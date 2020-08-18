Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop

Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies.

Some of these APIs and Components are not final and are subject to change!

Transpilation to Angular Package Format

The library uses ng-packagr to transpile into the Angular Package Format:

Bundles library in FESM2015 , FESM5 , and UMD formats

, , and formats The npm package can be consumed by Angular CLI , Webpack , or SystemJS

, , or Creates type definitions ( .d.ts )

) Generates Ahead-of-Time metadata ( .metadata.json )

) Auto-discovers and bundles secondary entry points such as @my/foo , @my/foo/testing , @my/foo/bar

Installation

npm install ng2-dnd --save

Demo

Webpack demo available here

SystemJS demo available here

Usage

If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config:

System.config({ map : { 'ng2-dnd' : 'node_modules/ng2-dnd/bundles/ng2-dnd.umd.js' } });

1. Add the default styles

Import the style.css into your web page from node_modules/ng2-dnd/bundles/style.css

2. Import the DndModule

Import DndModule.forRoot() in the NgModule of your application. The forRoot method is a convention for modules that provide a singleton service.

import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {DndModule} from 'ng2-dnd' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, DndModule.forRoot() ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

If you have multiple NgModules and you use one as a shared NgModule (that you import in all of your other NgModules), don't forget that you can use it to export the DndModule that you imported in order to avoid having to import it multiple times.

({ imports: [ BrowserModule, DndModule ], exports: [BrowserModule, DndModule], }) export class SharedModule { }

3. Use Drag-and-Drop operations with no code

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'simple-dnd' , template : ` <h4>Simple Drag-and-Drop</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true"> <div class="panel-body"> <div>Drag Me</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" (onDropSuccess)="simpleDrop=$event"> <div class="panel-heading">Place to drop</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngIf="simpleDrop">Item was dropped here</div> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class SimpleDndComponent { simpleDrop : any = null ; }

4. Add handle to restrict draggable zone of component

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'simple-dnd-handle' , template : ` <h4>Simple Drag-and-Drop with handle</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true"> <div class="panel-body"> <div> <span dnd-draggable-handle>=</span> Drag Handle </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" (onDropSuccess)="simpleDrop=$event"> <div class="panel-heading">Place to drop</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngIf="simpleDrop">Item was dropped here</div> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class SimpleDndHandleComponent { simpleDrop : any = null ; }

5. Restriction Drag-and-Drop operations with drop zones

You can use property dropZones (actually an array) to specify in which place you would like to drop the draggable element:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'zone-dnd' , template : ` <h4>Restricted Drag-and-Drop with zones</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-primary"> <div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true" [dropZones]="['zone1']"> <div class="panel-body"> <div>Drag Me</div> <div>Zone 1 only</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true" [dropZones]="['zone1', 'zone2']"> <div class="panel-body"> <div>Drag Me</div> <div>Zone 1 & 2</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" [dropZones]="['zone1']" (onDropSuccess)="restrictedDrop1=$event"> <div class="panel-heading">Zone 1</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngIf="restrictedDrop1">Item was dropped here</div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-warning" [dropZones]="['zone2']" (onDropSuccess)="restrictedDrop2=$event"> <div class="panel-heading">Zone 2</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngIf="restrictedDrop2">Item was dropped here</div> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class ZoneDndComponent { restrictedDrop1 : any = null ; restrictedDrop2: any = null ; }

6. Transfer custom data via Drag-and-Drop

You can transfer data from draggable to droppable component via dragData property of Draggable component:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'custom-data-dnd' , template : ` <h4>Transfer custom data in Drag-and-Drop</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true" [dragData]="transferData"> <div class="panel-body"> <div>Drag Me</div> <div>{{transferData | json}}</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" (onDropSuccess)="transferDataSuccess($event)"> <div class="panel-heading">Place to drop (Items:{{receivedData.length}})</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div [hidden]="!receivedData.length > 0" *ngFor="let data of receivedData">{{data | json}}</div> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class CustomDataDndComponent { transferData : Object = { id : 1 , msg : 'Hello' }; receivedData: Array <any> = []; transferDataSuccess($event: any) { this .receivedData.push($event); } }

7. Use a custom function to determine where dropping is allowed

For use-cases when a static set of dropZone s is not possible, a custom function can be used to dynamically determine whether an item can be dropped or not. To achieve that, set the allowDrop property to this boolean function.

In the following example, we have two containers that only accept numbers that are multiples of a user-input base integer. dropZone s are not helpful here because they are static, whereas the user input is dynamic.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'custom-function-dnd' , template : ` <h4>Use a custom function to determine where dropping is allowed</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragData]="6"> <div class="panel-body">dragData = 6</div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragData]="10"> <div class="panel-body">dragData = 10</div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragData]="30"> <div class="panel-body">dragData = 30</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <pre>allowDropFunction(baseInteger: any): any {{ '{' }} return (dragData: any) => dragData % baseInteger === 0; {{ '}' }}</pre> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" [allowDrop]="allowDropFunction(box1Integer)" (onDropSuccess)="addTobox1Items($event)"> <div class="panel-heading"> Multiples of <input type="number" [(ngModel)]="box1Integer" style="width: 4em"> only </div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngFor="let item of box1Items">dragData = {{item}}</div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-warning" [allowDrop]="allowDropFunction(box2Integer)" (onDropSuccess)="addTobox2Items($event)"> <div class="panel-heading"> Multiples of <input type="number" [(ngModel)]="box2Integer" style="width: 4em"> only </div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngFor="let item of box2Items">dragData = {{item}}</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> ` }) export class CustomFunctionDndComponent { box1Integer : number = 3 ; box2Integer: number = 10 ; box1Items: string[] = []; box2Items: string[] = []; allowDropFunction(baseInteger: number): any { return ( dragData: any ) => dragData % baseInteger === 0 ; } addTobox1Items($event: any) { this .box1Items.push($event.dragData); } addTobox2Items($event: any) { this .box2Items.push($event.dragData); } }

8. Shopping basket with Drag-and-Drop

Here is an example of shopping backet with products adding via drag and drop operation:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'shoping-basket-dnd' , template : ` <h4>Drag-and-Drop - Shopping basket</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading">Available products</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngFor="let product of availableProducts" class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="product.quantity>0" [dragData]="product" (onDragSuccess)="orderedProduct($event)" [dropZones]="['demo1']"> <div class="panel-body"> <div [hidden]="product.quantity===0">{{product.name}} - \${{product.cost}}<br>(available: {{product.quantity}})</div> <div [hidden]="product.quantity>0"><del>{{product.name}}</del><br>(NOT available)</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div dnd-droppable (onDropSuccess)="addToBasket($event)" [dropZones]="['demo1']" class="panel panel-info"> <div class="panel-heading">Shopping Basket<br>(to pay: \${{totalCost()}})</div> <div class="panel-body"> <div *ngFor="let product of shoppingBasket" class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-body"> {{product.name}}<br>(ordered: {{product.quantity}}<br>cost: \${{product.cost * product.quantity}}) </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class ShoppingBasketDndComponent { availableProducts : Array <Product> = []; shoppingBasket: Array <Product> = []; constructor () { this .availableProducts.push( new Product( 'Blue Shoes' , 3 , 35 )); this .availableProducts.push( new Product( 'Good Jacket' , 1 , 90 )); this .availableProducts.push( new Product( 'Red Shirt' , 5 , 12 )); this .availableProducts.push( new Product( 'Blue Jeans' , 4 , 60 )); } orderedProduct($event: any) { let orderedProduct: Product = $event.dragData; orderedProduct.quantity--; } addToBasket($event: any) { let newProduct: Product = $event.dragData; for ( let indx in this .shoppingBasket) { let product: Product = this .shoppingBasket[indx]; if (product.name === newProduct.name) { product.quantity++; return ; } } this .shoppingBasket.push( new Product(newProduct.name, 1 , newProduct.cost)); this .shoppingBasket.sort( ( a: Product, b: Product ) => { return a.name.localeCompare(b.name); }); } totalCost(): number { let cost: number = 0 ; for ( let indx in this .shoppingBasket) { let product: Product = this .shoppingBasket[indx]; cost += (product.cost * product.quantity); } return cost; } } class Product { constructor (public name: string, public quantity: number, public cost: number) {} }

9. Simple sortable with Drag-and-Drop

Here is an example of simple sortable of favorite drinks moving in container via drag and drop operation:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'simple-sortable' , template : ` <h4>Simple sortable</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading"> Favorite drinks </div> <div class="panel-body"> <ul class="list-group" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne"> <li *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i">{{item}}</li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-body"> My prefences:<br/> <span *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index">{{i + 1}}) {{item}}<br/></span> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class SimpleSortableComponent { listOne : Array <string> = [ 'Coffee' , 'Orange Juice' , 'Red Wine' , 'Unhealty drink!' , 'Water' ]; }

10. Simple sortable with Drag-and-Drop handle

Add handle to restict grip zone of sortable component.

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'simple-sortable-handle' , template : ` <h4>Simple sortable handle</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading"> Favorite drinks </div> <div class="panel-body"> <ul class="list-group" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne"> <li *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i"> <span dnd-sortable-handle>=</span> {{item}} </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-body"> My prefences:<br/> <span *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index">{{i + 1}}) {{item}}<br/></span> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class SimpleSortableHandleComponent { listOne : Array <string> = [ 'Coffee' , 'Orange Juice' , 'Red Wine' , 'Unhealty drink!' , 'Water' ]; }

11. Simple sortable With Drop into recycle bin

Here is an example of multi list sortable of boxers moving in container and between containers via drag and drop operation:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'recycle-multi-sortable' , template : ` <h4>Simple sortable With Drop into recycle bin</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading"> Favorite drinks </div> <div class="panel-body" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne" [dropZones]="['delete-dropZone']"> <ul class="list-group"> <li *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i">{{item}}</li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-body" dnd-sortable-container [dropZones]="['delete-dropZone']" [sortableData]="listRecycled"> Recycle bin: Drag into me to delete it<br/> </div> </div> <div *ngIf="listRecycled.length"> <b>Recycled:</b> <span>{{listRecycled.toString()}} </span> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class RecycleMultiSortableComponent { listOne : Array <string> = [ 'Coffee' , 'Orange Juice' , 'Red Wine' , 'Unhealty drink!' , 'Water' ]; listRecycled: Array <string> = []; }

12. Simple sortable With Drop into something, without delete it

Here is an example of simple sortable list of items copying in target container:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'simple-sortable-copy' , template : ` <h4>Simple sortable With Drop into something, without delete it</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-warning" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="sourceList" [dropZones]="['source-dropZone']"> <div class="panel-heading">Source List</div> <div class="panel-body"> <ul class="list-group"> <li *ngFor="let source of sourceList; let x = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="x" [dragEnabled]="true" [dragData]="source">{{source.name}}</li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="panel panel-info"> <div class="panel-heading">Target List</div> <div class="panel-body" dnd-droppable (onDropSuccess)="addTo($event)" [dropZones]="['source-dropZone']"> <ul class="list-group"> <li *ngFor="let target of targetList" class="list-group-item"> {{target.name}} </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class SimpleSortableCopyComponent { sourceList : Widget[] = [ new Widget( '1' ), new Widget( '2' ), new Widget( '3' ), new Widget( '4' ), new Widget( '5' ), new Widget( '6' ) ]; targetList: Widget[] = []; addTo($event: any) { this .targetList.push($event.dragData); } } class Widget { constructor (public name: string) {} }

13. Multi list sortable between containers

Here is an example of multi list sortable of boxers moving in container and between containers via drag and drop operation:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'embedded-sortable' , template : ` <h4>Move items between multi list sortable containers</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> Drag Containers <input type="checkbox" [(ngModel)]="dragOperation"/> <div dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="containers" [dropZones]="['container-dropZone']"> <div class="col-sm3" *ngFor="let container of containers; let i = index" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i" [dragEnabled]="dragOperation"> <div class="panel panel-warning" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="container.widgets" [dropZones]="['widget-dropZone']"> <div class="panel-heading"> {{container.id}} - {{container.name}} </div> <div class="panel-body"> <ul class="list-group"> <li *ngFor="let widget of container.widgets; let x = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="x" [dragEnabled]="!dragOperation" [dragData]="widget">{{widget.name}}</li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="panel panel-info"> <div class="panel-heading">Widgets</div> <div class="panel-body" dnd-droppable (onDropSuccess)="addTo($event)" [dropZones]="['widget-dropZone']"> <div *ngFor="let widget of widgets" class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-body"> {{widget.name}} </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class EmbeddedSortableComponent { dragOperation : boolean = false ; containers: Array <Container> = [ new Container( 1 , 'Container 1' , [ new Widget( '1' ), new Widget( '2' )]), new Container( 2 , 'Container 2' , [ new Widget( '3' ), new Widget( '4' )]), new Container( 3 , 'Container 3' , [ new Widget( '5' ), new Widget( '6' )]) ]; widgets: Array <Widget> = []; addTo($event: any) { if ($event) { this .widgets.push($event.dragData); } } } class Container { constructor (public id: number, public name: string, public widgets: Array<Widget>) {} } class Widget { constructor (public name: string) {} }

14. Simple FormArray sortable with Drag-and-Drop

Here is an example of simple sortable of favorite drinks moving in container via drag and drop operation but using FormArray instead of Array:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {FormArray, FormControl} from '@angular/forms' ; @Component({ selector : 'simple-formarray-sortable' , template : ` <h4>Simple FormArray sortable</h4> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div class="panel panel-success"> <div class="panel-heading"> Favorite drinks </div> <div class="panel-body"> <ul class="list-group" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne"> <li *ngFor="let item of listOne.controls; let i = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i"><input type="text" [formControl]="item"></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-body"> My prefences:<br/> <span *ngFor="let item of listOne.controls; let i = index">{{i + 1}}) {{item.value}}<br/></span> </div> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class SimpleFormArraySortableComponent { listOne : FormArray = new FormArray([ new FormControl( 'Coffee' ), new FormControl( 'Orange Juice' ), new FormControl( 'Red Wine' ), new FormControl( 'Unhealty drink!' ), new FormControl( 'Water' ) ]); }

How to pass multiple data in dragData while dragging ?

1) As an array:

[dragData]="[aComponent,'component-in-bar']"

loadComponent($event){ console .log($event.dragData[ 0 ]); console .log($event.dragData[ 1 ]); }

2) As an object:

[dragData]="{component: aComponent, location: 'component-in-bar'}"

loadComponent($event){ console .log($event.dragData.component); console .log($event.dragData.location); }

Retreiving files in a drop zone

Since it is possible to drag and drop one or more files to a drop zone, you need to handle the incoming files.