Http Interceptor library for Angular 2
This library uses
Proxy from ES6 spec so if you need to support browsers
that are ES5 compatible include proxy-polyfill.
If you are getting error like:
ReferenceError: __extends is not defined
Please make sure that you are importing
ts-helpers module in your application.
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ng2-http-interceptor --save
Import
HttpInterceptorModule to your application module.
This will override original
Http Service and all requests will be intercepted.
Import as
HttpInterceptorModule.noOverrideHttp() to keep original
Http Service
and use
InterceptableHttp for requests to be intercepted.
To use it you must first declare providers in your
@NgModule.
You have 2 options:
InterceptableHttp AND override original
Http service so
that all your requests will be intercepted
InterceptableHttp and keep original
Http service so
you can make requests which are intercepted and not.
For case #1 use:
{
providers: [...HTTP_INTERCEPTOR_PROVIDER]
}
For case #2 use:
{
providers: [...HTTP_INTERCEPTOR_NO_OVERRIDE_PROVIDER]
}
You can use
InterceptableHttp for your requests in case #1 and #2
and
Http if you chose to override it (case #1 only):
constructor(http: Http, httpInterceptor: HttpInterceptorService) {
httpInterceptor.request().addInterceptor((data, method) => {
console.log(method, data);
return data;
});
httpInterceptor.response().addInterceptor((res, method) => {
res.subscribe(r => console.log(method, r));
return res;
});
this.http.get('/')
.map(r => r.text())
.subscribe(console.log);
}
In this setup every request and response will be logged to the console.
You can also cancel request by returning
false value (that coerce to boolean false)
from one of registered request interceptors.
You can return
Observable from request interceptors to do some async job.
You can find in-depth explanation of internal concepts here: https://goo.gl/GU9VWo
Also if you want to play with it check this repo.
Or check this plnkr demo.
All and every interception setup is made by
HttpInterceptorService service.
Inject this service in place where you want to manage interceptors.
HttpInterceptorService
HttpInterceptorService: {
request(url?: string|RegExp): Interceptable,
response(url?: string|RegExp): Interceptable
}
See src/http/http-interceptor.ts for full reference
Description: Methods will determine when to call interceptor - before
request (
request()) or after response (
response()).
You can also specify url filtering (
string|RegExp) which will indicate
when interceptor must be triggered depending on url.
By default all interceptors fall under
'/' url key which means every
interceptor registered that way will be triggered despite of actual url.
Interceptable
Interceptable: {
addInterceptor(interceptorFn: Interceptor): Interceptable,
removeInterceptor(interceptorFn: Interceptor): Interceptable,
clearInterceptors(interceptorFns?: Interceptor[]): Interceptable
}
See src/http/interceptable.ts for full reference
Description: This object will help you manage interceptors with respect to your selected configuration (url filtering).
Interceptor
export interface Interceptor {
(data: any, method: string): any;
}
See src/http/interceptable.ts for full reference
Description: This is generic type of interceptor - which is a plain old JavaScript function.
You will be dealing with specific one to satisfy it's criteria:
Interceptor<any[], any[]> - for request interceptors
Http
was made + method name as string (
get,
post,
delete...)
and should return array of the same structure or
false to cancel request.
Interceptor<Observable<Response>, Observable<Response>> - for response interceptors
get,
post,
delete...)
and should return same or new Observable but with type Response
(this is made specifically to prevent other code being broken
because response was intercepted and structure changed)
There are a bunch of helper functions added to simplify some common
work with data array (for ex. getting
RequestOptions or even
Headers).
getHttpHeadersOrInit()
export function getHttpHeadersOrInit(data: any[], method: string): Headers;
See src/http/helpers/getHttpHeadersOrInit.ts for full reference
Description: Gets
Headers from data array.
If no
RequestOptions found - creates it and updates original data array.
If no
Headers found - creates it and sets to
RequestOptions.
getHttpOptionsAndIdx()
export function getHttpOptionsAndIdx(
data: any[],
method: string,
alwaysOriginal?: boolean
): {
options: RequestOptions;
idx: number;
};
See src/http/helpers/getHttpOptionsAndIdx.ts for full reference
Description: Gets
RequestOptions and it's index location in data array.
If no options found and
alwaysOriginal = false - creates new
RequestOptions
but does NOT set it back on data array.
alwaysOriginal is
false by default.
getHttpOptions()
export function getHttpOptions(
data: any[],
method: string,
alwaysOriginal?: boolean): RequestOptions;
See src/http/helpers/getHttpOptions.ts for full reference
Description: Gets http
RequestOptions from data array.
If no options found and
alwaysOriginal = false - returns new
RequestOptions
but does NOT set it back on data array.
alwaysOriginal is
false by default.
getHttpOptionsIdx()
export function getHttpOptionsIdx(method: string): number;
See src/http/helpers/getHttpOptionsIdx.ts for full reference
Description: Gets index of
RequestOptions in http data array for specified
method.
To generate all
*.js,
*.js.map,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
$ npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
To run unit tests:
$ npm test
MIT © Alex Malkevich