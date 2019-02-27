Angular (2+) Bootstrap 3 Modal Component

Demo

http://dougludlow.github.io/ng2-bs3-modal/

Dependencies

ng2-bs3-modal depends on bootstrap which depends on jquery . You'll need to include both scripts before ng2-bs3-modal or somehow make them available globally, depending on your build system. Example:

npm install jquery bootstrap@^3.3.7

./jquery.ts

import * as $ from 'jquery' ; window [ 'jQuery' ] = window [ '$' ] = $;

./main.ts

import './jquery' ; import 'bootstrap/js/modal' ; import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ;

Install

npm

npm install --save ng2-bs3-modal

yarn

yarn add ng2-bs3-modal

Then include the module in the imports collection of your app's module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BsModalModule } from 'ng2-bs3-modal' ; ({ imports: [ BsModalModule ] ... }) export class MyAppModule { }

API

BsModalComponent

Inputs

animation: boolean , default: true Specify false to simply show the modal rather than having it fade in/out of view.

backdrop: string | boolean , default: true Specify 'static' for a backdrop which doesn't close the modal on click or false for no backdrop.

keyboard: boolean , default: true Closes the modal when escape key is pressed. Specify false to disable.

size: string , default: undefined Specify 'sm' for small and 'lg' for large.

cssClass: string , default: undefined Applies the given class to the modal. Can be used to styles the modal; for example, giving it a custom size.

Outputs

onShow: EventEmitter<Event> Emits when the show.bs.modal event is triggered, just before the modal is shown. Call Event.preventDefault() to cancel the modal from showing.

onHide: EventEmitter<BsModalHideEvent> Emits when the hide.bs.modal event is triggered, just before the modal is hidden. Call BsModalHideEvent.event.preventDefault() to cancel the modal from hiding.

onClose: EventEmitter<any> Emits when ModalComponent.close() is called. Will emit whatever was passed into ModalComponent.close() .

onDismiss: EventEmitter<BsModalHideType> Emits when ModalComponent.dismiss() is called, or when the modal is dismissed with the keyboard or backdrop. Returns a BsModalHideType that can be used to determine how the modal was dismissed.

onOpen: EventEmitter Emits when ModalComponent.open() is called.

Methods

open(size?: string): Promise Opens the modal. Size is optional. Specify 'sm' for small and 'lg' for large to override size. Returns a promise that resolves when the modal is completely shown.

close(value?: any): Promise<any> Closes the modal. Causes onClose to be emitted. Returns a promise that resolves the value passed to close when the modal is completely hidden.

dismiss(): Promise Dismisses the modal. Causes onDismiss to be emitted. Returns a promise that resolves when the modal is completely hidden.

BsModalHeaderComponent

Inputs

showDismiss: boolean , default: false Show or hide the close button in the header. Specify true to show.

Inputs

showDefaultButtons: boolean , default: false Show or hide the default 'Close' and 'Dismiss' buttons in the footer. Specify true to show.

closeButtonLabel: string , default: 'Close' Change the label in the default 'Close' button in the footer. Has no effect if showDefaultButtons aren't set.

dismissButtonLabel: string , default: 'Dismiss' Change the label in the default 'Dismiss' button in the footer. Has no effect if showDefaultButtons aren't set.

BsModalService

Methods

dismissAll(): void Dismiss all open modals. Inject the BsModalService into a componet/service to use.

Example Usage

Default modal

< button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" ( click )= "modal.open()" > Open me! </ button > < bs-modal # modal > < bs-modal-header [ showDismiss ]= "true" > < h4 class = "modal-title" > I'm a modal! </ h4 > </ bs-modal-header > < bs-modal-body > Hello World! </ bs-modal-body > < bs-modal-footer [ showDefaultButtons ]= "true" > </ bs-modal-footer > </ bs-modal >

Static modal

This will create a modal that cannot be closed with the escape key or by clicking outside of the modal.

< bs-modal # modal [ keyboard ]= "false" [ backdrop ]= "'static'" > < bs-modal-header [ showDismiss ]= "false" > < h4 class = "modal-title" > I'm a modal! </ h4 > </ bs-modal-header > < bs-modal-body > Hello World! </ bs-modal-body > < bs-modal-footer [ showDefaultButtons ]= "true" > </ bs-modal-footer > </ bs-modal >

< bs-modal # modal > < bs-modal-header > < h4 class = "modal-title" > I'm a modal! </ h4 > </ bs-modal-header > < bs-modal-body > Hello World! </ bs-modal-body > < bs-modal-footer > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" data-dismiss = "modal" ( click )= "modal.dismiss()" > Cancel </ button > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-primary" ( click )= "modal.close()" > Ok </ button > </ bs-modal-footer > </ bs-modal >

Opening and closing the modal from a parent component

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal' ; ({ selector: 'parent-component' , template: ` <bs-modal #myModal> ... </bs-modal> ` }) export class ParentComponent { ( 'myModal' ) modal: BsModalComponent; close() { this .modal.close(); } open() { this .modal.open(); } }

Opening the modal when the parent component loads

import { Component, ViewChild, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal' ; ({ selector: 'parent-component' , template: ` <bs-modal #myModal> ... </bs-modal> ` }) export class ParentComponent implements AfterViewInit { ( 'myModal' ) modal: BsModalComponent; ngAfterViewInit() { this .modal.open(); } }

Note: ViewChild doesn't resolve the modal property until AfterViewInit . OnInit is too early and will result in an "undefined" error.

Multiple modals in a component

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal' ; ({ selector: 'parent-component' , template: ` <bs-modal #myFirstModal> ... </bs-modal> <bs-modal #mySecondModal> ... </bs-modal> ` }) export class ParentComponent { ( 'myFirstModal' ) modal1: BsModalComponent; ( 'mySecondModal' ) modal2: BsModalComponent; ... }

Modal with a custom size

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal' ; ({ selector: 'parent-component' , styles: [ '>>> .modal-xl { width: 1100px; }' ], template: ` <bs-modal cssClass="modal-xl" #modal> ... </bs-modal> ` }) export class ParentComponent { ... }

Note: Angular2 emulates the shadow dom by prefixing component styles with a unique identifier. Because the modal is attached to the body tag, it doesn't pick up these styles. You will need to add the /deep/ or >>> selector in order for the style to take effect. See Component Styles.

Modal in NgFor

import { Component, ViewChildren } from '@angular/core' ; import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal' ; ({ selector: 'parent-component' , template: ` <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="modal.open()">Open me!</button> <div *ngFor="let item in items; trackBy: item.id"> <bs-modal #modal> ... </bs-modal> </div> ` }) export class ParentComponent { (BsModalComponent) modals: QueryList<BsModalComponent>; ... }

Note: If you are updating items asynchronously, make sure you are using trackBy in the ngFor directive so that Angular doesn't teardown and redraw the elements each time the collection is changed. See NgFor Directive for more details.

Modal with validation

< bs-modal # validationModal > < form # modalForm = "ngForm" > < bs-modal-header [ showDismiss ]= "true" > < h4 class = "modal-title" > I'm a modal! </ h4 > </ bs-modal-header > < bs-modal-body > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "firstName" > First Name </ label > < input type = "text" class = "form-control" required [( ngModel )]= "firstName" name = "firstName" id = "firstName" > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "lastName" > Last Name </ label > < input type = "text" class = "form-control" required [( ngModel )]= "lastName" name = "lastName" id = "lastName" > </ div > </ bs-modal-body > < bs-modal-footer > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" data-dismiss = "modal" ( click )= "validationModal.dismiss()" > Cancel </ button > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-primary" [ disabled ]= "!modalForm.valid" ( click )= "validationModal.close()" > Save </ button > </ bs-modal-footer > </ form > </ bs-modal >

Autofocus on a textbox when modal is opened

< bs-modal # modal > < bs-modal-header > < h4 class = "modal-title" > I'm a modal! </ h4 > </ bs-modal-header > < bs-modal-body > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "textbox" > I'm a textbox! </ label > < input autofocus type = "text" class = "form-control" id = "textbox" > </ div > </ bs-modal-body > < bs-modal-footer [ showDefaultButtons ]= "true" > </ bs-modal-footer > </ bs-modal >

Building

git clone https://github.com/dougludlow/ng2-bs3-modal.git yarn yarn build

Running

yarn start

Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ in your browser.

Testing

yarn test :lib

Report all bugs and feature requests on the issue tracker.

Contributions are welcome! Feel free to open a pull request.