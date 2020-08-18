Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies.
Some of these APIs and Components are not final and are subject to change!
npm install ng2-dnd --save
If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config:
System.config({
map: {
'ng2-dnd': 'node_modules/ng2-dnd/bundles/ng2-dnd.umd.js'
}
});
style.css into your web page from
node_modules/ng2-dnd/bundles/style.css
DndModule
Import
DndModule.forRoot() in the NgModule of your application.
The
forRoot method is a convention for modules that provide a singleton service.
import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser";
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {DndModule} from 'ng2-dnd';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
DndModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
If you have multiple NgModules and you use one as a shared NgModule (that you import in all of your other NgModules),
don't forget that you can use it to export the
DndModule that you imported in order to avoid having to import it multiple times.
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
DndModule
],
exports: [BrowserModule, DndModule],
})
export class SharedModule {
}
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-dnd',
template: `
<h4>Simple Drag-and-Drop</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true">
<div class="panel-body">
<div>Drag Me</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" (onDropSuccess)="simpleDrop=$event">
<div class="panel-heading">Place to drop</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngIf="simpleDrop">Item was dropped here</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class SimpleDndComponent {
simpleDrop: any = null;
}
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-dnd-handle',
template: `
<h4>Simple Drag-and-Drop with handle</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true">
<div class="panel-body">
<div>
<span dnd-draggable-handle>=</span>
Drag Handle
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" (onDropSuccess)="simpleDrop=$event">
<div class="panel-heading">Place to drop</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngIf="simpleDrop">Item was dropped here</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class SimpleDndHandleComponent {
simpleDrop: any = null;
}
You can use property dropZones (actually an array) to specify in which place you would like to drop the draggable element:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'zone-dnd',
template: `
<h4>Restricted Drag-and-Drop with zones</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-primary">
<div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true" [dropZones]="['zone1']">
<div class="panel-body">
<div>Drag Me</div>
<div>Zone 1 only</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true" [dropZones]="['zone1', 'zone2']">
<div class="panel-body">
<div>Drag Me</div>
<div>Zone 1 & 2</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" [dropZones]="['zone1']" (onDropSuccess)="restrictedDrop1=$event">
<div class="panel-heading">Zone 1</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngIf="restrictedDrop1">Item was dropped here</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-warning" [dropZones]="['zone2']" (onDropSuccess)="restrictedDrop2=$event">
<div class="panel-heading">Zone 2</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngIf="restrictedDrop2">Item was dropped here</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class ZoneDndComponent {
restrictedDrop1: any = null;
restrictedDrop2: any = null;
}
You can transfer data from draggable to droppable component via dragData property of Draggable component:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'custom-data-dnd',
template: `
<h4>Transfer custom data in Drag-and-Drop</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="true" [dragData]="transferData">
<div class="panel-body">
<div>Drag Me</div>
<div>{{transferData | json}}</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" (onDropSuccess)="transferDataSuccess($event)">
<div class="panel-heading">Place to drop (Items:{{receivedData.length}})</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div [hidden]="!receivedData.length > 0" *ngFor="let data of receivedData">{{data | json}}</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class CustomDataDndComponent {
transferData: Object = {id: 1, msg: 'Hello'};
receivedData: Array<any> = [];
transferDataSuccess($event: any) {
this.receivedData.push($event);
}
}
For use-cases when a static set of
dropZones is not possible, a custom function can be used to dynamically determine whether an item can be dropped or not. To achieve that, set the
allowDrop property to this boolean function.
In the following example, we have two containers that only accept numbers that are multiples of a user-input base integer.
dropZones are not helpful here because they are static, whereas the user input is dynamic.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'custom-function-dnd',
template: `
<h4>Use a custom function to determine where dropping is allowed</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">Available to drag</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragData]="6">
<div class="panel-body">dragData = 6</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragData]="10">
<div class="panel-body">dragData = 10</div>
</div>
<div class="panel panel-default" dnd-draggable [dragData]="30">
<div class="panel-body">dragData = 30</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<pre>allowDropFunction(baseInteger: any): any {{ '{' }}
return (dragData: any) => dragData % baseInteger === 0;
{{ '}' }}</pre>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info" [allowDrop]="allowDropFunction(box1Integer)" (onDropSuccess)="addTobox1Items($event)">
<div class="panel-heading">
Multiples of
<input type="number" [(ngModel)]="box1Integer" style="width: 4em">
only
</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngFor="let item of box1Items">dragData = {{item}}</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-warning" [allowDrop]="allowDropFunction(box2Integer)" (onDropSuccess)="addTobox2Items($event)">
<div class="panel-heading">
Multiples of
<input type="number" [(ngModel)]="box2Integer" style="width: 4em">
only
</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngFor="let item of box2Items">dragData = {{item}}</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
`
})
export class CustomFunctionDndComponent {
box1Integer: number = 3;
box2Integer: number = 10;
box1Items: string[] = [];
box2Items: string[] = [];
allowDropFunction(baseInteger: number): any {
return (dragData: any) => dragData % baseInteger === 0;
}
addTobox1Items($event: any) {
this.box1Items.push($event.dragData);
}
addTobox2Items($event: any) {
this.box2Items.push($event.dragData);
}
}
Here is an example of shopping backet with products adding via drag and drop operation:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'shoping-basket-dnd',
template: `
<h4>Drag-and-Drop - Shopping basket</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">Available products</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngFor="let product of availableProducts" class="panel panel-default"
dnd-draggable [dragEnabled]="product.quantity>0" [dragData]="product" (onDragSuccess)="orderedProduct($event)" [dropZones]="['demo1']">
<div class="panel-body">
<div [hidden]="product.quantity===0">{{product.name}} - \${{product.cost}}<br>(available: {{product.quantity}})</div>
<div [hidden]="product.quantity>0"><del>{{product.name}}</del><br>(NOT available)</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div dnd-droppable (onDropSuccess)="addToBasket($event)" [dropZones]="['demo1']" class="panel panel-info">
<div class="panel-heading">Shopping Basket<br>(to pay: \${{totalCost()}})</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<div *ngFor="let product of shoppingBasket" class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-body">
{{product.name}}<br>(ordered: {{product.quantity}}<br>cost: \${{product.cost * product.quantity}})
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class ShoppingBasketDndComponent {
availableProducts: Array<Product> = [];
shoppingBasket: Array<Product> = [];
constructor() {
this.availableProducts.push(new Product('Blue Shoes', 3, 35));
this.availableProducts.push(new Product('Good Jacket', 1, 90));
this.availableProducts.push(new Product('Red Shirt', 5, 12));
this.availableProducts.push(new Product('Blue Jeans', 4, 60));
}
orderedProduct($event: any) {
let orderedProduct: Product = $event.dragData;
orderedProduct.quantity--;
}
addToBasket($event: any) {
let newProduct: Product = $event.dragData;
for (let indx in this.shoppingBasket) {
let product: Product = this.shoppingBasket[indx];
if (product.name === newProduct.name) {
product.quantity++;
return;
}
}
this.shoppingBasket.push(new Product(newProduct.name, 1, newProduct.cost));
this.shoppingBasket.sort((a: Product, b: Product) => {
return a.name.localeCompare(b.name);
});
}
totalCost(): number {
let cost: number = 0;
for (let indx in this.shoppingBasket) {
let product: Product = this.shoppingBasket[indx];
cost += (product.cost * product.quantity);
}
return cost;
}
}
class Product {
constructor(public name: string, public quantity: number, public cost: number) {}
}
Here is an example of simple sortable of favorite drinks moving in container via drag and drop operation:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-sortable',
template: `
<h4>Simple sortable</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">
Favorite drinks
</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<ul class="list-group" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne">
<li *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i">{{item}}</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-body">
My prefences:<br/>
<span *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index">{{i + 1}}) {{item}}<br/></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class SimpleSortableComponent {
listOne: Array<string> = ['Coffee', 'Orange Juice', 'Red Wine', 'Unhealty drink!', 'Water'];
}
Add handle to restict grip zone of sortable component.
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-sortable-handle',
template: `
<h4>Simple sortable handle</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">
Favorite drinks
</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<ul class="list-group" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne">
<li *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i">
<span dnd-sortable-handle>=</span>
{{item}}
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-body">
My prefences:<br/>
<span *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index">{{i + 1}}) {{item}}<br/></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class SimpleSortableHandleComponent {
listOne: Array<string> = ['Coffee', 'Orange Juice', 'Red Wine', 'Unhealty drink!', 'Water'];
}
Here is an example of multi list sortable of boxers moving in container and between containers via drag and drop operation:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'recycle-multi-sortable',
template: `
<h4>Simple sortable With Drop into recycle bin</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">
Favorite drinks
</div>
<div class="panel-body" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne" [dropZones]="['delete-dropZone']">
<ul class="list-group">
<li *ngFor="let item of listOne; let i = index" class="list-group-item"
dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i">{{item}}</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-body" dnd-sortable-container [dropZones]="['delete-dropZone']" [sortableData]="listRecycled">
Recycle bin: Drag into me to delete it<br/>
</div>
</div>
<div *ngIf="listRecycled.length">
<b>Recycled:</b> <span>{{listRecycled.toString()}} </span>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class RecycleMultiSortableComponent {
listOne: Array<string> = ['Coffee', 'Orange Juice', 'Red Wine', 'Unhealty drink!', 'Water'];
listRecycled: Array<string> = [];
}
Here is an example of simple sortable list of items copying in target container:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-sortable-copy',
template: `
<h4>Simple sortable With Drop into something, without delete it</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-warning"
dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="sourceList" [dropZones]="['source-dropZone']">
<div class="panel-heading">Source List</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<ul class="list-group">
<li *ngFor="let source of sourceList; let x = index" class="list-group-item"
dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="x" [dragEnabled]="true"
[dragData]="source">{{source.name}}</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="panel panel-info">
<div class="panel-heading">Target List</div>
<div class="panel-body" dnd-droppable (onDropSuccess)="addTo($event)" [dropZones]="['source-dropZone']">
<ul class="list-group">
<li *ngFor="let target of targetList" class="list-group-item">
{{target.name}}
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class SimpleSortableCopyComponent {
sourceList: Widget[] = [
new Widget('1'), new Widget('2'),
new Widget('3'), new Widget('4'),
new Widget('5'), new Widget('6')
];
targetList: Widget[] = [];
addTo($event: any) {
this.targetList.push($event.dragData);
}
}
class Widget {
constructor(public name: string) {}
}
Here is an example of multi list sortable of boxers moving in container and between containers via drag and drop operation:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'embedded-sortable',
template: `
<h4>Move items between multi list sortable containers</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
Drag Containers <input type="checkbox" [(ngModel)]="dragOperation"/>
<div dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="containers" [dropZones]="['container-dropZone']">
<div class="col-sm3"
*ngFor="let container of containers; let i = index"
dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i" [dragEnabled]="dragOperation">
<div class="panel panel-warning"
dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="container.widgets" [dropZones]="['widget-dropZone']">
<div class="panel-heading">
{{container.id}} - {{container.name}}
</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<ul class="list-group">
<li *ngFor="let widget of container.widgets; let x = index" class="list-group-item"
dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="x" [dragEnabled]="!dragOperation"
[dragData]="widget">{{widget.name}}</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="panel panel-info">
<div class="panel-heading">Widgets</div>
<div class="panel-body" dnd-droppable (onDropSuccess)="addTo($event)" [dropZones]="['widget-dropZone']">
<div *ngFor="let widget of widgets" class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-body">
{{widget.name}}
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class EmbeddedSortableComponent {
dragOperation: boolean = false;
containers: Array<Container> = [
new Container(1, 'Container 1', [new Widget('1'), new Widget('2')]),
new Container(2, 'Container 2', [new Widget('3'), new Widget('4')]),
new Container(3, 'Container 3', [new Widget('5'), new Widget('6')])
];
widgets: Array<Widget> = [];
addTo($event: any) {
if ($event) {
this.widgets.push($event.dragData);
}
}
}
class Container {
constructor(public id: number, public name: string, public widgets: Array<Widget>) {}
}
class Widget {
constructor(public name: string) {}
}
Here is an example of simple sortable of favorite drinks moving in container via drag and drop operation but using FormArray instead of Array:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {FormArray, FormControl} from '@angular/forms';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-formarray-sortable',
template: `
<h4>Simple FormArray sortable</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div class="panel panel-success">
<div class="panel-heading">
Favorite drinks
</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<ul class="list-group" dnd-sortable-container [sortableData]="listOne">
<li *ngFor="let item of listOne.controls; let i = index" class="list-group-item" dnd-sortable [sortableIndex]="i"><input type="text" [formControl]="item"></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-body">
My prefences:<br/>
<span *ngFor="let item of listOne.controls; let i = index">{{i + 1}}) {{item.value}}<br/></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class SimpleFormArraySortableComponent {
listOne: FormArray = new FormArray([
new FormControl('Coffee'),
new FormControl('Orange Juice'),
new FormControl('Red Wine'),
new FormControl('Unhealty drink!'),
new FormControl('Water')
]);
}
1) As an array:
[dragData]="[aComponent,'component-in-bar']"
loadComponent($event){
console.log($event.dragData[0]); // aComponent
console.log($event.dragData[1]); // 'component-in-bar' OR 'component-in-designer'
}
2) As an object:
[dragData]="{component: aComponent, location: 'component-in-bar'}"
loadComponent($event){
console.log($event.dragData.component); // aComponent
console.log($event.dragData.location); // 'component-in-bar' OR 'component-in-designer'
}
Since it is possible to drag and drop one or more files to a drop zone, you need to handle the incoming files.
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {Http, Headers} from '@angular/http';
import {DND_PROVIDERS, DND_DIRECTIVES} from 'ng2-dnd/ng2-dnd';
import {bootstrap} from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';
bootstrap(AppComponent, [
DND_PROVIDERS // It is required to have 1 unique instance of your service
]);
@Component({
selector: 'app',
directives: [DND_DIRECTIVES],
template: `
<h4>Simple Drag-and-Drop</h4>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<div dnd-droppable class="panel panel-info"
(onDropSuccess)="transferDataSuccess($event)">>
<div class="panel-heading">Place to drop</div>
<div class="panel-body">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private _http: Http) { }
/**
* The $event is a structure:
* {
* dragData: any,
* mouseEvent: MouseEvent
* }
*/
transferDataSuccess($event) {
// let attachmentUploadUrl = 'assets/data/offerspec/offerspec.json';
// loading the FileList from the dataTransfer
let dataTransfer: DataTransfer = $event.mouseEvent.dataTransfer;
if (dataTransfer && dataTransfer.files) {
// needed to support posting binaries and usual form values
let headers = new Headers();
headers.append('Content-Type', 'multipart/form-data');
let files: FileList = dataTransfer.files;
// uploading the files one by one asynchrounusly
for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
let file: File = files[i];
// just for debugging
console.log('Name: ' + file.name + '\n Type: ' + file.type + '\n Size: ' + file.size + '\n Date: ' + file.lastModifiedDate);
// collecting the data to post
var data = new FormData();
data.append('file', file);
data.append('fileName', file.name);
data.append('fileSize', file.size);
data.append('fileType', file.type);
data.append('fileLastMod', file.lastModifiedDate);
// posting the data
this._http
.post(attachmentUploadUrl, data, {
headers: headers
})
.toPromise()
.catch(reason => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(reason));
});
}
}
}
}
# Credits
- [Francesco Cina](https://github.com/ufoscout)
- [Valerii Kuznetsov](https://github.com/solival)
- [Shane Oborn](https://github.com/obosha)
- [Juergen Gutsch](https://github.com/JuergenGutsch)
- [Damjan Cilenšek](https://github.com/loudandwicked)
# License
[MIT](/LICENSE)