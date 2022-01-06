openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ncm

ng2-currency-mask

by César Mendonça
12.0.3 (see all)

A very simple currency mask directive that allows using a number attribute with the ngModel.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24K

GitHub Stars

222

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

ng2-currency-mask

A very simple currency mask directive for Angular that allows using a number attribute with the ngModel. In other words, the model is a number, and not a string with a mask. It was tested in Angular version 13.

Example App

https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-ivy-bpn8by

Getting Started

Installing and Importing

Install the package by command:

    npm install ng2-currency-mask --save

Import the module

import { CurrencyMaskModule } from "ng2-currency-mask";

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        ...
        CurrencyMaskModule
    ],
    declarations: [...],
    providers: [...]
})
export class AppModule {}

Using

<input currencyMask [(ngModel)]="value" />
  • ngModel An attribute of type number. If is displayed '$ 25.63', the attribute will be '25.63'.

Options

You can set options as follows:

<!-- example for pt-BR money -->
<input currencyMask [(ngModel)]="value" [options]="{ prefix: 'R$ ', thousands: '.', decimal: ',' }" />

Available options:

  • align - Text alignment in input. (default: right)
  • allowNegative - If true can input negative values. (default: true)
  • decimal - Separator of decimals (default: '.')
  • precision - Number of decimal places (default: 2)
  • prefix - Money prefix (default: '$ ')
  • suffix - Money suffix (default: '')
  • thousands - Separator of thousands (default: ',')

You can also set options globally...

import { CurrencyMaskConfig, CurrencyMaskModule, CURRENCY_MASK_CONFIG } from 'ng2-currency-mask';

export const CustomCurrencyMaskConfig: CurrencyMaskConfig = {
    align: "right",
    allowNegative: true,
    decimal: ",",
    precision: 2,
    prefix: "R$ ",
    suffix: "",
    thousands: "."
};

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        ...
        CurrencyMaskModule
    ],
    declarations: [...],
    providers: [
        { provide: CURRENCY_MASK_CONFIG, useValue: CustomCurrencyMaskConfig }
    ],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

Validation

This directive also provides built-in validation for minimum and maximum values. If the attributes 'min' and / or 'max' are set, the Angular CSS class 'ng-invalid' will be added to the input to indicate an invalid value.

<input currencyMask [(ngModel)]="value" min="-10.50" max="100.75" />

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Fernando Sousa Gontijo1 Rating0 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation

Alternatives

ai
angular-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ym
yopsilon-maskAngular 2+ input masking directive
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
116
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-currencyCurrency mask module for Angular 📦
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nti
ng2-tel-inputAn Angular 2 wrapper for intl-tel-input library
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial