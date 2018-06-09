ng2-cache library compatible with AoT compilation & Tree shaking like an official package.

This lib allows you to use ng2-cache library for Angular v5 apps written in TypeScript, ES6 or ES5. The project is based on the official Angular packages.

How to use

npm install ng2-cache --save Import it in your main app module @NgModule ({ declarations : [ .... ], imports : [ .... Ng2CacheModule ], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { } Use it inside your Component by DI `` `` ... import { CacheService, CacheStoragesEnum } from 'ng2-cache' ; ... export class AppComponent { constructor ( private _cacheService: CacheService ) { this ._cacheService.set( 'key' , [ 'some data' ]); } `` `` That's it. Now you don't have to mention it's reference in tsfoncig.json

Contents

1 Project structure

Library: src folder for the classes public_api.ts entry point for all public APIs of the package package.json npm options rollup.config.js Rollup configuration for building the umd bundles rollup.es.config.js Rollup configuration for building the es2015 bundles tsconfig-build.json ngc compiler options for AoT compilation build.js building process using ShellJS

Extra: tslint.json Angular TSLint Preset (TypeScript linter rules with Codelyzer) travis.yml Travis CI configuration



2 Building

The following command:

npm run build

starts TSLint with Codelyzer using Angular TSLint Preset

starts AoT compilation using ngc compiler

creates dist folder with all the files of distribution, following Angular Package Format (APF) v5.0:

└── dist ├── bundles | ├── ng2- cache .umd.js | ├── ng2- cache .umd.js.map | ├── ng2- cache .umd.min.js | └── ng2- cache .umd.min.js.map ├── esm5 | ├── ng2- cache .js | └── ng2- cache .js.map ├── esm2015 | ├── ng2- cache .js | └── ng2- cache .js.map ├── src | └── **/*.d.ts ├── ng2- cache .d.ts ├── ng2- cache .metadata.json ├── LICENSE ├── package.json ├── public_api.d.ts └── README

To test locally the npm package before publishing:

npm run pack:lib

Then you can install it in an app to test it:

npm install [path]ng2-cache-[version].tgz

3 Publishing

Before publishing the first time:

you can register your library on Travis CI: you have already configured .travis.yml file

file you must have a user on the npm registry: Publishing npm packages

npm run publish:lib

4 Using the library

Installing

npm install ng2-cache --save

Loading

Using SystemJS configuration

System.config({ map : { 'ng2-cache' : 'node_modules/ng2-cache/bundles/ng2-cache.umd.js' } });

No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.

Rollup or webpack

No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.

Plain JavaScript

Include the umd bundle in your index.html :

< script src = "node_modules/ng2-cache/bundles/ng2-cache.umd.js" > </ script >

and use global ng.ng2Cache namespace.

AoT compilation

The library is compatible with AoT compilation.

5 What it is important to know

package.json "main": "./bundles/ng2-cache.umd.js" legacy module format

legacy module format "module": "./esm5/ng2-cache.js" flat ES module, for using module bundlers such as Rollup or webpack: package module

flat ES module, for using module bundlers such as Rollup or webpack: package module "es2015": "./esm2015/ng2-cache.js" ES2015 flat ESM format, experimental ES2015 build

ES2015 flat ESM format, experimental ES2015 build "peerDependencies" the packages and their versions required by the library when it will be installed tsconfig.json file used by TypeScript compiler Compiler options: "strict": true enables TypeScript strict master option

tsconfig-build.json file used by ngc compiler Compiler options: "declaration": true to emit TypeScript declaration files "module": "es2015" & "target": "es2015" are used by Rollup to create the ES2015 bundle

Angular Compiler Options: "skipTemplateCodegen": true, skips generating AoT files "annotateForClosureCompiler": true for compatibility with Google Closure compiler "strictMetadataEmit": true without emitting metadata files, the library will not be compatible with AoT compilation: it is intended to report syntax errors immediately rather than produce a .metadata.json file with errors "flatModuleId": "@scope/package" full package name has to include scope as well, otherwise AOT compilation will fail in the consumed application

rollup.config.js file used by Rollup format: 'umd' the Universal Module Definition pattern is used by Angular for its bundles

the Universal Module Definition pattern is used by Angular for its bundles moduleName: 'ng.angularLibraryStarter' defines the global namespace used by JavaScript apps

defines the global namespace used by JavaScript apps external & globals declare the external packages

License

MIT