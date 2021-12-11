Angular Google Charts module

Versions

Version 6 is built with Angular 9, should work with Angular versions from 8 to 13.

Version 7 is built with Angular 12 in Ivy partial compilation mode, works with Angular versions from 12 to 13.

Features

All chart types

Dashboard and controls

Chart Editor

Formatters

Events

If you are using this package commercially or if you find it useful, please consider sponsoring this project.

Install

npm i --save ng2-google-charts

Quick start

Import the module in your app.module.ts :

import { Ng2GoogleChartsModule } from 'ng2-google-charts' ; ({ ... imports: [ ... Ng2GoogleChartsModule, ], providers: [ }) export class AppModule { }

In your templates, use the google-chart component like this:

< google-chart [ data ]= "pieChart" > </ google-chart >

and in the corresponding .ts file:

import { GoogleChartInterface, GoogleChartType } from 'ng2-google-charts' ; public pieChart: GoogleChartInterface = { chartType: GoogleChartType.PieChart, dataTable: [ [ 'Task' , 'Hours per Day' ], [ 'Work' , 11 ], [ 'Eat' , 2 ], [ 'Commute' , 2 ], [ 'Watch TV' , 2 ], [ 'Sleep' , 7 ] ], options: { 'title' : 'Tasks' }, };

Usage & Demo

Check out the reference documentation and the live demo.

License

MIT