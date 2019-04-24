Create Beautiful Fullscreen Scrolling websites (now with Angular 2 and above)!

This is an Angular fullPage.js port library.

New:

Project is updated to support Angular 7 !

Help wanted

As for now, I have no enough time to work on the this library. I am a backend developer, write Java / Python programs and that's the reason why library updates are so rare. I am not able to follow all the new trends in Angular, fullpage.js and frontend in general.

I am looking for collaborators who could help me to keep library up to date and resolve incoming PR's and issues. If you are interested in it, contact me via email: meiblorn@gmail.com

Demo

Check out the live demo HERE

Docs

For docs checkout our WIKI

For typedocs checkout this LINK