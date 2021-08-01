openbase logo
nf

ng2-flatpickr

by Mező István
9.0.0 (see all)

Angular 2+ wrapper for flatpickr (https://github.com/chmln/flatpickr)

Readme

ng2-flatpickr

ng2-flatpickr is a lightweight Angular wrapper for flatpickr, which is usable in reactive forms inside Angular.

Examples are here: https://mezoistvan.github.io/ng2-flatpickr-examples/.

npm install --save flatpickr ng2-flatpickr
yarn add flatpickr ng2-flatpickr

How to use:

Import the Ng2FlatpickrModule to your NgModule:

import { Ng2FlatpickrModule } from 'ng2-flatpickr';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    Ng2FlatpickrModule
    ...

Example usage in a form component html template:

<ng2-flatpickr formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>

Overwrite the default flatpickr properties by inputting any of the flatpickr options: https://chmln.github.io/flatpickr/options/ 

import { FlatpickrOptions } from 'ng2-flatpickr';

let exampleOptions: FlatpickrOptions = {
  defaultDate: '2017-03-15'
};

<ng2-flatpickr [config]="exampleOptions" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>

Add locale to the options

import { FlatpickrOptions } from 'ng2-flatpickr';
import Russian from 'flatpickr/dist/l10n/ru.js';

let exampleOptions: FlatpickrOptions = {
  locale: Russian.ru,
  ...
};

<ng2-flatpickr [config]="exampleOptions" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>

Set a placeholder for the input:

<ng2-flatpickr placeholder="Pick a date!" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>

Set a date using a string or a date object:

let randomDateString = '1988-09-19';
let randomDateObject = new Date( 1234567891011 );

<ng2-flatpickr [setDate]="randomDateString" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>
<ng2-flatpickr [setDate]="randomDateObject" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>

Flatpickr css needs to be loaded separately. when using @angular/cli, load it in angular.json.

"styles": [
  "node_modules/flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.min.css"
]

