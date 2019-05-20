A wrapper directive around the bootstrap-datetimepicker component.

It is a continuation of angular-eonasdan-datetimepicker.

It works with angular 2, angular 4 and angular 5

Having problems using the wrapper?

Please, post an issue on GitHub and provide a plunker with your question.

Installation

1) Install the directive via bower or npm (or download it manually, as you prefer)

npm install ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker --save

2) Include dependent libraries in your application:

* jquery.js, * bootstrap (.js & .css), * eonasdan bootsrap datetimepicker (.js & .css), * moment.js. Example configuration for [angular-cli](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) in `.angular-cli.json` file ```json "styles" : [ "styles.css" , "../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" , "../node_modules/eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/build/css/bootstrap-datetimepicker.min.css" ], "scripts" : [ "../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" , "../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js" , "../node_modules/moment/min/moment.min.js" , "../node_modules/eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/src/js/bootstrap-datetimepicker.js" ], ``` Example configuration for [webpack](https://github.com/webpack/webpack) in `vendor.ts` file ```javascript // css files import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css' ; import 'eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/build/css/bootstrap-datetimepicker.min.css' ; // js files import * as $ from 'jquery' ; window[ 'jQuery' ] = window[ '$' ] = $; import 'bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js' ; import 'eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/src/js/bootstrap-datetimepicker.js' import * as moment from 'moment' ; ```

3) Add the A2Edatetimepicker module import in your module.:

import {A2Edatetimepicker} from 'ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker' ; import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ ... FormsMoudle, A2Edatetimepicker, ... ] }) export class SomeModule {}

4) Start using!

Examples

Directive usage

Add a2e-datetimepicker tag and add the date attribute.

Currently the a2e-datetimepicker tag can be added on either input-group or the input element.

Option #1

< div class = "form-group" > < div class = "input-group" > < input class = "form-control" a2e-datetimepicker [( ngModel )]= "dateTo" [ options ]= "a2eOptions" /> < span class = "input-group-addon" > < span class = "glyphicon glyphicon-calendar" > </ span > </ span > </ div > </ div >

Option #2

< div class = "form-group" > < div class = "input-group" a2e-datetimepicker [( ngModel )]= "dateTo" [ options ]= "a2eOptions" ( onClick )= "dateClick()" > < input class = "form-control" /> < span class = "input-group-addon" > < span class = "glyphicon glyphicon-calendar" > </ span > </ span > </ div > </ div >

In both cases the directive will work exactly the same. Also triggering the callendar with the icon in span will work in both cases. This comes from angular1 version and may be deleted in the future.

Parameters

options

With options attribute you can pass an object containing all the required configuration for your datetimepicker. All the options available in the original library are supported. Check the list of options on official website: http://eonasdan.github.io/bootstrap-datetimepicker/Options/

options = { format : "DD.MM.YYYY" , maxDate : dateTo };

onClick