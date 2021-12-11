This is a configurable date-picker build for Angular applications.

Supports latest (Angular 13) version. For older versions please checkout the CHANGELOG.md file.

Download from npm:

npm install ng2-date-picker --save Import the DpDatePickerModule module:

import {DpDatePickerModule} from 'ng2-date-picker'; Add DpDatePickerModule to your module imports:

({ ... imports: [ ... DpDatePickerModule ] })

Add @import '~@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css'; to your global styles (usually styles.(scss/sass/css/less). You could also add it via the angular.json file under the styles attribute:

"projects" : { "your-project" : { ... "architect" : { "build" : { ... "options" : { ... "styles" : [ ... "node_modules/@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css" ], ...

Usage

Put the dp-date-picker component wherever you need it.

Locale

In order to change the locale you will need first to import the locale you want to work with and apply it to the Dayjs object. More information about this can be found in the dayjs documentation here.

Note: The locale is set to en by default. If you change the locale after the first initialization of the date-picker then you will need to reinitialize the date-picker.

Attributes (Input):

Name Type Default Applies To Description mode "day"\|"month"\|"time"\|"daytime" "day" All The mode of the calender which will be displayed in the picker displayDate Dayjs\|String current date day\|month\|daytime Indicates on what date to open the calendar on disabled Boolean false All If set to true the input would be disabled placeholder String "" All The date-picker input placeholder required Boolean undefined All This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid. minDate Dayjs\|String undefined day\|month\|daytime This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. maxDate Dayjs\|String undefined day\|month\|daytime This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. minTime Dayjs\|String undefined time This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before minTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. maxTime Dayjs\|String undefined time This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after maxTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. theme String "" All Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo. config IDatePickerConfig See Below All Configuration object - see description below.

Attributes (Output):

Name Event Arguments Applies To Description onChange CalendarValue All Pickers This event will be emitted on every valid value change, if you want to receive every value (valid and invalid) please use the native ngModelChange output. open undefined All Pickers This event will be emitted when picker is opened. close CalendarValue All Pickers This event will be emitted when picker is closed. onGoToCurrent void All Pickers This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button. onLeftNav void All Pickers This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button. onRightNav void All Pickers This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button. onSelect ISelectionEvent All Pickers This event will be emitted when a date was selected via click or input change (with appropriate indication)

< dp-date-picker [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "datePickerConfig" > </ dp-date-picker >

Here are the available configurations:

Name Type Default Applies To Description disableKeypress Boolean false All Disables the possibility to change the date value by typing it - changing the date would be possible only from the picker format String "DD-MM-YYYY" All If ngModel provided as String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style. onOpenDelay Number 0 All The delay (in ms) between the date picker focusing and the date-picker popup apparel drops 'up'\| 'down' undefined down if possible All Whether the picker appears below or above the input element. opens 'right'\| 'left' undefined right if possible All Whether the picker appears aligned to the left or to the right the input element. closeOnSelect Boolean true `day\ month` openOnClick Boolean true `day\ month|daytime` openOnFocus Boolean true `day\ month|daytime` closeOnSelectDelay Number 100 `day\ month` allowMultiSelect Boolean undefined `day\ month` dayBtnFormat String DD `day\ daytime` dayBtnFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined `day\ daytime` dayBtnCssClassCallback (Dayjs) => String undefined `day\ daytime` enableMonthSelector Boolean true `day\ daytime` firstDayOfWeek String "su" `day\ daytime` isDayDisabledCallback (Dayjs) => boolean undefined `day\ daytime` monthFormat String "MMM-YYYY" `day\ daytime` monthFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined `day\ daytime` showNearMonthDays Boolean true `day\ daytime` showWeekNumbers Boolean false `day\ daytime` isMonthDisabledCallback (Dayjs) => boolean undefined `day\ month|daytime` max Dayjs\| String undefined day\|month\|daytime Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the max , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date. min Dayjs\| String undefined day\|month\|daytime Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the min , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date. monthBtnFormat String DD `day\ month|daytime` monthBtnFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined `day\ month|daytime` monthBtnCssClassCallback (Dayjs) => String undefined `day\ month|daytime` yearFormat String "YYYY" `day\ month|daytime` yearFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined `day\ month|daytime` hours12Format String "hh" `daytime\ time` hours24Format String "HH" `daytime\ time` maxTime Dayjs\| String undefined daytime\|time Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time after the maxTime . meridiemFormat String "A" `daytime\ time` minTime Dayjs\| String undefined daytime\|time Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time before the minTime . minutesFormat String "mm" `daytime\ time` minutesInterval number 1 `daytime\ time` secondsFormat String "ss" `daytime\ time` secondsInterval number 1 `daytime\ time` showSeconds boolean false `daytime\ time` showTwentyFourHours boolean false `daytime\ time` timeSeparator String ":" `daytime\ time` showMultipleYearsNavigation boolean false `day\ month|daytime` multipleYearsNavigateBy number 10 `day\ month|daytime` returnedValueType ECalendarValue Dayjs All The returned value type ( Dayjs , Dayjs[] , string , string[] unSelectOnClick boolean true `day\ month` inputElementContainer string\| HTMLElement\| ElementRef undefined All Will place picker popup relative to the provided elemenr (if string provided will used as a selector) showGoToCurrent boolean true All Show/Hides the go to current button on the calendars navigation hideOnOutsideClick boolean true All Show/Hides the picker popup after click outside of the component closeOnEnter boolean true All Hides the picker popup after enter button keypress

In order to use the date-picker api user the @ViewChild annotation in the date-picker containing component class, take at the example below:

Container component:

import {DatePickerComponent} from 'ng2-date-picker' ; ({ selector: 'my-container' , template: ` <div> <h1>Container</h1> <dp-date-picker #dayPicker></dp-date-picker> <button (click)="open()"></button> <button (click)="close()"></button></div> ` }); class MyContainer { ( 'dayPicker' ) datePicker: DatePickerComponent; open() { this .datePicker.api.open(); } close() { this .datePicker.api.close(); }} `` ` If you want to use API with [` Directive `](#directive) - you can do it by using ` #dateDirectivePicker `, like below: ` `` ts import {Component, ViewChild} from '@angular/core' ; import {DatePickerDirective} from 'ng2-date-picker' ; ({ selector: 'my-container' , template: ` <div> <input #dateDirectivePicker="dpDayPicker"> <button (click)="close()"></button></div> ` }); class MyContainer { ( 'dateDirectivePicker' ) datePickerDirective: DatePickerDirective; close() { this .datePickerDirective.api.close(); }} `` ` Here is the list of APIs: | Name | Signature | Description | |----------------------|:----------------------------------:|----------------------------------| | open | ` () => void ` | Opens the date picker | | close | ` () => void ` | Closes the date picker | | moveCalendarTo | ` (to: Dayjs \| String ) => void ` | Moves calendar to specific date | ## Inline - Day Calendar You can use the ` <dp-day-calendar> ` component to display the calendar widget without an associated input box. i.e. ` `` html <dp-day-calendar [(ngModel)]= "selectedDate" [config]= "config" >< /dp-day-calendar>

Name Type Default Description required Boolean undefined This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid. minDate Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. maxDate Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. theme String '' Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo. config IDayCalendarConfig See Below Configuration object - see description below.

Attributes (Output):

Name Event Arguments Description onSelect IDay This event will be emitted when a day is selected. onMonthSelect IMonth This event will be emitted when a month is selected. onNavHeaderBtnClick ECalendarMode This event will be emitted when the mode of the calendar switches form day to month and vise versa. onGoToCurrent void This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button. onLeftNav void This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button. onRightNav void This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button.

Configuration: In order to provide configurations to the day-calendar you need to pass it to the dp-day-calendar component:

< dp-day-calendar [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "config" > </ dp-day-calendar >

Here are the available configurations:

Name Type Default Description format String "DD-MM-YYYY" If ngModel provided as String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style. firstDayOfWeek String "su" The first day of the calendar's week. Should be one of: "su", "mo", "tu", "we", "th", "fr", "sa" monthFormat String "MMM-YYYY" The date format of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days. Will be overwritten if monthFormatter provided. monthFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The date formatter (callback function) of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days. yearFormat String "YYYY" The date format of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. Will be overwritten if yearFormatter provided. (available when enableMonthSelector is set to true ). yearFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The date formatter (callback function) of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. (available when enableMonthSelector is set to true ). allowMultiSelect Boolean undefined If set to true will allow for choosing multiple dates. false will force a single selection. If undefined , the picker will attempt to guess based on the type of the input value. min Dayjs\|String undefined Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the min , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date. max Dayjs\|String undefined Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the max , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date. showNearMonthDays Boolean true Whether to show/hide next and previous month days. showWeekNumbers Boolean false Whether to show/hide the week number of each week (iso week number). enableMonthSelector Boolean true Whether to enable/disable the selection of a moth granularity picker. isDayDisabledCallback (Dayjs) => boolean undefined Callback which should indicate if specific day is disabled. isMonthDisabledCallback (Dayjs) => boolean undefined Callback which should indicate if specific month is disabled (month selector). dayBtnFormat String DD The day format of the day button in the calendar. dayBtnFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The formatter (callback function) of the day button in the calendar. dayBtnCssClassCallback (Dayjs) => String undefined Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the day button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them. monthBtnFormat String DD The month format of the month button in the calendar. monthBtnFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The formatter (callback function) of the month button in the calendar. monthBtnCssClassCallback (Dayjs) => String undefined Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the month button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them. showMultipleYearsNavigation boolean false If set to true will show buttons to navigate by multiple years (10 by default) multipleYearsNavigateBy number 10 Number of years to navigate when showMultipleYearsNavigation is true numOfMonthRows 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12 4 Number of rows to be shown on month calendar

Inline - Month Calendar

You can use the <dp-month-calendar> component to display the calendar widget without an associated input box.

i.e.

< dp-month-calendar [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "config" > </ dp-month-calendar >

Name Type Default Description required Boolean undefined This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid. minDate Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. maxDate Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. theme String '' Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo. config IMonthPickerConfig See Below Configuration object - see description below.

Attributes (Output):

Name Event Arguments Description onSelect IMonth This event will be emitted when a month is selected. onNavHeaderBtnClick null This event will be emitted when the mode button, in the navigation section, was clicked. onGoToCurrent void This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button. onLeftNav void This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button. onRightNav void This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button.

Configuration: In order to provide configurations to the month-calendar you need to pass it to the dp-month-calendar component:

< dp-month-calendar [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "config" > </ dp-month-calendar >

Here are the available configurations:

Name Type Default Description format String "DD-MM-YYYY" If ngModel provided as String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style. yearFormat String "YYYY" The date format of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. Will be overwritten if yearFormatter provided. (available when enableMonthSelector is set to true ). yearFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The date formatter (callback function) of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. (available when enableMonthSelector is set to true ). allowMultiSelect Boolean undefined If set to true will allow for choosing multiple dates. false will force a single selection. If undefined , the picker will attempt to guess based on the type of the input value. min Dayjs\|String undefined Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the min , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date. max Dayjs\|String undefined Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the max , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date. isMonthDisabledCallback (Dayjs) => boolean undefined Callback which should indicate if specific month is disabled (month selector). monthBtnFormat String DD The month format of the month button in the calendar. monthBtnFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The formatter (callback function) of the month button in the calendar. monthBtnCssClassCallback (Dayjs) => String undefined Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the month button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them. showMultipleYearsNavigation boolean false If set to true will show buttons to navigate by multiple years (10 by default) multipleYearsNavigateBy number 10 Number of years to navigate when showMultipleYearsNavigation is true numOfMonthRows 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12 4 Number of rows to be shown on month calendar

Here is the list of APIs:

Name Signature Description moveCalendarsBy (current: Dayjs, amount: number, granularity: dayjs.TimeUnit) => void Moves calendar by given amount moveCalendarTo `(to: Dayjs \ String) => void` toggleCalendarMode `(mode: day \ month) => void`

Inline - Time Select

You can use the <dp-time-select> component to display the time select widget without an associated input box.

i.e.

< dp-time-select [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "config" > </ dp-time-select >

Name Type Default Description required Boolean undefined This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid. minTime Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before minTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. maxTime Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after maxTime the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. theme String '' Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo. config ITimeSelectConfig See Below Configuration object - see description below.

Attributes (Output):

Name Event Arguments Description onChange IDate This event will be emitted when time is selected.

Configuration: In order to provide configurations to the time-select you need to pass it to the dp-time-select component:

< dp-time-select [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "config" > </ dp-time-select >

Here are the available configurations:

Name Type Default Description hours12Format String "hh" The hours format of the time select when showTwentyFourHours is false . hours24Format String "HH" The hours format of the time select when showTwentyFourHours is true . maxTime Dayjs\|String undefined Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time after the maxTime . meridiemFormat String "A" The AM/PM format of the time select when showTwentyFourHours is false . minTime Dayjs\|String undefined Disables arrow buttons on the time select that would make the time before the minTime . minutesFormat String "mm" The minutes format of the time select. minutesInterval number 1 The number of minutes that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select. secondsFormat String "ss" The seconds format of the time select. secondsInterval number 1 The number of seconds that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select. showSeconds boolean false If set to true will show seconds in the time select, otherwise, won't. showTwentyFourHours boolean false If set to true will show hours in 24 hour format. false will show hours in 12 hours format and append AM/PM to the end of the time select. timeSeparator String ":" The separator that will be placed between hours and minutes and between minutes and seconds on the time select.

Inline - DayTime Calendar

You can use the <dp-day-time-calendar> component to display the calendar widget and time select widget without an associated input box.

i.e.

< dp-day-time-calendar [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "config" > </ dp-day-time-calendar >

Name Type Default Description required Boolean undefined This is a validation rule, if there won't be any selected date then the containing form will be invalid. minDate Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be before minDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. maxDate Dayjs\|String undefined This is a validation rule, if the selected date will be after maxDate the containing form will be invalid. Note: if provided as string format configuration should be provided in the config object. theme String '' Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo. config IDatePickerConfig See Below Configuration object - see description below.

Attributes (Output):

Name Event Arguments Description onChange IDate This event will be emitted when time is selected. onGoToCurrent void This event will be emitted when click was made on go to current button. onLeftNav void This event will be emitted when click was made on left navigation button. onRightNav void This event will be emitted when click was made on right navigation button.

Configuration: In order to provide configurations to the day-time-calendar you need to pass it to the dp-day-time-calendar component:

< dp-day-time-calendar [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ config ]= "config" > </ dp-day-time-calendar >

Here are the available configurations:

Name Type Default Description format String "DD-MM-YYYY" If ngModel provided as String the format is required, this format also will be used as the input format style. firstDayOfWeek String "su" The first day of the calendar's week. Should be one of: "su", "mo", "tu", "we", "th", "fr", "sa" monthFormat String "MMM-YYYY" The date format of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days. Will be overwritten if monthFormatter provided. monthFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The date formatter (callback function) of the day calendar, the one that seen above the calendar days. yearFormat String "YYYY" The date format of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. Will be overwritten if yearFormatter provided. (available when enableMonthSelector is set to true ). yearFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The date formatter (callback function) of the month calendar, the one that seen above the calendar months. (available when enableMonthSelector is set to true ). allowMultiSelect Boolean undefined If set to true will allow for choosing multiple dates. false will force a single selection. If undefined , the picker will attempt to guess based on the type of the input value. min Dayjs\|String undefined Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to before the min , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the min date but the input will show the user typed date. max Dayjs\|String undefined Disables all dates (on the date-picker) that are set to after the max , note that if invalid date would be set by the input then the date picker value would be the max date but the input will show the user typed date. showNearMonthDays Boolean true Whether to show/hide next and previous month days. showWeekNumbers Boolean false Whether to show/hide the week number of each week (iso week number). enableMonthSelector Boolean true Whether to enable/disable the selection of a moth granularity picker. isDayDisabledCallback (Dayjs) => boolean undefined Callback which should indicate if specific day is disabled. isMonthDisabledCallback (Dayjs) => boolean undefined Callback which should indicate if specific month is disabled (month selector). dayBtnFormat String DD The day format of the day button in the calendar. dayBtnFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The formatter (callback function) of the day button in the calendar. dayBtnCssClassCallback (Dayjs) => String undefined Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the day button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them. monthBtnFormat String DD The month format of the month button in the calendar. monthBtnFormatter (Dayjs) => String undefined The formatter (callback function) of the month button in the calendar. monthBtnCssClassCallback (Dayjs) => String undefined Callback which can add custom CSS classes to the month button in the calendar. Multiple classes can be returned with a space between them. hours12Format String "hh" The hours format of the time select when showTwentyFourHours is false . hours24Format String "HH" The hours format of the time select when showTwentyFourHours is true . meridiemFormat String "A" The AM/PM format of the time select when showTwentyFourHours is false . minutesFormat String "mm" The minutes format of the time select. minutesInterval Number 1 The number of minutes that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select. secondsFormat String "ss" The seconds format of the time select. secondsInterval Number 1 The number of seconds that will be added/subtracted when clicking up/down arrows on the time select. showSeconds boolean false If set to true will show seconds in the time select, otherwise, won't. showTwentyFourHours boolean false If set to true will show hours in 24 hour format. false will show hours in 12 hours format and append AM/PM to the end of the time select. timeSeparator String ":" The separator that will be placed between hours and minutes and between minutes and seconds on the time select. showMultipleYearsNavigation boolean false If set to true will show buttons to navigate by multiple years (10 by default). multipleYearsNavigateBy Number 10 Number of years to navigate when showMultipleYearsNavigation is true . hideInputContainer Boolean false Will hide the input element of any picker if set to true . weekDayFormat String ddd The format of the weekday name. weekDayFormatter (Number) => String undefined You can customize the value of any weekday with this configuration. The parameter of the callback will start with 0 as Sunday and so on. numOfMonthRows 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12 4 Number of rows to be shown on month calendar

Directive

You can use the [dpDayPicker] directive to attach the picker to any component with an ngModel or a FormControl (using reactive forms).

i.e.

< input name = "someName" [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ dpDayPicker ]= "config" />

or using reactive forms:

< input name = "someName" formControlName = "selectedDate" [ dpDayPicker ]= "config" /> < input name = "someName" [ formControl ]= "selectedDateFormControl" [ dpDayPicker ]= "config" />

or with @angular/material :

< md-input-container > < input mdInput name = "someName" [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ dpDayPicker ]= "config" theme = "dp-material" /> </ md-input-container >

Name Type Default Description mode 'day'\|'month'\|'time'\|'daytime' 'day' the type of the calender which will be displayed in the picker theme String '' Theme is a class added to the popup container (and inner components) - this will allow styling of the calendar when it's appended to outer element (for example - body). There is a built in theme named dp-material, you can find it in the demo. config IDatePickerDirectiveConfig See Below Configuration object - see description below.

< input [( ngModel )]= "selectedDate" [ dpDayPicker ]= "datePickerConfig" />

The IDatePickerDirectiveConfig is identical to IDatePickerConfig above except that it lacks the showGoToCurrent property.

Here is the list of APIs:

Name Signature Description moveCalendarTo (to: Dayjs \| String) => void Moves calendar to specific date

Compatibility

Internet Explorer 10:

Internet explorer 10 doesn't support hidden attribut, but you can use a css rule on data-hidden to hide date picker components:

[data-hidden="true"] { display : none ;}

