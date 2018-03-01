An Angular 4 component inspired by the following jQuery library: https://github.com/Geodan/DualListBox

Uses Bootstrap 3 classes for styling and responsiveness

Documentation

Full documentation available at http://ng2-duallistbox-docs.surge.sh/

Demo

http://ng2-duallistbox-demo.surge.sh/

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ng-dual-list-box --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { DualListBoxModule } from 'ng-dual-list-box' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, DualListBoxModule.forRoot() ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Use it in your template like this. Check the documentation for other available fields, but these are mandatory

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-8 col-md-offset-2" > < ng2-dual-list-box [ data ]= "items" valueField = "id" textField = "name" ( onAvailableItemSelected )= "log($event)" ( onSelectedItemsSelected )= "log($event)" ( onItemsMoved )= "log($event)" > </ ng2-dual-list-box > </ div > </ div >

You can also use ngModel and formControlName. When this is used the variable or form control used will have the value of the selected list box.

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-8 col-md-offset-2" > < ng2-dual-list-box [ data ]= "items" valueField = "id" textField = "name" [( ngModel )]= "selected" ( onAvailableItemSelected )= "log($event)" ( onSelectedItemsSelected )= "log($event)" ( onItemsMoved )= "log($event)" > </ ng2-dual-list-box > </ div > </ div >

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-8 col-md-offset-2" [ formGroup ]= "form" > < ng2-dual-list-box [ data ]= "items" valueField = "id" textField = "name" formControlName = "selected" ( onAvailableItemSelected )= "log($event)" ( onSelectedItemsSelected )= "log($event)" ( onItemsMoved )= "log($event)" > </ ng2-dual-list-box > </ div > </ div >

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © Eldar Granulo