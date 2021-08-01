ng2-flatpickr is a lightweight Angular wrapper for flatpickr, which is usable in reactive forms inside Angular.
Examples are here: https://mezoistvan.github.io/ng2-flatpickr-examples/.
npm install --save flatpickr ng2-flatpickr
yarn add flatpickr ng2-flatpickr
Import the Ng2FlatpickrModule to your NgModule:
import { Ng2FlatpickrModule } from 'ng2-flatpickr';
@NgModule({
imports: [
Ng2FlatpickrModule
...
Example usage in a form component html template:
<ng2-flatpickr formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>
Overwrite the default flatpickr properties by inputting any of the flatpickr options: https://chmln.github.io/flatpickr/options/
import { FlatpickrOptions } from 'ng2-flatpickr';
let exampleOptions: FlatpickrOptions = {
defaultDate: '2017-03-15'
};
<ng2-flatpickr [config]="exampleOptions" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>
Add locale to the options
import { FlatpickrOptions } from 'ng2-flatpickr';
import Russian from 'flatpickr/dist/l10n/ru.js';
let exampleOptions: FlatpickrOptions = {
locale: Russian.ru,
...
};
<ng2-flatpickr [config]="exampleOptions" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>
Set a placeholder for the input:
<ng2-flatpickr placeholder="Pick a date!" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>
Set a date using a string or a date object:
let randomDateString = '1988-09-19';
let randomDateObject = new Date( 1234567891011 );
<ng2-flatpickr [setDate]="randomDateString" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>
<ng2-flatpickr [setDate]="randomDateObject" formControlName="formControlName"></ng2-flatpickr>
Flatpickr css needs to be loaded separately. when using
@angular/cli, load it in
angular.json.
"styles": [
"node_modules/flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.min.css"
]