Beautiful charts for Angular2 based on Chart.js

This is a fork of ng2-charts from valor-software that fixes some bugs which were not addressed in the original for a long time.

Usage & Demo

Currently only the original demo that is using ng2-charts is available.

Sample in below website uses ng2-charts@1.1.0

http://valor-software.github.io/ng2-charts/ http://plnkr.co/edit/7fGsiuRjcF0M0Ffeoml2?p=preview

Installation (using angular-cli)

Install ng2-charts-x using npm

npm install ng2-charts-x --save

This also installs chart.js and moment.

Add to your app.module.ts

import { ChartsModule } from 'ng2-charts-x' ; imports: [ ChartsModule ]

Enjoy

API

Chart types

There are one directive for all chart types: base-chart , and there are 6 types of charts: , line , bar , radar , pie , polarArea , doughnut .

Properties

Note: For more information about possible options please refer to original chart.js documentation

data ( Array<number[]> | number[] ) - set of points of the chart, it should be Array<number[]> only for line , bar and radar , otherwise number[] ;

( ) - set of points of the chart, it should be only for , and , otherwise ; datasets ( Array<{data: Array<number[]> | number[], label: string}> ) - data see about, the label for the dataset which appears in the legend and tooltips

( ) - see about, the for the dataset which appears in the legend and tooltips labels ( ?Array<any> ) - x axis labels. It's necessary for charts: line , bar and radar . And just labels (on hover) for charts: polarArea , pie and doughnut

( ) - x axis labels. It's necessary for charts: , and . And just labels (on hover) for charts: , and chartType ( ?string ) - indicates the type of charts, it can be: line , bar , radar , pie , polarArea , doughnut

( ) - indicates the type of charts, it can be: , , , , , options ( ?any ) - chart options (as from Chart.js documentation)

( ) - chart options (as from Chart.js documentation) colors ( ?Array<any> ) - data colors, will use default and|or random colors if not specified (see below)

( ) - data colors, will use default and|or random colors if not specified (see below) legend : ( ?boolean=false ) - if true show legend below the chart, otherwise not be shown

Events

chartClick : fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels

: fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels chartHover : fires when mousemove (hover) on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels

Colors

There are a set several default colors. Colors can be replaced using the colors attribute. If there is more data than colors, colors are generated randomly.

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests Please give a short description how to reproduce the error.

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)