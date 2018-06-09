ng2-cache library compatible with AoT compilation & Tree shaking like an official package.
This lib allows you to use ng2-cache library for Angular v5 apps written in TypeScript, ES6 or ES5. The project is based on the official Angular packages.
Get the Changelog.
npm install ng2-cache --save
Import it in your main app module
@NgModule({
declarations: [
....
],
imports: [
....
Ng2CacheModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Use it inside your
Component by DI
````
...
import { CacheService, CacheStoragesEnum } from 'ng2-cache';
...
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private _cacheService: CacheService) {
this._cacheService.set('key', ['some data']);
}
````
That's it. Now you don't have to mention it's reference in
tsfoncig.json
The following command:
npm run build
dist folder with all the files of distribution, following Angular Package Format (APF) v5.0:
└── dist
├── bundles
| ├── ng2-cache.umd.js
| ├── ng2-cache.umd.js.map
| ├── ng2-cache.umd.min.js
| └── ng2-cache.umd.min.js.map
├── esm5
| ├── ng2-cache.js
| └── ng2-cache.js.map
├── esm2015
| ├── ng2-cache.js
| └── ng2-cache.js.map
├── src
| └── **/*.d.ts
├── ng2-cache.d.ts
├── ng2-cache.metadata.json
├── LICENSE
├── package.json
├── public_api.d.ts
└── README
To test locally the npm package before publishing:
npm run pack:lib
Then you can install it in an app to test it:
npm install [path]ng2-cache-[version].tgz
Before publishing the first time:
.travis.yml file
npm run publish:lib
npm install ng2-cache --save
System.config({
map: {
'ng2-cache': 'node_modules/ng2-cache/bundles/ng2-cache.umd.js'
}
});
No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.
Include the
umd bundle in your
index.html:
<script src="node_modules/ng2-cache/bundles/ng2-cache.umd.js"></script>
and use global
ng.ng2Cache namespace.
The library is compatible with AoT compilation.
package.json
"main": "./bundles/ng2-cache.umd.js" legacy module format
"module": "./esm5/ng2-cache.js" flat ES module, for using module bundlers such as Rollup or webpack:
package module
"es2015": "./esm2015/ng2-cache.js" ES2015 flat ESM format, experimental ES2015 build
"peerDependencies" the packages and their versions required by the library when it will be installed
tsconfig.json file used by TypeScript compiler
"strict": true enables TypeScript
strict master option
tsconfig-build.json file used by ngc compiler
Compiler options:
"declaration": true to emit TypeScript declaration files
"module": "es2015" &
"target": "es2015" are used by Rollup to create the ES2015 bundle
Angular Compiler Options:
"skipTemplateCodegen": true, skips generating AoT files
"annotateForClosureCompiler": true for compatibility with Google Closure compiler
"strictMetadataEmit": true without emitting metadata files, the library will not be compatible with AoT compilation: it is intended to report syntax errors immediately rather than produce a .metadata.json file with errors
"flatModuleId": "@scope/package" full package name has to include scope as well, otherwise AOT compilation will fail in the consumed application
rollup.config.js file used by Rollup
format: 'umd' the Universal Module Definition pattern is used by Angular for its bundles
moduleName: 'ng.angularLibraryStarter' defines the global namespace used by JavaScript apps
external &
globals declare the external packages
MIT