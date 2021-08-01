ng2-flatpickr is a lightweight Angular wrapper for flatpickr, which is usable in reactive forms inside Angular.

Examples are here: https://mezoistvan.github.io/ng2-flatpickr-examples/.

npm install --save flatpickr ng2-flatpickr yarn add flatpickr ng2-flatpickr

How to use:

Import the Ng2FlatpickrModule to your NgModule:

import { Ng2FlatpickrModule } from 'ng2-flatpickr' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ Ng2FlatpickrModule ...

Example usage in a form component html template:

<ng2-flatpickr formControlName= "formControlName" > </ ng2-flatpickr >

Overwrite the default flatpickr properties by inputting any of the flatpickr options: https://chmln.github.io/flatpickr/options/

import { FlatpickrOptions } from 'ng2-flatpickr' ; let exampleOptions: FlatpickrOptions = { defaultDate : '2017-03-15' }; < ng2-flatpickr [ config ]= "exampleOptions" formControlName = "formControlName" > </ ng2-flatpickr >

Add locale to the options

import { FlatpickrOptions } from 'ng2-flatpickr' ; import Russian from 'flatpickr/dist/l10n/ru.js' ; let exampleOptions: FlatpickrOptions = { locale : Russian.ru, ... }; < ng2-flatpickr [ config ]= "exampleOptions" formControlName = "formControlName" > </ ng2-flatpickr >

Set a placeholder for the input:

<ng2-flatpickr placeholder= "Pick a date!" formControlName= "formControlName" > </ ng2-flatpickr >

Set a date using a string or a date object:

let randomDateString = '1988-09-19' ; let randomDateObject = new Date ( 1234567891011 ); < ng2-flatpickr [ setDate ]= "randomDateString" formControlName = "formControlName" > </ ng2-flatpickr > < ng2-flatpickr [ setDate ]= "randomDateObject" formControlName = "formControlName" > </ ng2-flatpickr >

Flatpickr css needs to be loaded separately. when using @angular/cli , load it in angular.json .