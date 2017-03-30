openbase logo
ng2-image-lazy-load

by Nathan Walker
2.0.9 (see all)

Angular2 image lazy loader library.

Documentation
3

161

Package

0

MIT

Built-In

Angular Lazy Load

Readme

Dependency Status devDependency Status

Not currently maintained

You might try using this great lazy load lib for now. The only thing the above lib doesn't have is the Web Worker support - I hope to circle back and update this lib at some point in future or contribute worker support to tjoskar's lib.

ng2-image-lazy-load

Demo: https://ng2-image-lazy-load-demo.herokuapp.com

Installation

npm i ng2-image-lazy-load --save

Example implementation

This library utilizes WebWorkers (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Web_Workers_API) for background loading of images.

By default, the location of the worker file is assets/js/xhrWorker.js. You can copy this xhrWorker.js file for your own use from this repo or you can create your own.

To set a custom path to load your worker file relative to your web server root:

WebWorkerService.workerUrl = 'path/to/your/custom_worker.js'

The example below will help illustrate this.

Also, ensure you've loaded the angular/http bundle as well as this library falls back to using Http wherever Worker is not supported.

import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser";
import {NgModule, Component} from '@angular/core';
import {HttpModule} from '@angular/http';
import {ImageLazyLoadModule, WebWorkerService} from 'ng2-image-lazy-load';

// default: 'assets/js/xhrWorker.js'
WebWorkerService.workerUrl = 'path/to/your/xhrWorker.js';

// default: true
// set to false if you want to force Http instead of WebWorker
WebWorkerService.enabled = true;

@Component({
    selector: 'app',
    template: `
      <div imageLazyLoadArea>
        <div *ngFor="let image of images">
          <img [imageLazyLoadItem]="image.url"/>
        </div>
      </div>
    `
})
export class AppComponent {
    public images: Array<any> = [
      {
        name:`image 1`,
        url:`image.jpg`
      },
      {
        name:`image 2`,
        url:`image_2.jpg`
      }
    ];
}

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,
        HttpModule,
        ImageLazyLoadModule
    ],
    declarations: [AppComponent],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Configuration

You can configure custom headers as well as custom loading, loaded and error classes by using the imageLazyLoadConfig directive:

// view template
<div imageLazyLoadArea [imageLazyLoadConfig]="lazyLoadConfig">
  <div *ngFor="let image of images">
    <img [imageLazyLoadItem]="image.url"/>
  </div>
</div>

// Component
public lazyLoadConfig: IImageLazyLoadConfig = {
  headers: {
    'Authorization': 'Bearer auth-token'
  },
  loadingClass: 'custom-loading',
  loadedClass: 'custom-loaded',
  errorClass: 'custom-error'
};

API

ImageLazyLoaderService

Properties:

  • imageCache:any: Object where the key is the url of the image the library has already loaded and doesn't need to be loaded again. i.e., {'http://domain.com/image.png':true}

Methods:

  • load(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any>: Load url with optional custom headers
  • loadViaWorker(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any>: Use a webworker directly to load url with optional custom headers
  • loadViaHttp(url: string, headers?: any): Promise<any>: Use the Http service directly to load url with optional custom headers

WebWorkerService

This is a helper service used by the library that wraps the usage of the browser's Worker api, however you can use it directly if you'd like to interact with it.

Properties:

  • static supported: boolean: Determine if workers are supported
  • static workerUrl: string: Used to set the path to a worker file. Defaults to 'assets/js/xhrWorker.js'
  • activeWorkers: Array<any>: At any given moment, this can be checked to see how many workers are currently activated

Methods:

  • load(config: any, msgFn: any, errorFn?: any):number: Load a configuration with your worker and wire it to a message function and/or an error function. Returns an id which can be used to terminate the worker.
  • terminate(id: number): Terminate the worker

How to contribute

See CONTRIBUTING

Big Thank You

This library was made possible with help from this article by Olivier Combe: https://medium.com/@OCombe/how-to-publish-a-library-for-angular-2-on-npm-5f48cdabf435

Also, this project setup is based on the excellent angular2-seed by Minko Gechev.

License

MIT

