Native Angular2+ wrapper for Handsontable.
Handsontable is a data grid component with an Excel-like appearance. Built in JavaScript, it integrates with any data source and comes with features like data validation, sorting, grouping, data binding or column ordering. Actively supported by the Handsoncode team and the GitHub community.
Add ng2-handsontable to your package.json or install with
npm i ng2-handsontable --save. The latest version of ng2-handsontable only works for Angular5+. For Angular2 or Angular4 use ng2-handsontable@2.
If you are using SystemJS, add the ng2-handsontable path to your SystemJS.config.js:
'ng2-handsontable': 'node_modules/ng2-handsontable/bundles/ng2-handsontable.umd.js'. Webpack (used by Angular-CLI) picks up the path automatically.
Import the
HotTableModule into your module. Here's a TypeScript example:
import { HotTableModule } from 'ng2-handsontable';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
HotTableModule
],
...
})
export class MyModule {
}
hot-table component in your template. The following example displays the supported attributes:
<hot-table [data]="data"
[columns]="columns"
[colHeaders]="colHeaders"
[colWidths]="colHeaders"
[options]="options"
(hotInstanceCreated)="init($event)"
(HANDSONTABLE_EVENT)="eventHandler">
</hot-table>
data: any[] - data source
pageData: Observable<any[]> - observable data source for paged data
columns?: any[] - descriptors of columns that contains information regarding type, format, source, ... of particular column
colHeaders?: string[] - array of column headers, default column headers will be shown (or not be shown, it depends on other settings) if this parameter is undefined
colWidths?: number[] - array of column sizes, default column size will be applied if this parameter is undefined
options?: any - any of the Handsontable options
hotInstanceCreated - Emits the Handsontable instance after it has been created. (Alternatively the
this-context of the Handsontable hooks init() or afterInit() could be used.)
(beforeInit)="onBeforeInit".
The free version of Handsontable is used by default, but the pro-version could be used as a drop-in replacement.
@ViewChild(HotTableComponent) hotTableComponent):
getHandsontableInstance(): Handsontable - returns the underlying Handsontable Core instance; all registered Handsontable plugins are accessible via instance.getPlugin()
markAsChanged(properties: ('data' | 'options' | 'colHeaders' | 'colWidths' | 'columns')[])- Call this function to mark any of the given input properties as changed in case they were changed partially, rather than replaced by a new object. The component picks up the latter through Angular's ngOnChanges(), but not the former. For example, when a new row is added to an existing 'data' input array, call
markAsChanged(['data']).
import 'handsontable'. For an AngularCLI-project, the zone.js import happens in the
polyfill.ts file.
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for your understanding!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)