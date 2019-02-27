openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nbm

ng2-bs3-modal

by Douglas Ludlow
0.15.0 (see all)

Angular Bootstrap 3 Modal Component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

271

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng2-bs3-modal npm version npm downloads Build Status

Angular (2+) Bootstrap 3 Modal Component

Demo

http://dougludlow.github.io/ng2-bs3-modal/

Dependencies

ng2-bs3-modal depends on bootstrap which depends on jquery. You'll need to include both scripts before ng2-bs3-modal or somehow make them available globally, depending on your build system. Example:

npm install jquery bootstrap@^3.3.7

./jquery.ts

import * as $ from 'jquery';
window['jQuery'] = window['$'] = $;

./main.ts

import './jquery';
import 'bootstrap/js/modal'; // or just 'bootstrap'
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'; // optional

Install

npm

npm install --save ng2-bs3-modal

yarn

yarn add ng2-bs3-modal

Then include the module in the imports collection of your app's module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalModule } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';

@NgModule({
    imports: [ BsModalModule ]
    ...
})
export class MyAppModule { }

API

BsModalComponent

Inputs

  • animation: boolean, default: true

    Specify false to simply show the modal rather than having it fade in/out of view.

  • backdrop: string | boolean, default: true

    Specify 'static' for a backdrop which doesn't close the modal on click or false for no backdrop.

  • keyboard: boolean, default: true

    Closes the modal when escape key is pressed. Specify false to disable.

  • size: string, default: undefined

    Specify 'sm' for small and 'lg' for large.

  • cssClass: string, default: undefined

    Applies the given class to the modal. Can be used to styles the modal; for example, giving it a custom size.

Outputs

  • onShow: EventEmitter<Event>

    Emits when the show.bs.modal event is triggered, just before the modal is shown. Call Event.preventDefault() to cancel the modal from showing.

  • onHide: EventEmitter<BsModalHideEvent>

    Emits when the hide.bs.modal event is triggered, just before the modal is hidden. Call BsModalHideEvent.event.preventDefault() to cancel the modal from hiding.

  • onClose: EventEmitter<any>

    Emits when ModalComponent.close() is called. Will emit whatever was passed into ModalComponent.close().

  • onDismiss: EventEmitter<BsModalHideType>

    Emits when ModalComponent.dismiss() is called, or when the modal is dismissed with the keyboard or backdrop. Returns a BsModalHideType that can be used to determine how the modal was dismissed.

  • onOpen: EventEmitter

    Emits when ModalComponent.open() is called.

Methods

  • open(size?: string): Promise

    Opens the modal. Size is optional. Specify 'sm' for small and 'lg' for large to override size. Returns a promise that resolves when the modal is completely shown.

  • close(value?: any): Promise<any>

    Closes the modal. Causes onClose to be emitted. Returns a promise that resolves the value passed to close when the modal is completely hidden.

  • dismiss(): Promise

    Dismisses the modal. Causes onDismiss to be emitted. Returns a promise that resolves when the modal is completely hidden.

BsModalHeaderComponent

Inputs

  • showDismiss: boolean, default: false

    Show or hide the close button in the header. Specify true to show.

BsModalFooterComponent

Inputs

  • showDefaultButtons: boolean, default: false

    Show or hide the default 'Close' and 'Dismiss' buttons in the footer. Specify true to show.

  • closeButtonLabel: string, default: 'Close'

    Change the label in the default 'Close' button in the footer. Has no effect if showDefaultButtons aren't set.

  • dismissButtonLabel: string, default: 'Dismiss'

    Change the label in the default 'Dismiss' button in the footer. Has no effect if showDefaultButtons aren't set.

BsModalService

Methods

  • dismissAll(): void Dismiss all open modals. Inject the BsModalService into a componet/service to use.

Example Usage

Default modal

<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="modal.open()">Open me!</button>

<bs-modal #modal>
    <bs-modal-header [showDismiss]="true">
        <h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
    </bs-modal-header>
    <bs-modal-body>
        Hello World!
    </bs-modal-body>
    <bs-modal-footer [showDefaultButtons]="true"></bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>

Example

Static modal

This will create a modal that cannot be closed with the escape key or by clicking outside of the modal.

<bs-modal #modal [keyboard]="false" [backdrop]="'static'">
    <bs-modal-header [showDismiss]="false">
        <h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
    </bs-modal-header>
    <bs-modal-body>
        Hello World!
    </bs-modal-body>
    <bs-modal-footer [showDefaultButtons]="true"></bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>

<bs-modal #modal>
    <bs-modal-header>
        <h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
    </bs-modal-header>
    <bs-modal-body>
        Hello World!
    </bs-modal-body>
    <bs-modal-footer>
        <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" data-dismiss="modal" (click)="modal.dismiss()">Cancel</button>
        <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="modal.close()">Ok</button>
    </bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>

Example

Opening and closing the modal from a parent component

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';

@Component({
    selector: 'parent-component',
    template: `
        <bs-modal #myModal>
            ...
        </bs-modal>
    `
})
export class ParentComponent {
    @ViewChild('myModal')
    modal: BsModalComponent;

    close() {
        this.modal.close();
    }
    
    open() {
        this.modal.open();
    }
}

Opening the modal when the parent component loads

import { Component, ViewChild, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';

@Component({
    selector: 'parent-component',
    template: `
        <bs-modal #myModal>
            ...
        </bs-modal>
    `
})
export class ParentComponent implements AfterViewInit {
    @ViewChild('myModal')
    modal: BsModalComponent;

    ngAfterViewInit() {
        this.modal.open();
    }
}

Note: ViewChild doesn't resolve the modal property until AfterViewInit. OnInit is too early and will result in an "undefined" error.

Multiple modals in a component

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';

@Component({
    selector: 'parent-component',
    template: `
        <bs-modal #myFirstModal>
            ...
        </bs-modal>
        <bs-modal #mySecondModal>
            ...
        </bs-modal>
    `
})
export class ParentComponent {
    @ViewChild('myFirstModal')
    modal1: BsModalComponent;
    
    @ViewChild('mySecondModal')
    modal2: BsModalComponent;
    
    ...
}

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';

@Component({
    selector: 'parent-component',
    styles: ['>>> .modal-xl { width: 1100px; }'],
    template: `
        <bs-modal cssClass="modal-xl" #modal>
            ...
        </bs-modal>
    `
})
export class ParentComponent {
    ...
}

Note: Angular2 emulates the shadow dom by prefixing component styles with a unique identifier. Because the modal is attached to the body tag, it doesn't pick up these styles. You will need to add the /deep/ or >>> selector in order for the style to take effect. See Component Styles.

import { Component, ViewChildren } from '@angular/core';
import { BsModalComponent } from 'ng2-bs3-modal';

@Component({
    selector: 'parent-component',
    template: `
        <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="modal.open()">Open me!</button>
        <div *ngFor="let item in items; trackBy: item.id">
            <bs-modal #modal>
                ...
            </bs-modal>
        </div>
    `
})
export class ParentComponent {
    @ViewChildren(BsModalComponent)
    modals: QueryList<BsModalComponent>; // How to access a collection of modals
    ...
}

Note: If you are updating items asynchronously, make sure you are using trackBy in the ngFor directive so that Angular doesn't teardown and redraw the elements each time the collection is changed. See NgFor Directive for more details.

<bs-modal #validationModal>
    <form #modalForm="ngForm">
        <bs-modal-header [showDismiss]="true">
            <h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
        </bs-modal-header>
        <bs-modal-body>
            <div class="form-group">
                <label for="firstName">First Name</label>
                <input type="text" class="form-control" required [(ngModel)]="firstName" name="firstName" id="firstName">
            </div>
            <div class="form-group">
                <label for="lastName">Last Name</label>
                <input type="text" class="form-control" required [(ngModel)]="lastName" name="lastName" id="lastName">
            </div>
        </bs-modal-body>
        <bs-modal-footer>
            <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" data-dismiss="modal" (click)="validationModal.dismiss()">Cancel</button>
            <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" [disabled]="!modalForm.valid" (click)="validationModal.close()">Save</button>
        </bs-modal-footer>
    </form>
</bs-modal>

Autofocus on a textbox when modal is opened

<bs-modal #modal>
    <bs-modal-header>
        <h4 class="modal-title">I'm a modal!</h4>
    </bs-modal-header>
    <bs-modal-body>
        <div class="form-group">
            <label for="textbox">I'm a textbox!</label>
            <input autofocus type="text" class="form-control" id="textbox">
        </div>        
    </bs-modal-body>
    <bs-modal-footer [showDefaultButtons]="true"></bs-modal-footer>
</bs-modal>

Building

git clone https://github.com/dougludlow/ng2-bs3-modal.git
yarn
yarn build

Running

yarn start

Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ in your browser.

Testing

yarn test:lib

Bugs/Contributions

Report all bugs and feature requests on the issue tracker.

Contributions are welcome! Feel free to open a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial