Angular (2+) Bootstrap 3 Modal Component
http://dougludlow.github.io/ng2-bs3-modal/
ng2-bs3-modal depends on
bootstrap which depends on
jquery. You'll need to include both scripts before
ng2-bs3-modal or somehow make them available globally, depending on your build system. Example:
npm install jquery bootstrap@^3.3.7
./jquery.ts
import * as $ from 'jquery';
window['jQuery'] = window['$'] = $;
./main.ts
import './jquery';
import 'bootstrap/js/modal'; // or just 'bootstrap'
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'; // optional
npm
npm install --save ng2-bs3-modal
yarn
yarn add ng2-bs3-modal
Then include the module in the
imports collection of your app's module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalModule } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BsModalModule ]
...
})
export class MyAppModule { }
animation: boolean, default:
true
Specify
false to simply show the modal rather than having it fade in/out of view.
backdrop: string | boolean, default:
true
Specify
'static' for a backdrop which doesn't close the modal on click or
false for no backdrop.
keyboard: boolean, default:
true
Closes the modal when escape key is pressed. Specify
false to disable.
size: string, default:
undefined
Specify
'sm' for small and
'lg' for large.
cssClass: string, default:
undefined
Applies the given class to the modal. Can be used to styles the modal; for example, giving it a custom size.
onShow: EventEmitter<Event>
Emits when the
show.bs.modal event is triggered, just before the modal is shown. Call
Event.preventDefault() to cancel the modal from showing.
onHide: EventEmitter<BsModalHideEvent>
Emits when the
hide.bs.modal event is triggered, just before the modal is hidden. Call
BsModalHideEvent.event.preventDefault() to cancel the modal from hiding.
onClose: EventEmitter<any>
Emits when
ModalComponent.close() is called. Will emit whatever was passed into
ModalComponent.close().
onDismiss: EventEmitter<BsModalHideType>
Emits when
ModalComponent.dismiss() is called, or when the modal is dismissed with the keyboard or backdrop. Returns a
BsModalHideType that can be used to determine how the modal was dismissed.
onOpen: EventEmitter
Emits when
ModalComponent.open() is called.
open(size?: string): Promise
Opens the modal. Size is optional. Specify
'sm' for small and
'lg' for large to override size. Returns a promise that resolves when the modal is completely shown.
close(value?: any): Promise<any>
Closes the modal. Causes
onClose to be emitted. Returns a promise that resolves the value passed to
close when the modal is completely hidden.
dismiss(): Promise
Dismisses the modal. Causes
onDismiss to be emitted. Returns a promise that resolves when the modal is completely hidden.
showDismiss: boolean, default:
false
Show or hide the close button in the header. Specify
true to show.
showDefaultButtons: boolean, default:
false
Show or hide the default 'Close' and 'Dismiss' buttons in the footer. Specify
true to show.
closeButtonLabel: string, default:
'Close'
Change the label in the default 'Close' button in the footer. Has no effect if showDefaultButtons aren't set.
dismissButtonLabel: string, default:
'Dismiss'
Change the label in the default 'Dismiss' button in the footer. Has no effect if showDefaultButtons aren't set.
dismissAll(): void Dismiss all open modals. Inject the
BsModalService into a componet/service to use.
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="modal.open()">Open me!</button>
<bs-modal #modal>
<bs-modal-header [showDismiss]="true">
<h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
</bs-modal-header>
<bs-modal-body>
Hello World!
</bs-modal-body>
<bs-modal-footer [showDefaultButtons]="true"></bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>
This will create a modal that cannot be closed with the escape key or by clicking outside of the modal.
<bs-modal #modal [keyboard]="false" [backdrop]="'static'">
<bs-modal-header [showDismiss]="false">
<h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
</bs-modal-header>
<bs-modal-body>
Hello World!
</bs-modal-body>
<bs-modal-footer [showDefaultButtons]="true"></bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>
<bs-modal #modal>
<bs-modal-header>
<h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
</bs-modal-header>
<bs-modal-body>
Hello World!
</bs-modal-body>
<bs-modal-footer>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" data-dismiss="modal" (click)="modal.dismiss()">Cancel</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="modal.close()">Ok</button>
</bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';
@Component({
selector: 'parent-component',
template: `
<bs-modal #myModal>
...
</bs-modal>
`
})
export class ParentComponent {
@ViewChild('myModal')
modal: BsModalComponent;
close() {
this.modal.close();
}
open() {
this.modal.open();
}
}
import { Component, ViewChild, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';
@Component({
selector: 'parent-component',
template: `
<bs-modal #myModal>
...
</bs-modal>
`
})
export class ParentComponent implements AfterViewInit {
@ViewChild('myModal')
modal: BsModalComponent;
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.modal.open();
}
}
Note:
ViewChild doesn't resolve the
modal property until
AfterViewInit.
OnInit is too early and will result in an "undefined" error.
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';
@Component({
selector: 'parent-component',
template: `
<bs-modal #myFirstModal>
...
</bs-modal>
<bs-modal #mySecondModal>
...
</bs-modal>
`
})
export class ParentComponent {
@ViewChild('myFirstModal')
modal1: BsModalComponent;
@ViewChild('mySecondModal')
modal2: BsModalComponent;
...
}
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';
@Component({
selector: 'parent-component',
styles: ['>>> .modal-xl { width: 1100px; }'],
template: `
<bs-modal cssClass="modal-xl" #modal>
...
</bs-modal>
`
})
export class ParentComponent {
...
}
Note: Angular2 emulates the shadow dom by prefixing component styles with a unique identifier. Because the modal is attached to the body tag, it doesn't pick up these styles. You will need to add the
/deep/ or
>>> selector in order for the style to take effect. See Component Styles.
import { Component, ViewChildren } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';
@Component({
selector: 'parent-component',
template: `
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="modal.open()">Open me!</button>
<div *ngFor="let item in items; trackBy: item.id">
<bs-modal #modal>
...
</bs-modal>
</div>
`
})
export class ParentComponent {
@ViewChildren(BsModalComponent)
modals: QueryList<BsModalComponent>; // How to access a collection of modals
...
}
Note: If you are updating items asynchronously, make sure you are using
trackBy in the
ngFor directive so that Angular doesn't teardown and redraw the elements each time the collection is changed. See NgFor Directive for more details.
<bs-modal #validationModal>
<form #modalForm="ngForm">
<bs-modal-header [showDismiss]="true">
<h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
</bs-modal-header>
<bs-modal-body>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="firstName">First Name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" required [(ngModel)]="firstName" name="firstName" id="firstName">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="lastName">Last Name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" required [(ngModel)]="lastName" name="lastName" id="lastName">
</div>
</bs-modal-body>
<bs-modal-footer>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" data-dismiss="modal" (click)="validationModal.dismiss()">Cancel</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" [disabled]="!modalForm.valid" (click)="validationModal.close()">Save</button>
</bs-modal-footer>
</form>
</bs-modal>
<bs-modal #modal>
<bs-modal-header>
<h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
</bs-modal-header>
<bs-modal-body>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="textbox">I'm a textbox!</label>
<input autofocus type="text" class="form-control" id="textbox">
</div>
</bs-modal-body>
<bs-modal-footer [showDefaultButtons]="true"></bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>
git clone https://github.com/dougludlow/ng2-bs3-modal.git
yarn
yarn build
yarn start
Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ in your browser.
yarn test:lib
Report all bugs and feature requests on the issue tracker.
Contributions are welcome! Feel free to open a pull request.