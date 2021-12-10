openbase logo
ng2-device-detector

by KoderLabs
1.0.1 (see all)

An Angular v7+ library to detect the device, OS, and browser details.

Readme

DEPRECATED

ng2-device-detector has been deprecated. Please use the new package ngx-device-detector


ng2-device-detector (DEPRECATED)

npm version npm downloads npm GitHub stars npm

An Angular 2 (and beyond) powered AOT compatible device detector that helps to identify browser, os and other useful information regarding the device using the app. The processing is based on user-agent.

Breaking changes in 1.0.0

The module name and the service name has been changed. See the Usage and Change Log sections below

Live DEMO

Ng2 Device Detector Demo

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ng2-device-detector --save

Usage

Import Ng2DeviceDetectorModule in your app.module.ts

  import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
  import { Ng2DeviceDetectorModule } from 'ng2-device-detector';
  ...
  @NgModule({
    declarations: [
      ...
      LoginComponent,
      SignupComponent
      ...
    ],
    imports: [
      CommonModule,
      FormsModule,
      Ng2DeviceDetectorModule.forRoot()
    ],
    providers:[
      AuthService
    ]
    ...
  })

In your component where you want to use the Device Service

  import { Component } from '@angular/core';
  ...
  import { Ng2DeviceService } from 'ng2-device-detector';
  ...
  @Component({
    selector: 'home',  // <home></home>
    styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ],
    templateUrl: './home.component.html',
    ...
  })

  export class HomeComponent {
    deviceInfo = null;
    ...
    constructor(..., private http: Http, private deviceService: Ng2DeviceService) {
      this.epicFunction();
    }
    ...
    epicFunction() {
      console.log('hello `Home` component');
      this.deviceInfo = this.deviceService.getDeviceInfo();
      console.log(this.deviceInfo);
    }
    ...
  }

Device service

Holds the following properties

  • browser
  • os
  • device
  • userAgent
  • os_version

Development

To generate all *.js, *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

  $ npm run tsc

To lint all *.ts files:

  $ npm run lint

To run unit tests

  $ npm run test

To build the library

  $ npm run build

Run the DEMO

Make sure you have @angular/cli installed

  $ npm install -g @angular/cli

  $ cd demo
  $ npm install
  $ ng serve

the demo will be up at localhost:4200

Credits

The library is inspired by and based on the work from ng-device-detector . Also used a typescript wrapper of the amazing work in ReTree for regex based needs and an Angular2 Library Creator boilerplate to get the work started fast. I.e. Generator Angular2 library.

License

MIT © Ahsan Ayaz

Change Log

#1.0.0

  • Renamed the Service from Device to Ng2DeviceService
  • Renamed the Module from Ng2DeviceDetector to Ng2DeviceDetectorModule
  • Import has changed from imports: [Ng2DeviceDetectorModule] to imports: [Ng2DeviceDetectorModule.forRoot()]

