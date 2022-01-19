Use the CKEditor (4.x) wysiwyg in your Angular application.
<script src="https://cdn.ckeditor.com/4.17.1/full-all/ckeditor.js"></script>
Install ng2-ckeditor
jspm install npm:ng2-ckeditor
npm install ng2-ckeditor
yarn add ng2-ckeditor
Install @types/ckeditor
jspm install npm:@types/ckeditor
npm install --save @types/ckeditor
yarn add @types/ckeditor
SystemJS Config :
System.config({
map: {
'ng2-ckeditor': 'npm:ng2-ckeditor',
},
packages: {
'ng2-ckeditor': {
main: 'lib/index.js',
defaultExtension: 'js',
},
},
});
divarea of CKEditor (see Issues)
Include
CKEditorModule in your main module :
import { CKEditorModule } from 'ng2-ckeditor';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [CKEditorModule, FormsModule],
// ...
})
export class AppModule {}
Then use it in your component :
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'sample',
template: `
<ckeditor
[(ngModel)]="ckeditorContent"
[config]="{uiColor: '#99000'}"
[readonly]="false"
(change)="onChange($event)"
(editorChange)="onEditorChange($event)" <!-- CKEditor change event -->
(ready)="onReady($event)"
(focus)="onFocus($event)"
(blur)="onBlur($event)"
(contentDom)="onContentDom($event)"
(fileUploadRequest)="onFileUploadRequest($event)"
(fileUploadResponse)="onFileUploadResponse($event)"
(paste)="onPaste($event)"
(drop)="onDrop($event)"
debounce="500">
</ckeditor>
`,
})
export class Sample {
ckeditorContent: string = '<p>Some html</p>';
}
config : The configuration object for CKEditor see http://docs.ckeditor.com/#!/api/CKEDITOR.config
debounce : You can add a delay (ms) when updating ngModel
readonly : Enabled / disable readonly on editor
You can use the following directives to add custom buttons to CKEditor's toolbar and organize them into groups. For more info about CKEditor's Toolbar API refer to http://docs.ckeditor.com/#!/api/CKEDITOR.ui
<ckbutton> : Note that the
name and
command attributes are mandatory for this one.
<ckeditor
[(ngModel)]="ckeditorContent">
<ckbutton [name]="'saveButton'"
[command]="'saveCmd'"
(click)="save($event)"
[icon]="'save.png'"
[label]="'Save Document'"
[toolbar]="'clipboard,1'">
</ckbutton>
</ckeditor>
<ckgroup> : Can be used to organize multiple buttons into groups.
<ckeditor
[(ngModel)]="ckeditorContent">
<ckgroup
[name]="'documenthandling'"
[previous]="'1'">
<ckbutton .... ></ckbutton>
<ckbutton .... ></ckbutton>
</ckgroup>
</ckeditor>
See
