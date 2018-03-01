openbase logo
ndl

ng2-dual-list-box

by Eldar Granulo
1.2.1 (see all)

A dual list box component for Angular 4

Popularity

Downloads/wk

327

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular List

Readme

ng2-dual-list-box

An Angular 4 component inspired by the following jQuery library: https://github.com/Geodan/DualListBox

Uses Bootstrap 3 classes for styling and responsiveness

NPM

Build Status Coverage Status

Documentation

Full documentation available at http://ng2-duallistbox-docs.surge.sh/

Demo

http://ng2-duallistbox-demo.surge.sh/

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ng-dual-list-box --save

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import your library
import { DualListBoxModule } from 'ng-dual-list-box';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    DualListBoxModule.forRoot()
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Use it in your template like this. Check the documentation for other available fields, but these are mandatory

<div class="row">
  <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2">
    <ng2-dual-list-box [data]="items" valueField="id" textField="name"
                       (onAvailableItemSelected)="log($event)"
                       (onSelectedItemsSelected)="log($event)"
                       (onItemsMoved)="log($event)"></ng2-dual-list-box>
  </div>
</div>

You can also use ngModel and formControlName. When this is used the variable or form control used will have the value of the selected list box.

<div class="row">
  <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2">
    <ng2-dual-list-box [data]="items" valueField="id" textField="name"
                       [(ngModel)]="selected"
                       (onAvailableItemSelected)="log($event)"
                       (onSelectedItemsSelected)="log($event)"
                       (onItemsMoved)="log($event)"></ng2-dual-list-box>
  </div>
</div>

<div class="row">
  <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2" [formGroup]="form">
    <ng2-dual-list-box [data]="items" valueField="id" textField="name"
                       formControlName="selected"
                       (onAvailableItemSelected)="log($event)"
                       (onSelectedItemsSelected)="log($event)"
                       (onItemsMoved)="log($event)"></ng2-dual-list-box>
  </div>
</div>

Development

To generate all *.js, *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © Eldar Granulo

