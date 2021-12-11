Angular Google Charts module
If you are using this package commercially or if you find it useful, please consider sponsoring this project.
npm i --save ng2-google-charts
Import the module in your
app.module.ts:
import { Ng2GoogleChartsModule } from 'ng2-google-charts';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
Ng2GoogleChartsModule,
],
providers: [
})
export class AppModule { }
In your templates, use the
google-chart component like this:
<google-chart [data]="pieChart"></google-chart>
and in the corresponding
.ts file:
import { GoogleChartInterface, GoogleChartType } from 'ng2-google-charts';
public pieChart: GoogleChartInterface = {
chartType: GoogleChartType.PieChart,
dataTable: [
['Task', 'Hours per Day'],
['Work', 11],
['Eat', 2],
['Commute', 2],
['Watch TV', 2],
['Sleep', 7]
],
//firstRowIsData: true,
options: {'title': 'Tasks'},
};
Check out the reference documentation and the live demo.