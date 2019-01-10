openbase logo
nh

ng2-highcharts

by Richard Natal
1.2.0 (see all)

Angular2 library to use Highcharts out of the box

npm
GitHub
Documentation
290

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ng2-highcharts

travis build

Breaking change

  • From version 0.x.x to 1.x.x: The KeyValueDiffer type has changed to KeyValueDiffer<type, type> and it breaks the build, so, people using angular prior to 4.0.0, should continue to use ng2-highcharts 0.x.x

Installation

To install this library, install peer dependencies first:

$ npm install --save highcharts@^4.2.1

Also make sure you install the typings for Highcharts:

$ npm install @types/highcharts --save

Then, install this library running:

$ npm install --save ng2-highcharts

Usage

To use this library, you must load angular >= 4.0.0 (and its dependencies) and highcharts.

We highly recomend the usage of a seed project or a generator. Angular-seed and Quickstart are my favorite seeds and Angular-Cli and Ionic v2 are my favorite generators, but you can use any one for your project.

A running example on how to use this library can be found at AngularShowcase or here.

More examples and detailed information on how to use the library, follow the wiki articles.

Changelog

To versions until v0.6.3 look at changelog page.

To posterior versions, look at release page.

Contributors

Bigousk3nseisasidharjosxnickmortonNathanWalker

pleerocktianyi-wang-rockalltech

License

MIT © Richard Natal

