ng2-device-detector has been deprecated. Please use the new package
ngx-device-detector
An Angular 2 (and beyond) powered AOT compatible device detector that helps to identify browser, os and other useful information regarding the device using the app. The processing is based on user-agent.
The module name and the service name has been changed. See the Usage and Change Log sections below
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ng2-device-detector --save
Import
Ng2DeviceDetectorModule in your app.module.ts
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { Ng2DeviceDetectorModule } from 'ng2-device-detector';
...
@NgModule({
declarations: [
...
LoginComponent,
SignupComponent
...
],
imports: [
CommonModule,
FormsModule,
Ng2DeviceDetectorModule.forRoot()
],
providers:[
AuthService
]
...
})
In your component where you want to use the Device Service
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
...
import { Ng2DeviceService } from 'ng2-device-detector';
...
@Component({
selector: 'home', // <home></home>
styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ],
templateUrl: './home.component.html',
...
})
export class HomeComponent {
deviceInfo = null;
...
constructor(..., private http: Http, private deviceService: Ng2DeviceService) {
this.epicFunction();
}
...
epicFunction() {
console.log('hello `Home` component');
this.deviceInfo = this.deviceService.getDeviceInfo();
console.log(this.deviceInfo);
}
...
}
Holds the following properties
To generate all
*.js,
*.js.map and
*.d.ts files:
$ npm run tsc
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
To run unit tests
$ npm run test
To build the library
$ npm run build
Make sure you have @angular/cli installed
$ npm install -g @angular/cli
$ cd demo
$ npm install
$ ng serve
the demo will be up at
localhost:4200
The library is inspired by and based on the work from ng-device-detector . Also used a typescript wrapper of the amazing work in ReTree for regex based needs and an Angular2 Library Creator boilerplate to get the work started fast. I.e. Generator Angular2 library.
MIT © Ahsan Ayaz
#1.0.0
Device to
Ng2DeviceService
Ng2DeviceDetector to
Ng2DeviceDetectorModule
imports: [Ng2DeviceDetectorModule] to
imports: [Ng2DeviceDetectorModule.forRoot()]