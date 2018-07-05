Native Angular2+ wrapper for Handsontable.

Handsontable is a data grid component with an Excel-like appearance. Built in JavaScript, it integrates with any data source and comes with features like data validation, sorting, grouping, data binding or column ordering. Actively supported by the Handsoncode team and the GitHub community.

Quick start

Add ng2-handsontable to your package.json or install with npm i ng2-handsontable --save . The latest version of ng2-handsontable only works for Angular5+. For Angular2 or Angular4 use ng2-handsontable@2. If you are using SystemJS, add the ng2-handsontable path to your SystemJS.config.js: 'ng2-handsontable': 'node_modules/ng2-handsontable/bundles/ng2-handsontable.umd.js' . Webpack (used by Angular-CLI) picks up the path automatically. Import the HotTableModule into your module. Here's a TypeScript example:

import { HotTableModule } from 'ng2-handsontable' ; ... ({ ... imports: [ HotTableModule ], ... }) export class MyModule { }

Use the hot-table component in your template. The following example displays the supported attributes:

< hot-table [ data ]= "data" [ columns ]= "columns" [ colHeaders ]= "colHeaders" [ colWidths ]= "colHeaders" [ options ]= "options" ( hotInstanceCreated )= "init($event)" ( HANDSONTABLE_EVENT )= "eventHandler" > </ hot-table >

data: any[] - data source

- data source pageData: Observable<any[]> - observable data source for paged data

- observable data source for paged data columns?: any[] - descriptors of columns that contains information regarding type, format, source, ... of particular column

- descriptors of columns that contains information regarding type, format, source, ... of particular column colHeaders?: string[] - array of column headers, default column headers will be shown (or not be shown, it depends on other settings) if this parameter is undefined

- array of column headers, default column headers will be shown (or not be shown, it depends on other settings) if this parameter is undefined colWidths?: number[] - array of column sizes, default column size will be applied if this parameter is undefined

- array of column sizes, default column size will be applied if this parameter is undefined options?: any - any of the Handsontable options

- any of the Handsontable options hotInstanceCreated - Emits the Handsontable instance after it has been created. (Alternatively the this -context of the Handsontable hooks init() or afterInit() could be used.)

- Emits the Handsontable instance after it has been created. (Alternatively the -context of the Handsontable hooks init() or afterInit() could be used.) 'HANDSONTABLE_EVENT' - all Handsontable events are implemented as EventEmitters, e.g. (beforeInit)="onBeforeInit" .

The free version of Handsontable is used by default, but the pro-version could be used as a drop-in replacement.

The following methods are available as a public API on HotTableComponent (which you can access from your parent component with @ViewChild(HotTableComponent) hotTableComponent ):

getHandsontableInstance(): Handsontable - returns the underlying Handsontable Core instance; all registered Handsontable plugins are accessible via instance.getPlugin()

- returns the underlying Handsontable Core instance; all registered Handsontable plugins are accessible via instance.getPlugin() markAsChanged(properties: ('data' | 'options' | 'colHeaders' | 'colWidths' | 'columns')[]) - Call this function to mark any of the given input properties as changed in case they were changed partially, rather than replaced by a new object. The component picks up the latter through Angular's ngOnChanges(), but not the former. For example, when a new row is added to an existing 'data' input array, call markAsChanged(['data']) .

See the demo and the demo sources for further details.

Troubleshooting

ZoneJS < 0.8.20 was throwing an error because of Handsontable's wrapping of the native Promise. If you are not able to update zone.js, you will need to import handsontable before zone.js with import 'handsontable' . For an AngularCLI-project, the zone.js import happens in the polyfill.ts file.

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for your understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)