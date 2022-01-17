Beautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js

Usage & Demo

Samples using ng2-charts

https://valor-software.com/ng2-charts/

Installation

You can install ng2-charts by using the Angular CLI:

ng add ng2-charts@next

The required packages will be automatically installed, and your app.module.ts will be updated with the required changes to start using the library right away.

Manual install through package managers

You can install ng2-charts using npm npm install ng2-charts@next --save

or yarn

yarn add ng2-charts@next --save

You will also need to install and include Chart.js library in your application (it is a peer dependency of this library, more info can be found in the official chart.js documentation) npm install chart.js --save

or with yarn:

yarn add chart.js --save

Import the NgChartsModule in your app main module: import { NgChartsModule } from 'ng2-charts' ; imports: [ NgChartsModule ]

Stackblitz Starting Templates

Line Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-line-template

Pie Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-pie-template

Bar Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-bar-template

Doughnut Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-doughnut-template

Radar Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-radar-template

Polar Area Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-polar-area-template

Bubble Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-bubble-template

Scatter Chart - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-charts-scatter-template

API

Chart types

There is one directive for all chart types: baseChart , and there are 8 types of charts: line , bar , radar , pie , polarArea , doughnut , bubble and scatter . You can use the directive on a canvas element as follows:

< canvas baseChart [ data ]= "barChartData" [ options ]= "barChartOptions" [ type ]= "'bar'" > </ canvas >

Properties

Note: For more information about possible options please refer to original chart.js documentation

type : ( ChartType ) - indicates the type of chart, it can be: line , bar , radar , pie , polarArea , doughnut or any custom type added to Chart.js

: ( ) - indicates the type of chart, it can be: , , , , , or any custom type added to Chart.js data : ( ChartData<TType, TData, TLabel> ) - the whole data structure to be rendered in the chart. Support different flexible formats and parsing options, see here. In alternative, and depending on the type of your chart, you can use the labels and datasets properties to specify individual options.

: ( ) - the whole data structure to be rendered in the chart. Support different flexible formats and parsing options, see here. In alternative, and depending on the of your chart, you can use the and properties to specify individual options. labels : ( TLabel[] ) - Datasets labels. It's necessary for charts: line , bar and radar . And just labels (on hover) for charts: polarArea , pie and doughnut . Labels are matched in order with the datasets array.

: ( ) - Datasets labels. It's necessary for charts: , and . And just labels (on hover) for charts: , and . Labels are matched in order with the array. datasets : ( ChartDataset<TType, TData>[] ) - Same as the datasets property of the data input. See here for details.

: ( ) - Same as the property of the input. See here for details. options : ( ChartOptions<TType> ) - chart options (as per chart.js documentation).

: ( ) - chart options (as per chart.js documentation). legend : ( boolean = false ) - if true, chart legend is shown.

Events

chartClick : fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels

: fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels chartHover : fires when mousemove (hover) on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels

Colors

The library comes with a set of predefined default colors (which are exported as baseColors ). If there are more datasets than colors, colors are generated randomly. You can specify custom colors by following these instructions.

Dynamic Theming

The NgChartsModule provides a service called ThemeService which allows clients to set a structure specifying colors override settings. This service may be called when the dynamic theme changes, with colors which fit the theme. The structure is interpreted as an override, with special functionality when dealing with arrays. Example:

type Theme = 'light-theme' | 'dark-theme' ; private _selectedTheme: Theme = 'light-theme' ; public get selectedTheme(){ return this ._selectedTheme; } public set selectedTheme(value){ this ._selectedTheme = value; let overrides: ChartOptions; if ( this .selectedTheme === 'dark-theme' ) { overrides = { legend: { labels: { fontColor: 'white' } }, scales: { xAxes: [ { ticks: { fontColor: 'white' }, gridLines: { color: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.1)' } } ], yAxes: [ { ticks: { fontColor: 'white' }, gridLines: { color: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.1)' } } ] } }; } else { overrides = {}; } this .themeService.setColorschemesOptions(overrides); } constructor ( private themeService: ThemeService<AppChartMetaConfig> ){ } setCurrentTheme(theme: Theme){ this .selectedTheme = theme; }

The overrides object has the same type as the chart options object ChartOptions , and wherever a simple field is encountered it replaces the matching field in the options object. When an array is encountered (as in the xAxes and yAxes fields above), the single object inside the array is used as a template to override all array elements in the matching field in the options object. So in the case above, every axis will have its ticks and gridline colors changed.

Schematics

There are schematics that may be used to add this library to your project and generate chart components using Angular CLI.

Installation of library through ng-add schematics

ng add ng2-charts

This schematics will add the NgChartsModule as an imported module in the main app module (or another module as specified in the --module command option).

Example of Generating a Line Chart using Angular CLI

ng generate ng2-charts:line my-line-chart

This calls angular's component schematics and then modifies the result, so all the options for the component schematic are also usable here.

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests ( not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)