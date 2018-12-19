Not actively maintained anymore, looking for maintainer

Unfortunately I don't have time to actively maintain my open source repos anymore. If anyone wants to take over, feel free to contact me anytime, I'd be happy if this project still finds use.

Angular 4 and 5 component that implements a drag and drop or select file selection, including preview.

Demo

A simple demo is available as a plnkr: http://plnkr.co/edit/eU7VM4j74ljN36bnZbPP?p=preview

Breaking changes in 1.0

The logged action of the output events is now an Enum instead of a string. The output event onChange does not exist anymore.

Install

$ npm install ng2-file-input --save

Import the module

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { Ng2FileInputModule } from 'ng2-file-input' ; import { MyComponent } from './my.component' ; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, Ng2FileInputModule.forRoot() ], declarations: [MyComponent], bootstrap: [MyComponent] }) export class MyAppModule {}

Import the styles

This library uses Bootstrap 4, so make sure to install that if you want the default styling to apply.

If you use Sass / Scss you can import the styles like so:

@ import "{}/node_modules/ng2-file-input/ng2-file-input.scss" ;

otherwise just include the css file like this in your styles.css:

@ import '~ng2-file-input/ng2-file-input.css' ;

Usage

Use it in your template

< ng2-file-input > </ ng2-file-input >

Output events

General: onAction

< ng2-file-input ( onAction )= "onAction($event)" > </ ng2-file-input >

The on-action event will fire whenever an action to the file input happens, returning the following object:

id : currentFiles : action : file :

The emitted Action is an Enum:

export enum Ng2FileInputAction{ Removed=0, Added= 1 , InvalidDenied = 2 , CouldNotRemove = 3 , CouldNotAdd = 4 , }

You can use this Enum to check which action was emitted in your component like so (import it first of course):

if (event.action===Ng2FileInputAction.Removed){ }

Specific: onRemoved, onAdded, onInvalidDenied, onCouldNotRemove, onCouldNotAdd

< ng2-file-input ( onRemoved )= "onRemoved($event)" ( onInvalidDenied )= "onInvalidDenied($event)" > </ ng2-file-input >

Those actions fire when each correlating action happens, emitting the following object:

id : currentFiles : file :

Reset the file input or programatically add / remove files

Using the Ng2FileInputService you can easily reset the file input (removes all added files) or manually add and remove files. All you need to do so is to give the file input a UNIQUE identifier:

< ng2-file-input [ id ]= "myFileInputIdentifier" > </ ng2-file-input >

private myFileInputIdentifier: string = "tHiS_Id_IS_sPeeCiAL" ; constructor ( private ng2FileInputService: Ng2FileInputService ){ } IResetBecauseICan(): void { this .ng2FileInputService.reset( this .myFileInputIdentifier); }

Options

Available Options

Parameter Type Explanation dropText string set the text for the dropzone browseText string set the text for the browse button removeText string set the text that appears when hovering over a preview element to remove invalidFileText string set the text for the error that appears if an invalid file or with a disallowed extension was added invalidFileTimeout number how long the error should appear, set to 0 if it should stay multiple Boolean wether multiple files can be added or not showPreviews Boolean show a preview of the selected file / files accept string string for the input field accept attribute removable Boolean should files be removable (through the preview) extensions string[] the allowed extensions to be selected. Can either be ['image/jpeg', ...] or ['jpg',...]

Default global

You can set the options globally like so (below are the default values for the parameters if they are not set):

Ng2FileInputModule.forRoot( { dropText: "Drop file here" ; browseText: "Browse" ; removeText: "Remove" ; invalidFileText: "You have picked an invalid or disallowed file." invalidFileTimeout: 8000 ; removable: true ; multiple: false ; showPreviews: true ; extensions:[ 'jpg' ]; } ),

Per element

You can overwrite the default parameters per element:

< ng2-file-input [ drop-text ]= "'my very custom dropzone text'" > </ ng2-file-input >

Please note that instead of camelCase the lisp-case has to be used here.

Styling

All the elements have sepcific css classes, please just look them up using the element inspector.

To-do (Pull requests welcome)