openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nd

ng2-daterangepicker

by Evans Mwendwa
3.0.1 (see all)

Usage Demos update in this url >>>

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ng2-daterangepicker

Daterange Picker

This library was generated with Angular CLI version 9.0.1.

Version 3.0.0 adds support for Angular 9.0 Ivy compiler

I have not made efforts to test earlier versions of angular with version 3.x of this package but it should still work.

Installation

Use your preferred package manager

npm install ng2-daterangepicker
yarn add ng2-daterangepicker
ng add ng2-daterangepicker

peerDependencies

Please note and install the following peerDependencies if necessary for your setup

"peerDependencies": {
"@types/jquery": "^3.2.12",
"jquery": "^3.2.1",
}

Update tsconfig.json

Update tsconfig.json file in your project root to allow syntectic default imports

"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true

Usage

Add JQuery and the custom css stylesheet to angular.json. You can customize the stylesheet as you want.

Latest version does not require Bootstrap. You can also skip this and copy the contents of the css file to your stylesheets for customizations.

{
  "styles": [
    "node_modules/ng2-daterangepicker/assets/daterangepicker.css"
  ],
  "scripts": [
    "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"
  ]
}

Import Daterangepicker Module

Import the Daterangepicker module in your application module

import { Daterangepicker } from 'ng2-daterangepicker';

@NgModule({
    imports: [Daterangepicker]
})

Use the daterangepicker directive in your component by passing in options {} and consuming the selected event. Directive can be added to inputs, buttons or any other html element.

Component Template

<input type="text" name="daterangeInput" daterangepicker [options]="options" (selected)="selectedDate($event, daterange)" />

Component

export class AppComponent {

  public daterange: any = {};

  // see original project for full list of options
  // can also be setup using the config service to apply to multiple pickers
  public options: any = {
    locale: { format: 'YYYY-MM-DD' },
    alwaysShowCalendars: false,
  };

  public selectedDate(value: any, datepicker?: any) {
    // this is the date  selected
    console.log(value);

    // any object can be passed to the selected event and it will be passed back here
    datepicker.start = value.start;
    datepicker.end = value.end;

    // use passed valuable to update state
    this.daterange.start = value.start;
    this.daterange.end = value.end;
    this.daterange.label = value.label;
  }
}

Using Multiple Instances

You can pass global settings that can be overloaded by the options object in the daterangepicker instances. Use the DaterangepickerConfig service to do so. The service provider is set in the daterangepicker module.

import { DaterangepickerConfig } from 'ng2-daterangepicker';

@Component({
    selector:'my-app',
    template:'<h3>Component Template</h3>'
})
export class AppComponent {

    constructor(private daterangepickerOptions: DaterangepickerConfig) {
        this.daterangepickerOptions.settings = {
            locale: { format: 'YYYY-MM-DD' },
            alwaysShowCalendars: false
        };
    }
}

Daterangepicker methods

You can programmatically update the startDate and endDate in the picker using the setStartDate and setEndDate methods. You can access the Date Range Picker object and its functions and properties through the datePicker property of the directive using @ViewChild.

import { Component, AfterViewInit, ViewChild  } from '@angular/core';
import { DaterangePickerComponent } from 'ng2-daterangepicker';

@Component({
    selector:'my-app',
    template:'<h3>Component Template</h3>'
})
export class AppComponent {

    @ViewChild(DaterangePickerComponent)
    private picker: DaterangePickerComponent;

    public updateDateRange() {
        this.picker.datePicker.setStartDate('2017-03-27');
        this.picker.datePicker.setEndDate('2017-04-08');
    }
}

Using Daterangepicker Events

You can bind to the events fired by the daterangepicker. All events will emit an object containing the event fired and the datepicker object.

{
    event: {},
    picker: {}
}

Available events

Below is the list of events that you can bind into.

Visit the original site for detailed options and documentation http://www.daterangepicker.com/#options

cancelDaterangepicker
applyDaterangepicker
hideCalendarDaterangepicker
showCalendarDaterangepicker
hideDaterangepicker
showDaterangepicker

Below is a sample usage. You can have multiple methods and implement only the events you want.

Create methods that will be called by the events in your component and bind to fired events in the component's template.

@Component({
    selector: 'my-app',
    template: `<input type="text" name="daterangeInput" daterangepicker [options]="options" (selected)="selectedDate($event)"
    (cancelDaterangepicker)="calendarCanceled($event)"
    (applyDaterangepicker)="calendarApplied($event)"
    />`,
})
export class AppComponent {

    public daterange: any = {};

    private selectedDate(value: any) {
        daterange.start = value.start;
        daterange.end = value.end;
    }

    // expected output is an object containing the event and the picker.
    // your method can be named whaterver you want.
    // you can add multiple params to the method and pass them in the template
    public calendarCanceled(e:any) {
        console.log(e);
        // e.event
        // e.picker
    }

    public calendarApplied(e:any) {
        console.log(e);
        // e.event
        // e.picker
    }
}

Notes

  • This component was made in the early days of transitioning from JQuery to Angular 2.0 You might want to consider using more modern alternatives
  • Though this package still uses JQuery and Bootstrap it has been updated to support Angular 9 in 2020 (I have not made efforts to test earlier versions of Angular with version 3.0)
  • If your project is not using JQuery for other features this date picker might not be the best option for your project
  • This package ports the original Daterangepicker by Dan Grossman for use in Angular. Angular 9 support starts with Version 3.x of this package

Contributing

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.

Build Development

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Build Package

Run ng build ng2-daterangepicker to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory.

Publishing

After building your library with ng build ng2-daterangepicker, go to the dist folder cd dist/ng2-daterangepicker and run npm publish.

Running unit tests

Run ng test ng2-daterangepicker to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Iulius Adrian CioricaBucharest, Romania24 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial