Having problems using the wrapper?
Please, post an issue on GitHub and provide a plunker with your question.
1) Install the directive via bower or npm (or download it manually, as you prefer)
npm install ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker --save
2) Include dependent libraries in your application:
* jquery.js,
* bootstrap (.js & .css),
* eonasdan bootsrap datetimepicker (.js & .css),
* moment.js.
#### Angular cli:
Example configuration for [angular-cli](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) in `.angular-cli.json` file
```json
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
"../node_modules/eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/build/css/bootstrap-datetimepicker.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
"../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
"../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js",
"../node_modules/moment/min/moment.min.js",
"../node_modules/eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/src/js/bootstrap-datetimepicker.js"
],
```
#### Webpack:
Example configuration for [webpack](https://github.com/webpack/webpack) in `vendor.ts` file
```javascript
// css files
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';
import 'eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/build/css/bootstrap-datetimepicker.min.css';
// js files
import * as $ from 'jquery';
window['jQuery'] = window['$'] = $;
import 'bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js';
import 'eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/src/js/bootstrap-datetimepicker.js'
import * as moment from 'moment';
```
3) Add the A2Edatetimepicker module import in your module.:
import {A2Edatetimepicker} from 'ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker';
import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
FormsMoudle,
A2Edatetimepicker,
...
]
})
export class SomeModule {}
4) Start using!
Add
a2e-datetimepicker tag and add the
date attribute.
Currently the
a2e-datetimepicker tag can be added on either
input-group or the
input element.
Option #1
<div class="form-group">
<div class="input-group">
<input class="form-control"
a2e-datetimepicker
[(ngModel)]="dateTo"
[options]="a2eOptions"/>
<span class="input-group-addon">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></span>
</span>
</div>
</div>
Option #2
<div class="form-group">
<div class="input-group"
a2e-datetimepicker
[(ngModel)]="dateTo"
[options]="a2eOptions"
(onClick)="dateClick()">
<input class="form-control"/>
<span class="input-group-addon">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></span>
</span>
</div>
</div>
In both cases the directive will work exactly the same. Also triggering the callendar with the icon in
span will work in both cases.
This comes from angular1 version and may be deleted in the future.
With
options attribute you can pass an object containing all the required configuration for your datetimepicker.
All the options available in the original library are supported. Check the list of options on official website: http://eonasdan.github.io/bootstrap-datetimepicker/Options/
options = {
format: "DD.MM.YYYY",
maxDate: dateTo
};
An
EventEmitter which gives you information whenever you open or close the datetimepicker.