Angular Bar Rating

Minimal, light-weight Angular ratings.

If you like this plugin, please give it a star ⭐.

Table of Contents

Installation

Install it with npm

npm i ngx-bar-rating

Basic usage:

Import BarRatingModule in the root module

import { BarRatingModule } from "ngx-bar-rating" ; ({ imports: [ BarRatingModule ] })

Import the theme (unless you want to use custom template)

@ import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-default-theme' ;

Add the rating in your template

< bar-rating [( rate )]= "rate" [ max ]= "5" > </ bar-rating >

Rating inputs and outputs:

Name Description Default [rate] Current rating. Can be a decimal value like 3.14 null [max] Maximal rating that can be given using this widget 5 [readOnly] A flag that indicates if rating can be changed false [theme] Theme class, see available themes default [showText] Display rating title if set, otherwise display rating value false [titles] Titles array. array should represent all possible values including 0 [] [showText] A flag that indicates if rating is required for form validation false [required] A flag that indicates if rating is disabled. works only with forms false [disabled] A flag that indicates if rating is disabled. works only with forms false (rateChange) A stream that emits when the rating value is changed (hover) A stream that emits when the rating is hovered (leave) A stream that emits when the rating is no longer hovered (rateChange) A stream that emits when the rating value is changed

Custom rating template

The module provides a couple of directives to set custom rating template of your choice.

[ratingActive] : Set template, when a bar/star is active or hovered.

: Set template, when a bar/star is active or hovered. [ratingInactive] : Set template, when a bar/star is inactive.

: Set template, when a bar/star is inactive. [ratingFraction] : Set template, when a bar/star is a fraction.

Here are some example:

Bootstrap rating example

< bar-rating [( rate )]= "rate" [ max ]= "5" > < ng-template ratingActive > < i class = "bi bi-star-fill" style = "margin: 2px; color: #edb867" > </ i > </ ng-template > < ng-template ratingInactive > < i class = "bi bi-star-fill" style = "margin: 2px; color: #d2d2d2" > </ i > </ ng-template > </ bar-rating >

FontAwesome rating example

< bar-rating [ rate ]= "rate" ( rateChange )= "onFaoRate($event)" [ max ]= "10" > < ng-template ratingInactive > < fa-icon [ icon ]= "['far', 'star']" [ fixedWidth ]= "true" size = "lg" style = "color: #d2d2d2" > </ fa-icon > </ ng-template > < ng-template ratingActive > < fa-icon [ icon ]= "['fas', 'star']" [ fixedWidth ]= "true" size = "lg" style = "color: #50e3c2" > </ fa-icon > </ ng-template > < ng-template ratingFraction > < fa-icon [ icon ]= "['fas', 'star-half-alt']" [ fixedWidth ]= "true" size = "lg" style = "color: #50e3c2" > </ fa-icon > </ ng-template > </ bar-rating >

Movie rating example

< bar-rating [( rate )]= "rate" [ max ]= "4" [ theme ]= "'movie'" [ showText ]= "true" [ titles ]= "['Bad', 'Mediocre' , 'Good', 'Awesome']" > </ bar-rating >

It can be used with Angular forms:

< form # form = "ngForm" > < bar-rating name = "rating" [( ngModel )]= "formRating" [ max ]= "4" required disabled > </ bar-rating > </ form > < p > form is valid: {{ form.valid ? 'true' : 'false' }} </ p > < pre > {{ formRating }} </ pre >

And reactive forms:

< form [ formGroup ]= "ratingForm" > < bar-rating formControlName = "rate" [ max ]= "4" required disabled > </ bar-rating > </ form > < p > form is valid: {{ form.valid ? 'true' : 'false' }} </ p > < pre > {{ formRating }} </ pre >

CSS variables

--br-font-size Sets the size of the star.

Sets the size of the star. --br-gap Sets the gap between the stars.

Sets the gap between the stars. --br-active-color Sets active color.

Sets active color. --br-inactive-color Sets inactive color.

Predefined themes

If you want to use a custom rating template, you don't need to import any CSS theme.

If you want to use one of the predefined themes, you will need to import it in the global style style.scss

Pure CSS stars (default) [theme]="'default'"

@ import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-default-theme' ;

Horizontal bars [theme]="'horizontal'"

@ import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-horizontal-theme' ;

Vertical bars [theme]="'vertical'"

@ import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-vertical-theme' ;

Custom stars [theme]="'stars'"

@ import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-stars-theme' ;

Movie rating [theme]="'movie'"

@ import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-movie-theme' ;

Square rating [theme]="'square'"

@ import '~ngx-bar-rating/themes/br-square-theme' ;

Rating style can be easily customized, check the classes used in any theme and add your own css.

You can also do the same for forms classes such as untouched, touched, dirty, invalid, valid ...etc

Issues

If you identify any errors in this component, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue. I am excited to see what the community thinks of this project, and I would love your input!

Author

Murhaf Sousli