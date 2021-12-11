openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ngc

ng2-google-charts

by Giacomo Mazzamuto
7.0.0 (see all)

Angular Google Charts module

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng2-google-charts

Angular Google Charts module

NPM Version Downloads

Versions

  • Version 6 is built with Angular 9, should work with Angular versions from 8 to 13.
  • Version 7 is built with Angular 12 in Ivy partial compilation mode, works with Angular versions from 12 to 13.

Features

  • All chart types
  • Dashboard and controls
  • Chart Editor
  • Formatters
  • Events

Sponsoring

If you are using this package commercially or if you find it useful, please consider sponsoring this project.

Install

npm i --save ng2-google-charts

Quick start

Import the module in your app.module.ts:

import { Ng2GoogleChartsModule } from 'ng2-google-charts';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    Ng2GoogleChartsModule,
  ],
  providers: [
})
export class AppModule { }

In your templates, use the google-chart component like this:

<google-chart [data]="pieChart"></google-chart>

and in the corresponding .ts file:

import { GoogleChartInterface, GoogleChartType } from 'ng2-google-charts';

public pieChart: GoogleChartInterface = {
  chartType: GoogleChartType.PieChart,
  dataTable: [
    ['Task', 'Hours per Day'],
    ['Work',     11],
    ['Eat',      2],
    ['Commute',  2],
    ['Watch TV', 2],
    ['Sleep',    7]
  ],
  //firstRowIsData: true,
  options: {'title': 'Tasks'},
};

Usage & Demo

Check out the reference documentation and the live demo.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

devextremeHTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
335K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
agc
angular-google-chartsA wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-echartsAn angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
ah
angular-highchartsHighcharts directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
ng2-chartsBeautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
187K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-charts:bar_chart: Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial