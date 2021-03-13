openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nf

ng2-fittext

by Lorenzo Iovino
1.2.12 (see all)

An Angular2+ directive that autoscale the font size of an element until it fit the upper level container dimension.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng2-fittext

An Angular2 directive written in pure typescript (and without jquery!), to autoscale the font size of an element so that it fits an upper level container.

Demo

http://plnkr.co/edit/v0TQaYepV4E2Heur02j5?p=preview

Installation

Install the library

$ npm install --save ng2-fittext

Usage

  1. Declare it in your module
    import {Ng2FittextModule} from "ng2-fittext";
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    Ng2FittextModule
  ]
})
  2. Use it in your components
    import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
  selector: 'label',
  template: `<div #container>
                <div [fittext]="true" [activateOnResize]="true" [container]="container">Bla bla bla...</div>
            </div>`
})
export class LabelComponent {}

Examples

Fit to the parent element (this works if you have a variable number of elements between your element and its parent)

import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
  selector: 'label',
  template: `<div>
                <div [fittext]="true" [activateOnResize]="true">Bla bla bla...</div>
            </div>`
})
export class LabelComponent {}

NEW! Support for autoresize input box!

import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
  selector: 'inputbox',
  template: `<div #container>
                <input [fittext]="true" [activateOnResize]="true" [container]="container" [activateOnInputEvents]="true">`,
            </div>`
})

export class InputBoxComponent {}

NEW! Support for maxFontSize!

import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
  selector: 'inputbox',
  template: `<div>
                <input [fittext]="true" [activateOnResize]="true" [activateOnInputEvents]="true" [minFontSize]="40" [maxFontSize]="100">`,
            </div>`
})
export class InputBoxComponent {}

Input Parameters:

ParameterDescriptionValues
fittextthe directive selectortrue/false
containerthe container to fit (if not present it fits to the parent container by default)ElementRef
activateOnResizeenable/disable the autofit in case of window resizetrue or false (default false)
activateOnInputEventsenable/disable the autofit in case of input box events (keydown, keyup etc..)true or false (default false)
maxFontSizemaximum font sizenumber, default is 1000
!deprecated! useMaxFontSizeuse max font size if is truedeprecated!
minFontSizeminimum font sizenumber, default is 7
modelToWatchpass model to watch, when this model changes -> font size is automatically recalculatedany type of model

Output Parameters:

ParameterDescriptionValues
fontSizeChangedcurrent font sizestring

Development

Want to contribute? Great! Simply, clone the repository!

I created this library because I always spent too much time to solve this problem and didn't find anything on the web (13/03/2017) that does this without jquery and that is also easily integrable in angular2. For sure it is not the best implementation, maybe is not the best way to do it, but, it gets the job done.

Todos

  • Write tests
  • Find a better algorithm to find the font-size who fits better the container

License

MIT

Lorenzo I.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial