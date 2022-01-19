openbase logo
ng2-ckeditor

by Simon Babay
1.3.4 (see all)

Angular2 CKEditor component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.6K

GitHub Stars

364

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Angular - CKEditor component

Use the CKEditor (4.x) wysiwyg in your Angular application.

Demo

Installation

  • Include CKEditor javascript files in your application :
<script src="https://cdn.ckeditor.com/4.17.1/full-all/ckeditor.js"></script>

  • Install ng2-ckeditor

    • JSPM : jspm install npm:ng2-ckeditor
    • NPM : npm install ng2-ckeditor
    • YARN: yarn add ng2-ckeditor

  • Install @types/ckeditor

    • JSPM : jspm install npm:@types/ckeditor
    • NPM : npm install --save @types/ckeditor
    • YARN : yarn add @types/ckeditor

  • SystemJS Config :

System.config({
  map: {
    'ng2-ckeditor': 'npm:ng2-ckeditor',
  },
  packages: {
    'ng2-ckeditor': {
      main: 'lib/index.js',
      defaultExtension: 'js',
    },
  },
});
  • Please consider usage of the plugin divarea of CKEditor (see Issues)

Sample

Include CKEditorModule in your main module :

import { CKEditorModule } from 'ng2-ckeditor';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';

@NgModule({
  // ...
  imports: [CKEditorModule, FormsModule],
  // ...
})
export class AppModule {}

Then use it in your component :

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'sample',
  template: `
  <ckeditor
    [(ngModel)]="ckeditorContent"
    [config]="{uiColor: '#99000'}"
    [readonly]="false"
    (change)="onChange($event)"
    (editorChange)="onEditorChange($event)" <!-- CKEditor change event -->
    (ready)="onReady($event)"
    (focus)="onFocus($event)"
    (blur)="onBlur($event)"
    (contentDom)="onContentDom($event)"
    (fileUploadRequest)="onFileUploadRequest($event)"
    (fileUploadResponse)="onFileUploadResponse($event)"
    (paste)="onPaste($event)"
    (drop)="onDrop($event)"
    debounce="500">
  </ckeditor>
  `,
})
export class Sample {
  ckeditorContent: string = '<p>Some html</p>';
}

Configuration

Toolbar Directives

You can use the following directives to add custom buttons to CKEditor's toolbar and organize them into groups. For more info about CKEditor's Toolbar API refer to http://docs.ckeditor.com/#!/api/CKEDITOR.ui

  • <ckbutton> : Note that the name and command attributes are mandatory for this one.
<ckeditor
  [(ngModel)]="ckeditorContent">
    <ckbutton [name]="'saveButton'"
      [command]="'saveCmd'"
      (click)="save($event)"
      [icon]="'save.png'"
      [label]="'Save Document'"
      [toolbar]="'clipboard,1'">
    </ckbutton>
</ckeditor>
  • <ckgroup> : Can be used to organize multiple buttons into groups.
<ckeditor
  [(ngModel)]="ckeditorContent">
    <ckgroup
      [name]="'documenthandling'"
      [previous]="'1'">
        <ckbutton .... ></ckbutton>
        <ckbutton .... ></ckbutton>
    </ckgroup>
</ckeditor>

Issues

Licence

See LICENSE file

