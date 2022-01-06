A very simple currency mask directive for Angular that allows using a number attribute with the ngModel. In other words, the model is a number, and not a string with a mask. It was tested in Angular version 13.

Example App

https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-ivy-bpn8by

Getting Started

Installing and Importing

Install the package by command:

npm install ng2-currency-mask --save

Import the module

import { CurrencyMaskModule } from "ng2-currency-mask" ; ({ imports: [ ... CurrencyMaskModule ], declarations: [...], providers: [...] }) export class AppModule {}

Using

< input currencyMask [( ngModel )]= "value" />

ngModel An attribute of type number. If is displayed '$ 25.63' , the attribute will be '25.63' .

Options

You can set options as follows:

< input currencyMask [( ngModel )]= "value" [ options ]= "{ prefix: 'R$ ', thousands: '.', decimal: ',' }" />

Available options:

align - Text alignment in input. (default: right )

- Text alignment in input. (default: ) allowNegative - If true can input negative values. (default: true )

- If can input negative values. (default: ) decimal - Separator of decimals (default: '.' )

- Separator of decimals (default: ) precision - Number of decimal places (default: 2 )

- Number of decimal places (default: ) prefix - Money prefix (default: '$ ' )

- Money prefix (default: ) suffix - Money suffix (default: '' )

- Money suffix (default: ) thousands - Separator of thousands (default: ',' )

You can also set options globally...

import { CurrencyMaskConfig, CurrencyMaskModule, CURRENCY_MASK_CONFIG } from 'ng2-currency-mask' ; export const CustomCurrencyMaskConfig: CurrencyMaskConfig = { align: "right" , allowNegative: true , decimal: "," , precision: 2 , prefix: "R$ " , suffix: "" , thousands: "." }; ({ imports: [ ... CurrencyMaskModule ], declarations: [...], providers: [ { provide: CURRENCY_MASK_CONFIG, useValue: CustomCurrencyMaskConfig } ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Validation

This directive also provides built-in validation for minimum and maximum values. If the attributes 'min' and / or 'max' are set, the Angular CSS class 'ng-invalid' will be added to the input to indicate an invalid value.