A very simple currency mask directive for Angular that allows using a number attribute with the ngModel. In other words, the model is a number, and not a string with a mask. It was tested in Angular version 13.
https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-ivy-bpn8by
Install the package by command:
npm install ng2-currency-mask --save
Import the module
import { CurrencyMaskModule } from "ng2-currency-mask";
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
CurrencyMaskModule
],
declarations: [...],
providers: [...]
})
export class AppModule {}
<input currencyMask [(ngModel)]="value" />
ngModel An attribute of type number. If is displayed
'$ 25.63', the attribute will be
'25.63'.
You can set options as follows:
<!-- example for pt-BR money -->
<input currencyMask [(ngModel)]="value" [options]="{ prefix: 'R$ ', thousands: '.', decimal: ',' }" />
Available options:
align - Text alignment in input. (default:
right)
allowNegative - If
true can input negative values. (default:
true)
decimal - Separator of decimals (default:
'.')
precision - Number of decimal places (default:
2)
prefix - Money prefix (default:
'$ ')
suffix - Money suffix (default:
'')
thousands - Separator of thousands (default:
',')
You can also set options globally...
import { CurrencyMaskConfig, CurrencyMaskModule, CURRENCY_MASK_CONFIG } from 'ng2-currency-mask';
export const CustomCurrencyMaskConfig: CurrencyMaskConfig = {
align: "right",
allowNegative: true,
decimal: ",",
precision: 2,
prefix: "R$ ",
suffix: "",
thousands: "."
};
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
CurrencyMaskModule
],
declarations: [...],
providers: [
{ provide: CURRENCY_MASK_CONFIG, useValue: CustomCurrencyMaskConfig }
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
This directive also provides built-in validation for minimum and maximum values. If the attributes 'min' and / or 'max' are set, the Angular CSS class 'ng-invalid' will be added to the input to indicate an invalid value.
<input currencyMask [(ngModel)]="value" min="-10.50" max="100.75" />