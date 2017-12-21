Beautiful charts for Angular2 based on Chart.js
This is a fork of ng2-charts from valor-software that fixes some bugs which were not addressed in the original for a long time.
Currently only the original demo that is using ng2-charts is available.
Sample in below website uses ng2-charts@1.1.0
http://valor-software.github.io/ng2-charts/ http://plnkr.co/edit/7fGsiuRjcF0M0Ffeoml2?p=preview
npm install ng2-charts-x --save
This also installs chart.js and moment.
import { ChartsModule } from 'ng2-charts-x';
// In your App's module:
imports: [
ChartsModule
]
There are one directive for all chart types:
base-chart, and there are 6 types of charts: ,
line,
bar,
radar,
pie,
polarArea,
doughnut.
Note: For more information about possible options please refer to original chart.js documentation
data (
Array<number[]> | number[]) - set of points of the chart, it should be
Array<number[]> only for
line,
bar and
radar, otherwise
number[];
datasets (
Array<{data: Array<number[]> | number[], label: string}>) -
data see about, the
label for the dataset which appears in the legend and tooltips
labels (
?Array<any>) - x axis labels. It's necessary for charts:
line,
bar and
radar. And just labels (on hover) for charts:
polarArea,
pie and
doughnut
chartType (
?string) - indicates the type of charts, it can be:
line,
bar,
radar,
pie,
polarArea,
doughnut
options (
?any) - chart options (as from Chart.js documentation)
colors (
?Array<any>) - data colors, will use default and|or random colors if not specified (see below)
legend: (
?boolean=false) - if true show legend below the chart, otherwise not be shown
chartClick: fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels
chartHover: fires when mousemove (hover) on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels
There are a set several default colors. Colors can be replaced using the
colors attribute. If there is more data than colors, colors are generated randomly.
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)