IImageLazyLoadConfig = { headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer auth-token' }, loadingClass : 'custom-loading' , loadedClass : 'custom-loaded' , errorClass : 'custom-error' };

API

ImageLazyLoaderService

imageCache:any : Object where the key is the url of the image the library has already loaded and doesn't need to be loaded again. i.e., {'http://domain.com/image.png':true}

load(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any> : Load url with optional custom headers

: Load url with optional custom headers loadViaWorker(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any> : Use a webworker directly to load url with optional custom headers

: Use a webworker directly to load url with optional custom headers loadViaHttp(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any> : Use the Http service directly to load url with optional custom headers

WebWorkerService

This is a helper service used by the library that wraps the usage of the browser's Worker api, however you can use it directly if you'd like to interact with it.

static supported: boolean : Determine if workers are supported

: Determine if workers are supported static workerUrl: string : Used to set the path to a worker file. Defaults to 'assets/js/xhrWorker.js'

: Used to set the path to a worker file. Defaults to 'assets/js/xhrWorker.js' activeWorkers: Array<any> : At any given moment, this can be checked to see how many workers are currently activated

load(config: any, msgFn: any, errorFn?: any):number : Load a configuration with your worker and wire it to a message function and/or an error function. Returns an id which can be used to terminate the worker.

: Load a configuration with your worker and wire it to a function and/or an function. Returns an which can be used to terminate the worker. terminate(id: number) : Terminate the worker

How to contribute

Big Thank You

This library was made possible with help from this article by Olivier Combe: https://medium.com/@OCombe/how-to-publish-a-library-for-angular-2-on-npm-5f48cdabf435

Also, this project setup is based on the excellent angular2-seed by Minko Gechev.

License

MIT