This is a configurable date-picker build for Angular applications.
Supports latest (Angular 13) version. For older versions please checkout the CHANGELOG.md file.
npm install ng2-date-picker --save
DpDatePickerModule module:
import {DpDatePickerModule} from 'ng2-date-picker';
DpDatePickerModule to your module imports:
@NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... DpDatePickerModule ] })
@import '~@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css'; to your global styles (usually styles.(scss/sass/css/less). You could also add it via the angular.json file under the styles attribute:
"projects": {
"your-project": {
...
"architect": {
"build": {
...
"options": {
...
"styles": [
...
"node_modules/@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css"
],
...
Put the dp-date-picker component wherever you need it.
In order to change the locale you will need first to import the locale you want to work with and apply it to the Dayjs object. More information about this can be found in the dayjs documentation here.
Note: The locale is set to
en by default. If you change the locale after the first initialization of the date-picker then you will need to reinitialize the date-picker.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Applies To
|Description
|mode
"day"\|"month"\|"time"\|"daytime"
"day"
|All
|The mode of the calender which will be displayed in the picker
|displayDate
Dayjs\|String
|current date
day\|month\|daytime
|Indicates on what date to open the calendar on
|disabled
Boolean
false
|All
|If set to true the input would be disabled
|placeholder
String
""
|All
|The date-picker input placeholder
|required
Boolean
undefined
|All
|This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid.
|minDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
day\|month\|daytime
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before
minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|maxDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
day\|month\|daytime
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after
maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|minTime
Dayjs\|String
undefined
time
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before
minTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|maxTime
Dayjs\|String
undefined
time
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after
maxTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|theme
String
""
|All
|Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo.
|config
IDatePickerConfig
|See Below
|All
|Configuration object - see description below.
|Name
|Event Arguments
|Applies To
|Description
|onChange
CalendarValue
|All Pickers
|This event will be emitted on every valid value change, if you want to receive every value (valid and invalid) please use the native
ngModelChange output.
|open
undefined
|All Pickers
|This event will be emitted when picker is opened.
|close
CalendarValue
|All Pickers
|This event will be emitted when picker is closed.
|onGoToCurrent
|void
|All Pickers
|This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button.
|onLeftNav
|void
|All Pickers
|This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button.
|onRightNav
|void
|All Pickers
|This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button.
|onSelect
|ISelectionEvent
|All Pickers
|This event will be emitted when a date was selected via click or input change (with appropriate indication)
dp-date-picker component:
<dp-date-picker [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="datePickerConfig"></dp-date-picker>
Here are the available configurations:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Applies To
|Description
|disableKeypress
Boolean
false
|All
|Disables the possibility to change the date value by typing it - changing the date would be possible only from the picker
|format
String
"DD-MM-YYYY"
|All
|If ngModel provided as
String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style.
|onOpenDelay
Number
0
|All
|The delay (in ms) between the date picker focusing and the date-picker popup apparel
|drops
'up'\| 'down'
undefined down if possible
|All
|Whether the picker appears below or above the input element.
|opens
'right'\| 'left'
undefined right if possible
|All
|Whether the picker appears aligned to the left or to the right the input element.
|closeOnSelect
Boolean
true
|`day\
|month`
|openOnClick
Boolean
true
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|openOnFocus
Boolean
true
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|closeOnSelectDelay
Number
100
|`day\
|month`
|allowMultiSelect
Boolean
undefined
|`day\
|month`
|dayBtnFormat
String
DD
|`day\
|daytime`
|dayBtnFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|`day\
|daytime`
|dayBtnCssClassCallback
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|`day\
|daytime`
|enableMonthSelector
Boolean
true
|`day\
|daytime`
|firstDayOfWeek
String
"su"
|`day\
|daytime`
|isDayDisabledCallback
(Dayjs) => boolean
undefined
|`day\
|daytime`
|monthFormat
String
"MMM-YYYY"
|`day\
|daytime`
|monthFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|`day\
|daytime`
|showNearMonthDays
Boolean
true
|`day\
|daytime`
|showWeekNumbers
Boolean
false
|`day\
|daytime`
|isMonthDisabledCallback
(Dayjs) => boolean
undefined
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|max
Dayjs\| String
undefined
day\|month\|daytime
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the
max, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date.
|min
Dayjs\| String
undefined
day\|month\|daytime
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the
min, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date.
|monthBtnFormat
String
DD
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|monthBtnFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|monthBtnCssClassCallback
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|yearFormat
String
"YYYY"
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|yearFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|hours12Format
String
"hh"
|`daytime\
|time`
|hours24Format
String
"HH"
|`daytime\
|time`
|maxTime
Dayjs\| String
undefined
daytime\|time
|Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time after the
maxTime.
|meridiemFormat
String
"A"
|`daytime\
|time`
|minTime
Dayjs\| String
undefined
daytime\|time
|Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time before the
minTime.
|minutesFormat
String
"mm"
|`daytime\
|time`
|minutesInterval
number
1
|`daytime\
|time`
|secondsFormat
String
"ss"
|`daytime\
|time`
|secondsInterval
number
1
|`daytime\
|time`
|showSeconds
boolean
false
|`daytime\
|time`
|showTwentyFourHours
boolean
false
|`daytime\
|time`
|timeSeparator
String
":"
|`daytime\
|time`
|showMultipleYearsNavigation
boolean
false
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|multipleYearsNavigateBy
number
10
|`day\
|month|daytime`
|returnedValueType
ECalendarValue
Dayjs
|All
|The returned value type (
Dayjs,
Dayjs[],
string,
string[]
|unSelectOnClick
boolean
true
|`day\
|month`
|inputElementContainer
string\| HTMLElement\| ElementRef
undefined
|All
|Will place picker popup relative to the provided elemenr (if string provided will used as a selector)
|showGoToCurrent
boolean
true
|All
|Show/Hides the go to current button on the calendars navigation
|hideOnOutsideClick
boolean
true
|All
|Show/Hides the picker popup after click outside of the component
|closeOnEnter
boolean
true
|All
|Hides the picker popup after enter button keypress
In order to use the date-picker api user the
@ViewChild annotation in the date-picker containing component class, take at the example below:
Container component:
import {DatePickerComponent} from 'ng2-date-picker';
@Component({
selector: 'my-container',
template: `
<div>
<h1>Container</h1> <dp-date-picker #dayPicker></dp-date-picker> <button (click)="open()"></button> <button (click)="close()"></button></div>
`
});
class MyContainer {
@ViewChild('dayPicker') datePicker: DatePickerComponent;
open() { this.datePicker.api.open(); }
close() { this.datePicker.api.close(); }} ```
If you want to use API with [`Directive`](#directive) - you can do it by using `#dateDirectivePicker`, like below:
```ts
import {Component, ViewChild} from '@angular/core';
import {DatePickerDirective} from 'ng2-date-picker';
@Component({
selector: 'my-container',
template: `
<div>
<input #dateDirectivePicker="dpDayPicker"> <button (click)="close()"></button></div>
`
});
class MyContainer {
@ViewChild('dateDirectivePicker') datePickerDirective: DatePickerDirective; close() {
this.datePickerDirective.api.close(); }} ```
Here is the list of APIs:
| Name | Signature | Description |
|----------------------|:----------------------------------:|----------------------------------|
| open | `() => void` | Opens the date picker |
| close | `() => void` | Closes the date picker |
| moveCalendarTo | `(to: Dayjs \| String) => void` | Moves calendar to specific date |
## Inline - Day Calendar
You can use the `<dp-day-calendar>` component to display the calendar widget without an associated input box.
i.e.
```html
<dp-day-calendar [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-day-calendar>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|required
Boolean
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid.
|minDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before
minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|maxDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after
maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|theme
String
''
|Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo.
|config
IDayCalendarConfig
|See Below
|Configuration object - see description below.
|Name
|Event Arguments
|Description
|onSelect
IDay
|This event will be emitted when a day is selected.
|onMonthSelect
IMonth
|This event will be emitted when a month is selected.
|onNavHeaderBtnClick
ECalendarMode
|This event will be emitted when the mode of the calendar switches form day to month and vise versa.
|onGoToCurrent
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button.
|onLeftNav
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button.
|onRightNav
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button.
dp-day-calendar component:
<dp-day-calendar [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-day-calendar>
Here are the available configurations:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|format
String
"DD-MM-YYYY"
|If ngModel provided as
String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style.
|firstDayOfWeek
String
"su"
|The first day of the calendar's week. Should be one of:
"su", "mo", "tu", "we", "th", "fr", "sa"
|monthFormat
String
"MMM-YYYY"
|The date format of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days. Will be overwritten if
monthFormatter provided.
|monthFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The date formatter (callback function) of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days.
|yearFormat
String
"YYYY"
|The date format of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. Will be overwritten if
yearFormatter provided. (available when
enableMonthSelector is set to
true).
|yearFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The date formatter (callback function) of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. (available when
enableMonthSelector is set to
true).
|allowMultiSelect
Boolean
undefined
|If set to
true will allow for choosing multiple dates.
false will force a single selection. If
undefined, the picker will attempt to guess based on the type of the input value.
|min
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the
min, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date.
|max
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the
max, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date.
|showNearMonthDays
Boolean
true
|Whether to show/hide next and previous month days.
|showWeekNumbers
Boolean
false
|Whether to show/hide the week number of each week (iso week number).
|enableMonthSelector
Boolean
true
|Whether to enable/disable the selection of a moth granularity picker.
|isDayDisabledCallback
(Dayjs) => boolean
undefined
|Callback which should indicate if specific day is disabled.
|isMonthDisabledCallback
(Dayjs) => boolean
undefined
|Callback which should indicate if specific month is disabled (month selector).
|dayBtnFormat
String
DD
|The day format of the day button in the calendar.
|dayBtnFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The formatter (callback function) of the day button in the calendar.
|dayBtnCssClassCallback
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the day button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them.
|monthBtnFormat
String
DD
|The month format of the month button in the calendar.
|monthBtnFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The formatter (callback function) of the month button in the calendar.
|monthBtnCssClassCallback
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the month button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them.
|showMultipleYearsNavigation
boolean
false
|If set to
true will show buttons to navigate by multiple years (10 by default)
|multipleYearsNavigateBy
number
10
|Number of years to navigate when showMultipleYearsNavigation is
true
|numOfMonthRows
1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12
4
|Number of rows to be shown on month calendar
You can use the
<dp-month-calendar> component to display the calendar widget without an associated input box.
i.e.
<dp-month-calendar [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-month-calendar>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|required
Boolean
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid.
|minDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before
minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|maxDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after
maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|theme
String
''
|Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo.
|config
IMonthPickerConfig
|See Below
|Configuration object - see description below.
|Name
|Event Arguments
|Description
|onSelect
IMonth
|This event will be emitted when a month is selected.
|onNavHeaderBtnClick
null
|This event will be emitted when the mode button, in the navigation section, was clicked.
|onGoToCurrent
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button.
|onLeftNav
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button.
|onRightNav
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button.
dp-month-calendar component:
<dp-month-calendar [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-month-calendar>
Here are the available configurations:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|format
String
"DD-MM-YYYY"
|If ngModel provided as
String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style.
|yearFormat
String
"YYYY"
|The date format of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. Will be overwritten if
yearFormatter provided. (available when
enableMonthSelector is set to
true).
|yearFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The date formatter (callback function) of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. (available when
enableMonthSelector is set to
true).
|allowMultiSelect
Boolean
undefined
|If set to
true will allow for choosing multiple dates.
false will force a single selection. If
undefined, the picker will attempt to guess based on the type of the input value.
|min
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the
min, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date.
|max
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the
max, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date.
|isMonthDisabledCallback
(Dayjs) => boolean
undefined
|Callback which should indicate if specific month is disabled (month selector).
|monthBtnFormat
String
DD
|The month format of the month button in the calendar.
|monthBtnFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The formatter (callback function) of the month button in the calendar.
|monthBtnCssClassCallback
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the month button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them.
|showMultipleYearsNavigation
boolean
false
|If set to
true will show buttons to navigate by multiple years (10 by default)
|multipleYearsNavigateBy
number
10
|Number of years to navigate when showMultipleYearsNavigation is
true
|numOfMonthRows
1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12
4
|Number of rows to be shown on month calendar
Here is the list of APIs:
|Name
|Signature
|Description
|moveCalendarsBy
(current: Dayjs, amount: number, granularity: dayjs.TimeUnit) => void
|Moves calendar by given amount
|moveCalendarTo
|`(to: Dayjs \
|String) => void`
|toggleCalendarMode
|`(mode: day \
|month) => void`
You can use the
<dp-time-select> component to display the time select widget without an associated input box.
i.e.
<dp-time-select [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-time-select>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|required
Boolean
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid.
|minTime
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before
minTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|maxTime
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after
maxTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|theme
String
''
|Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo.
|config
ITimeSelectConfig
|See Below
|Configuration object - see description below.
|Name
|Event Arguments
|Description
|onChange
IDate
|This event will be emitted when time is selected.
dp-time-select component:
<dp-time-select [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-time-select>
Here are the available configurations:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|hours12Format
String
"hh"
|The hours format of the time select when
showTwentyFourHours is
false.
|hours24Format
String
"HH"
|The hours format of the time select when
showTwentyFourHours is
true.
|maxTime
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time after the
maxTime.
|meridiemFormat
String
"A"
|The AM/PM format of the time select when
showTwentyFourHours is
false.
|minTime
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time before the
minTime.
|minutesFormat
String
"mm"
|The minutes format of the time select.
|minutesInterval
number
1
|The number of minutes that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select.
|secondsFormat
String
"ss"
|The seconds format of the time select.
|secondsInterval
number
1
|The number of seconds that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select.
|showSeconds
boolean
false
|If set to
true will show seconds in the time select, otherwise, won't.
|showTwentyFourHours
boolean
false
|If set to
true will show hours in 24 hour format.
false will show hours in 12 hours format and append AM/PM to the end of the time select.
|timeSeparator
String
":"
|The separator that will be placed between hours and minutes and between minutes and seconds on the time select.
You can use the
<dp-day-time-calendar> component to display the calendar widget and time select widget without an associated input box.
i.e.
<dp-day-time-calendar [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-day-time-calendar>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|required
Boolean
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid.
|minDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before
minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|maxDate
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after
maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object.
|theme
String
''
|Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo.
|config
IDatePickerConfig
|See Below
|Configuration object - see description below.
|Name
|Event Arguments
|Description
|onChange
IDate
|This event will be emitted when time is selected.
|onGoToCurrent
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button.
|onLeftNav
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button.
|onRightNav
|void
|This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button.
dp-day-time-calendar component:
<dp-day-time-calendar [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [config]="config"></dp-day-time-calendar>
Here are the available configurations:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|format
String
"DD-MM-YYYY"
|If ngModel provided as
String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style.
|firstDayOfWeek
String
"su"
|The first day of the calendar's week. Should be one of:
"su", "mo", "tu", "we", "th", "fr", "sa"
|monthFormat
String
"MMM-YYYY"
|The date format of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days. Will be overwritten if
monthFormatter provided.
|monthFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The date formatter (callback function) of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days.
|yearFormat
String
"YYYY"
|The date format of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. Will be overwritten if
yearFormatter provided. (available when
enableMonthSelector is set to
true).
|yearFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The date formatter (callback function) of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. (available when
enableMonthSelector is set to
true).
|allowMultiSelect
Boolean
undefined
|If set to
true will allow for choosing multiple dates.
false will force a single selection. If
undefined, the picker will attempt to guess based on the type of the input value.
|min
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the
min, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date.
|max
Dayjs\|String
undefined
|Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the
max, note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date.
|showNearMonthDays
Boolean
true
|Whether to show/hide next and previous month days.
|showWeekNumbers
Boolean
false
|Whether to show/hide the week number of each week (iso week number).
|enableMonthSelector
Boolean
true
|Whether to enable/disable the selection of a moth granularity picker.
|isDayDisabledCallback
(Dayjs) => boolean
undefined
|Callback which should indicate if specific day is disabled.
|isMonthDisabledCallback
(Dayjs) => boolean
undefined
|Callback which should indicate if specific month is disabled (month selector).
|dayBtnFormat
String
DD
|The day format of the day button in the calendar.
|dayBtnFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The formatter (callback function) of the day button in the calendar.
|dayBtnCssClassCallback
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the day button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them.
|monthBtnFormat
String
DD
|The month format of the month button in the calendar.
|monthBtnFormatter
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|The formatter (callback function) of the month button in the calendar.
|monthBtnCssClassCallback
(Dayjs) => String
undefined
|Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the month button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them.
|hours12Format
String
"hh"
|The hours format of the time select when
showTwentyFourHours is
false.
|hours24Format
String
"HH"
|The hours format of the time select when
showTwentyFourHours is
true.
|meridiemFormat
String
"A"
|The AM/PM format of the time select when
showTwentyFourHours is
false.
|minutesFormat
String
"mm"
|The minutes format of the time select.
|minutesInterval
Number
1
|The number of minutes that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select.
|secondsFormat
String
"ss"
|The seconds format of the time select.
|secondsInterval
Number
1
|The number of seconds that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select.
|showSeconds
boolean
false
|If set to
true will show seconds in the time select, otherwise, won't.
|showTwentyFourHours
boolean
false
|If set to
true will show hours in 24 hour format.
false will show hours in 12 hours format and append AM/PM to the end of the time select.
|timeSeparator
String
":"
|The separator that will be placed between hours and minutes and between minutes and seconds on the time select.
|showMultipleYearsNavigation
boolean
false
|If set to
true will show buttons to navigate by multiple years (10 by default).
|multipleYearsNavigateBy
Number
10
|Number of years to navigate when showMultipleYearsNavigation is
true.
|hideInputContainer
Boolean
false
|Will hide the input element of any picker if set to
true.
|weekDayFormat
String
ddd
|The format of the weekday name.
|weekDayFormatter
(Number) => String
undefined
|You can customize the value of any weekday with this configuration. The parameter of the callback will start with 0 as Sunday and so on.
|numOfMonthRows
1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12
4
|Number of rows to be shown on month calendar
You can use the
[dpDayPicker] directive to attach the picker to any component with an
ngModel or a
FormControl (using reactive forms).
i.e.
<input name="someName" [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [dpDayPicker]="config" />
or using reactive forms:
<input name="someName" formControlName="selectedDate" [dpDayPicker]="config" />
<!-- OR -->
<input name="someName" [formControl]="selectedDateFormControl" [dpDayPicker]="config" />
or with
@angular/material:
<md-input-container>
<input mdInput name="someName" [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [dpDayPicker]="config" theme="dp-material" /></md-input-container>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|mode
'day'\|'month'\|'time'\|'daytime'
'day'
|the type of the calender which will be displayed in the picker
|theme
String
''
|Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo.
|config
IDatePickerDirectiveConfig
|See Below
|Configuration object - see description below.
[dpDayPicker] directive:
<input [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [dpDayPicker]="datePickerConfig" />
The
IDatePickerDirectiveConfig is identical to
IDatePickerConfig above except that it lacks the
showGoToCurrent property.
Here is the list of APIs:
|Name
|Signature
|Description
|moveCalendarTo
(to: Dayjs \| String) => void
|Moves calendar to specific date
Internet explorer 10 doesn't support hidden attribut, but you can use a css rule on
data-hidden to hide date picker components:
[data-hidden="true"] {
display: none !important;}
