Minimal, light-weight Angular ratings.
If you like this plugin, please give it a star ⭐.
Install it with npm
npm i ngx-bar-rating
Import
BarRatingModule in the root module
import { BarRatingModule } from "ngx-bar-rating";
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
BarRatingModule
]
})
Import the theme (unless you want to use custom template)
@import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-default-theme';
Add the rating in your template
<bar-rating [(rate)]="rate" [max]="5"></bar-rating>
|Name
|Description
|Default
|[rate]
|Current rating. Can be a decimal value like 3.14
|null
|[max]
|Maximal rating that can be given using this widget
|5
|[readOnly]
|A flag that indicates if rating can be changed
|false
|[theme]
|Theme class, see available themes
|default
|[showText]
|Display rating title if set, otherwise display rating value
|false
|[titles]
|Titles array. array should represent all possible values including 0
|[]
|[showText]
|A flag that indicates if rating is required for form validation
|false
|[required]
|A flag that indicates if rating is disabled. works only with forms
|false
|[disabled]
|A flag that indicates if rating is disabled. works only with forms
|false
|(rateChange)
|A stream that emits when the rating value is changed
|(hover)
|A stream that emits when the rating is hovered
|(leave)
|A stream that emits when the rating is no longer hovered
|(rateChange)
|A stream that emits when the rating value is changed
The module provides a couple of directives to set custom rating template of your choice.
[ratingActive]: Set template, when a bar/star is active or hovered.
[ratingInactive]: Set template, when a bar/star is inactive.
[ratingFraction]: Set template, when a bar/star is a fraction.
Here are some example:
<bar-rating [(rate)]="rate" [max]="5">
<ng-template ratingActive>
<i class="bi bi-star-fill" style="margin: 2px; color: #edb867"></i>
</ng-template>
<ng-template ratingInactive>
<i class="bi bi-star-fill" style="margin: 2px; color: #d2d2d2"></i>
</ng-template>
</bar-rating>
<bar-rating [rate]="rate" (rateChange)="onFaoRate($event)" [max]="10">
<ng-template ratingInactive>
<fa-icon [icon]="['far', 'star']" [fixedWidth]="true" size="lg" style="color: #d2d2d2"></fa-icon>
</ng-template>
<ng-template ratingActive>
<fa-icon [icon]="['fas', 'star']" [fixedWidth]="true" size="lg" style="color: #50e3c2"></fa-icon>
</ng-template>
<ng-template ratingFraction>
<fa-icon [icon]="['fas', 'star-half-alt']" [fixedWidth]="true" size="lg" style="color: #50e3c2"></fa-icon>
</ng-template>
</bar-rating>
<bar-rating [(rate)]="rate" [max]="4" [theme]="'movie'" [showText]="true"
[titles]="['Bad', 'Mediocre' , 'Good', 'Awesome']"></bar-rating>
It can be used with Angular forms:
<form #form="ngForm">
<bar-rating name="rating" [(ngModel)]="formRating" [max]="4" required disabled></bar-rating>
</form>
<p>form is valid: {{ form.valid ? 'true' : 'false' }}</p>
<pre>{{ formRating }}</pre>
And reactive forms:
<form [formGroup]="ratingForm">
<bar-rating formControlName="rate" [max]="4" required disabled></bar-rating>
</form>
<p>form is valid: {{ form.valid ? 'true' : 'false' }}</p>
<pre>{{ formRating }}</pre>
--br-font-size Sets the size of the star.
--br-gap Sets the gap between the stars.
--br-active-color Sets active color.
--br-inactive-color Sets inactive color.
If you want to use a custom rating template, you don't need to import any CSS theme.
If you want to use one of the predefined themes, you will need to import it in the global style
style.scss
[theme]="'default'"
@import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-default-theme';
[theme]="'horizontal'"
@import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-horizontal-theme';
[theme]="'vertical'"
@import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-vertical-theme';
[theme]="'stars'"
@import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-stars-theme';
[theme]="'movie'"
@import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-movie-theme';
[theme]="'square'"
@import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-square-theme';
Rating style can be easily customized, check the classes used in any theme and add your own css.
You can also do the same for forms classes such as
untouched, touched, dirty, invalid, valid ...etc
If you identify any errors in this component, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue. I am excited to see what the community thinks of this project, and I would love your input!
Murhaf Sousli