This is the home for the Angular 2 gantt component. This project was generated with angular-cli version 1.0.0-beta.18.
The aim of this project is to make a material design angular 2 gantt component.
Angular 2 gantt is currently in alpha and under active development. During alpha, breaking API and behaviour changes will be occuring regularly.
If you want to view the and modify the source directly do the following:
npm install ng2-gantt --save
Import the
ng2-gantt NgModule into your app module
import { GanttModule } from 'ng2-gantt';
// other imports
@NgModule({
imports: [ GanttModule ]
})
export class AppModule { }
Angular 2 Gantt supports the most recent versions of major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge.