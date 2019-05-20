openbase logo
ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker

by Michał Siatkowski
0.1.4 (see all)

A wrapper directive around the Eonasdan Datepicker v4 component.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

665

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker

Having problems using the wrapper?
Please, post an issue on GitHub and provide a plunker with your question.

Installation

1) Install the directive via bower or npm (or download it manually, as you prefer)

npm install ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker --save

2) Include dependent libraries in your application:

* jquery.js, 
* bootstrap (.js & .css),
* eonasdan bootsrap datetimepicker (.js & .css),
* moment.js.

#### Angular cli:
Example configuration for [angular-cli](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) in `.angular-cli.json` file

```json 
  "styles": [
    "styles.css",
    "../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
    "../node_modules/eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/build/css/bootstrap-datetimepicker.min.css"
  ],
  "scripts": [
    "../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
    "../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js",
    "../node_modules/moment/min/moment.min.js",
    "../node_modules/eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/src/js/bootstrap-datetimepicker.js"
  ],
```

#### Webpack:
Example configuration for [webpack](https://github.com/webpack/webpack) in `vendor.ts` file

```javascript
// css files
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';
import 'eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/build/css/bootstrap-datetimepicker.min.css';
// js files
import * as $ from 'jquery';
window['jQuery'] = window['$'] = $;
import 'bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js';
import 'eonasdan-bootstrap-datetimepicker/src/js/bootstrap-datetimepicker.js'
import * as moment from 'moment';
```

3) Add the A2Edatetimepicker module import in your module.:

import {A2Edatetimepicker} from 'ng2-eonasdan-datetimepicker';
import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    FormsMoudle,
    A2Edatetimepicker,
    ...
  ]
})
export class SomeModule {}

4) Start using!

Examples

Directive usage

Add a2e-datetimepicker tag and add the date attribute.

Currently the a2e-datetimepicker tag can be added on either input-group or the input element.

Option #1

<div class="form-group">
<div class="input-group">
  <input class="form-control" 
        a2e-datetimepicker
        [(ngModel)]="dateTo"
        [options]="a2eOptions"/>
  <span class="input-group-addon">
    <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></span>
  </span>
</div>
</div>

Option #2

<div class="form-group">
<div class="input-group"
        a2e-datetimepicker
        [(ngModel)]="dateTo"
        [options]="a2eOptions"
        (onClick)="dateClick()">
  <input class="form-control"/>
  <span class="input-group-addon">
    <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></span>
  </span>
</div>
</div>

In both cases the directive will work exactly the same. Also triggering the callendar with the icon in span will work in both cases. This comes from angular1 version and may be deleted in the future.

Parameters

options

With options attribute you can pass an object containing all the required configuration for your datetimepicker. All the options available in the original library are supported. Check the list of options on official website: http://eonasdan.github.io/bootstrap-datetimepicker/Options/

options = {
    format: "DD.MM.YYYY",
    maxDate: dateTo
};

onClick

An EventEmitter which gives you information whenever you open or close the datetimepicker.

License

