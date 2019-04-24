openbase logo
nf

ng2-fullpage

by Meiblorn
2.1.0

Angular 2 fullPage.js port library

Downloads/wk

2

2

GitHub Stars

283

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Angular Scroll

Readme

ngx-fullpage

Create Beautiful Fullscreen Scrolling websites (now with Angular 2 and above)!

This is an Angular fullPage.js port library.

New:

  • Project is updated to support Angular 7 !

Help wanted

As for now, I have no enough time to work on the this library. I am a backend developer, write Java / Python programs and that's the reason why library updates are so rare. I am not able to follow all the new trends in Angular, fullpage.js and frontend in general.

I am looking for collaborators who could help me to keep library up to date and resolve incoming PR's and issues. If you are interested in it, contact me via email: meiblorn@gmail.com

Demo

Check out the live demo HERE

Docs

For docs checkout our WIKI

For typedocs checkout this LINK

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial