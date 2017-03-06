#Angular2 Bootstrap Modal Service

It is a library to make usage of bootstrap modal plugin easier in Angular2. Create clear and reusable modal components. It makes managing dialogs painless and clearer.

Library does not use bootstrap js, only css.

Compatible with bootstrap 3 and bootstrap 4.

##Installation

npm install ng2-bootstrap-modal

###Without bootstrap? Yes, you can create your own CSS. Just write css for .modal and .modal-dialog classes.

.modal { position : fixed; top : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; z-index : 1050 ; overflow : hidden; -webkit-overflow-scrolling : touch; outline : 0 ; } .fade { opacity : 0 ; -webkit-transition : opacity . 15s linear; -o-transition : opacity . 15s linear; transition : opacity . 15s linear; } .fade .in { opacity : 1 ; } .modal-dialog { position : relative; width : auto; margin : 10px ; } .modal .in .modal-dialog { -webkit-transform : translate (0,0); -ms-transform : translate (0,0); -o-transform : translate (0,0); transform : translate (0,0); } .modal .fade .modal-dialog { -webkit-transition : -webkit-transform . 3s ease-out; -o-transition : -o-transform . 3s ease-out; transition : transform . 3s ease-out; -webkit-transform : translate (0,-25%); -ms-transform : translate (0,-25%); -o-transform : translate (0,-25%); transform : translate (0,-25%); } @ media (min-width: 768px ) { .modal-dialog { width : 600px ; margin : 30px auto; } }

##Quickstart

Step 1. add bootstrap CSS

You can add bootstrap CSS from CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity = "sha384-BVYiiSIFeK1dGmJRAkycuHAHRg32OmUcww7on3RYdg4Va+PmSTsz/K68vbdEjh4u" crossorigin = "anonymous" >

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0-alpha.6/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity = "sha384-rwoIResjU2yc3z8GV/NPeZWAv56rSmLldC3R/AZzGRnGxQQKnKkoFVhFQhNUwEyJ" crossorigin = "anonymous" >

Step 1. import 'BootstrapModalModule' module

app.module.ts:

import { NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common" ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { BootstrapModalModule } from 'ng2-bootstrap-modal' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ CommonModule, BrowserModule, BootstrapModalModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

By default, dialog placeholder will be added to AppComponent. But you can select custom placeholder (i.e. document body):

imports: [ ... BootstrapModalModule.forRoot({container: document .body}) ]

###Step 2. Create your modal dialog component Your modal dialog is expected to be extended from DialogComponent. DialogService is generic class with two arguments: 1) input dialog data type (data to initialize component); 2) dialog result type;

Therefore DialogService is supposed to be a constructor argument of DialogComponent.

confirm.component.ts:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { DialogComponent, DialogService } from "ng2-bootstrap-modal" ; export interface ConfirmModel { title: string ; message: string ; } ({ selector: 'confirm' , template: `<div class="modal-dialog"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <button type="button" class="close" (click)="close()" >×</button> <h4 class="modal-title">{{title || 'Confirm'}}</h4> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>{{message || 'Are you sure?'}}</p> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="confirm()">OK</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="close()" >Cancel</button> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class ConfirmComponent extends DialogComponent<ConfirmModel, boolean > implements ConfirmModel { title: string ; message: string ; constructor ( dialogService: DialogService ) { super (dialogService); } confirm() { this .result = true ; this .close(); } }

###Step 3. Register created component to module Add component to declarations and entryComponents section, because the component will be created dynamically.

app.module.ts:

import { NgModule} from '@angular/core'; import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common"; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser'; import { BootstrapModalModule } from 'ng2-bootstrap-modal'; import { ConfirmComponent } from './confirm.component'; import { AppComponent } from './app.component'; @NgModule({ declarations: [ AppComponent, ConfirmComponent ], imports: [ CommonModule, BrowserModule, BootstrapModalModule ], //Don't forget to add the component to entryComponents section entryComponents: [ ConfirmComponent ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

###Step 4. Usage

app.component.ts

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ConfirmComponent } from './confirm.component' ; import { DialogService } from "ng2-bootstrap-modal" ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <div class="container"> <button class="btn btn-default" (click)=showConfirm()>Show confirm</button> </div> ` }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private dialogService:DialogService ) {} showConfirm() { let disposable = this .dialogService.addDialog(ConfirmComponent, { title: 'Confirm title' , message: 'Confirm message' }) .subscribe( ( isConfirmed )=> { if (isConfirmed) { alert( 'accepted' ); } else { alert( 'declined' ); } }); setTimeout( () => { disposable.unsubscribe(); }, 10000 ); } }

##Documentation

###DialogComponent Super class of all modal components. ####Class Overview

abstract class DialogComponent<T1, T2> implements T1 { constructor ( dialogService: DialogService ) /** * Dialog result * @type {T2} * / protected result:T2 / ** * Closes dialog * / public close:Function }

###DialogOptions

interface DialogOptions { index?: number ; autoCloseTimeout?: number ; closeByClickingOutside?: boolean ; backdropColor?: string ; }

###DialogService Service to show dialogs

