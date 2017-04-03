openbase logo
ng2-dropdown

by Umed Khudoiberdiev
0.0.21 (see all)

Simple dropdown for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

214

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
name updated to match new angular versions. install ngx-dropdown instead

Readme

This repository is for demonstration purposes of how it can be implemented in Angular and is not maintaned. Please fork and maintain your own version of this repository.

ngx-dropdown

Simple dropdown for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3. Does not depend of jquery. If you don't want to use it without bootstrap - simply create proper css classes. Please star a project if you liked it, or create an issue if you have problems with it.

Installation

  1. Install npm module:

    npm install ngx-dropdown --save

  2. If you are using system.js you may want to add this into map and package config:

    {
    "map": {
        "ngx-dropdown": "node_modules/ngx-dropdown"
    },
    "packages": {
        "ngx-dropdown": { "main": "index.js", "defaultExtension": "js" }
    }
}

Usage

<div class="dropdown" dropdown [dropdownToggle]="false" (onOpen)="doSomeActionOnOpen()" (onClose)="doSomeActionOnClose()">
    <button class="btn btn-primary" dropdown-open>My Heroes</button>
    <ul class="dropdown-menu">
        <li><a>Badman</a></li>
        <li><a>Sadman</a></li>
        <li><a>Lieman</a></li>
    </ul>
</div>
  • dropdown directive is used to specify where your dropdown starts
    • dropdownToggle Indicates if dropdown should be closed when user double-clicks the dropdown opening button. Default is true.
    • (onOpen) in dropdown is called when dropdown is opened
    • (onClose) in dropdown is called when dropdown is closed
  • dropdown-open is used on a, button or any other clickable element to open a dropdown on its click
  • dropdown-not-closable-zone (not used in the example above, however is used in the examples below) is used to prevent closing dropdown when you click on its elements. Its highly usable when you want to create interactive dropdowns.

Sample

import {Component} from "@angular/core";
import {DropdownModule} from "ngx-dropdown";

@Component({
    selector: "app",
    template: `
<div class="container">

    <!-- a-style dropdown -->
    <div class="dropdown" dropdown>
        <a dropdown-open>My Heroes</a>
        <ul class="dropdown-menu">
            <li><a href="#">Badman</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Sadman</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Lieman</a></li>
        </ul>
    </div>
    <br/>

    <!-- button dropdown -->
    <div class="dropdown" dropdown>
        <button class="btn btn-primary" dropdown-open>My Heroes</button>
        <ul class="dropdown-menu">
            <li><a href="#">Badman</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Sadman</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Lieman</a></li>
        </ul>
    </div>
    <br/>

    <!-- dropdown with items that are not closing dropdown when you click on them -->
    <div class="dropdown" dropdown>
        <button class="btn btn-primary" dropdown-open>Not closable on items click</button>
        <ul class="dropdown-menu" dropdown-not-closable-zone>
            <li><a href="#">This dropdown will</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">not be closed when you</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">select any its items</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">this allows you to put</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">dynamic content into it</a></li>
        </ul>
    </div>

</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {

}

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,
        DropdownModule
    ],
    declarations: [
        AppComponent
    ],
    bootstrap: [
        AppComponent
    ]
})
export class AppModule {

}

platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.

