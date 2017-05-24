Angular 2 Gantt

This is the home for the Angular 2 gantt component. This project was generated with angular-cli version 1.0.0-beta.18.

The aim of this project is to make a material design angular 2 gantt component.

Project status

Angular 2 gantt is currently in alpha and under active development. During alpha, breaking API and behaviour changes will be occuring regularly.

Getting Started

If you want to view the and modify the source directly do the following:

git clone https://github.com/dalestone/angular2-gantt.git npm install -g angular-cli npm install npm start

Install Angular 2 Gantt (Webpack only)

npm install ng2-gantt --save

Import the ng2-gantt NgModule into your app module

import { GanttModule } from 'ng2-gantt' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ GanttModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Demo

Browser support

Angular 2 Gantt supports the most recent versions of major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge.