Angular - CKEditor component

Use the CKEditor (4.x) wysiwyg in your Angular application.

Installation

Include CKEditor javascript files in your application :

< script src = "https://cdn.ckeditor.com/4.17.1/full-all/ckeditor.js" > </ script >

Install ng2-ckeditor JSPM : jspm install npm:ng2-ckeditor NPM : npm install ng2-ckeditor YARN: yarn add ng2-ckeditor

Install @types/ckeditor JSPM : jspm install npm:@types/ckeditor NPM : npm install --save @types/ckeditor YARN : yarn add @types/ckeditor

SystemJS Config :

System.config({ map : { 'ng2-ckeditor' : 'npm:ng2-ckeditor' , }, packages : { 'ng2-ckeditor' : { main : 'lib/index.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' , }, }, });

Please consider usage of the plugin divarea of CKEditor (see Issues)

Sample

Include CKEditorModule in your main module :

import { CKEditorModule } from 'ng2-ckeditor' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; @NgModule({ imports : [CKEditorModule, FormsModule], }) export class AppModule {}

Then use it in your component :

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'sample' , template : ` <ckeditor [(ngModel)]="ckeditorContent" [config]="{uiColor: '#99000'}" [readonly]="false" (change)="onChange($event)" (editorChange)="onEditorChange($event)" <!-- CKEditor change event --> (ready)="onReady($event)" (focus)="onFocus($event)" (blur)="onBlur($event)" (contentDom)="onContentDom($event)" (fileUploadRequest)="onFileUploadRequest($event)" (fileUploadResponse)="onFileUploadResponse($event)" (paste)="onPaste($event)" (drop)="onDrop($event)" debounce="500"> </ckeditor> ` , }) export class Sample { ckeditorContent : string = '<p>Some html</p>' ; }

Configuration

config : The configuration object for CKEditor see http://docs.ckeditor.com/#!/api/CKEDITOR.config

: The configuration object for CKEditor see http://docs.ckeditor.com/#!/api/CKEDITOR.config debounce : You can add a delay (ms) when updating ngModel

: You can add a delay (ms) when updating ngModel readonly : Enabled / disable readonly on editor

Toolbar Directives

You can use the following directives to add custom buttons to CKEditor's toolbar and organize them into groups. For more info about CKEditor's Toolbar API refer to http://docs.ckeditor.com/#!/api/CKEDITOR.ui

<ckbutton> : Note that the name and command attributes are mandatory for this one.

<ckeditor [(ngModel)]= "ckeditorContent" > < ckbutton [ name ]= "'saveButton'" [ command ]= "'saveCmd'" ( click )= "save($event)" [ icon ]= "'save.png'" [ label ]= "'Save Document'" [ toolbar ]= "'clipboard,1'" > </ ckbutton > </ ckeditor >

<ckgroup> : Can be used to organize multiple buttons into groups.

<ckeditor [(ngModel)]= "ckeditorContent" > < ckgroup [ name ]= "'documenthandling'" [ previous ]= "'1'" > < ckbutton .... > </ ckbutton > < ckbutton .... > </ ckbutton > </ ckgroup > </ ckeditor >

