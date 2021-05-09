IMPORTANT: HELP NEEDED

The project need your help, any help for fixing bugs and improvements are welcome!

Install

install @ngui/auto-complete $ npm install /auto-complete --save add map and packages to your systemjs.config.js unless you are using webpack map[ '@ngui/auto-complete' ] = 'node_modules/@ngui/auto-complete/dist/auto-complete.umd.js' ; import NguiAutoCompleteModule to your AppModule import { NguiAutoCompleteModule } from '@ngui/auto-complete' ; @NgModule({ imports : [BrowserModule, FormsModule, NguiAutoCompleteModule], declarations : [AppComponent], providers : [HTTP_PROVIDERS], bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage it in your code

< input auto -complete [(ngModel)]= "myData" [source]= "mySource" />

For full example, please check test directory to see the example of;

systemjs.config.js

app.module.ts

and app.component.ts .

Demo

You can look at different show cases for it here as Component or Directive.

attributes

All options are optional except ngModel and source

ngModel , any, variable that autocomplete result is assigned to

source , array or string, required. data source for dropdown list

auto-complete-placeholder , string, autocomplete input guide text

value-formatter , string or function variable name, custom value formatting function. e.g. (id) value , ' myValueFormatter . myValueFormatter(data: any ): string { return `( ${data[id]} ) ${data[value]} ` ; }

list-formatter , string or function variable name, custom list formatting function. e.g. (key) name , myListFormatter . myListFormatter(data: any ): string { return `( ${data[key]} ) ${data[name]} ` ; }

path-to-data , string, e.g., data.myList , path to array data in http response

min-chars, number , when source is remote data, the number of character to see drop-down list

display-property-name , string, key name of text to show. default is value

select-value-of , string, when selected, return the value of this key as a selected item

blank-option-text , string, guide text to allow empty value to be selected as in empty value of option tag.

no-match-found-text , string, guide text to show no result found.

valueChanged / ngModelChange , callback function that is executed when a new drop-down is selected. e.g. (valueChanged)="myCallback($event)"

customSelected callback function that is executed when a value selected not included in drop-down, so it will return the keyword used. e.g. (customSelected)="customCallback($event)"

loading-text , text to be displayed when loading. Default, "Loading"

loading-template , html markup that is to be rendered when loading. Default, null

accept-user-input boolean, if false and does not match to source given, it goes back to the original value selected., If you don't event want user to type any, please use readonly="readonly" to force user to select only from list. Default is true

max-num-list number, maximum number of drop down list items. Default, unlimited

tab-to-select boolean, if true , pressing Tab will set the value from the selected item before focus leaves the control. Default is true

select-on-blur boolean, if true , blur event will set the value from the selected item before focus leaves the control. Default is false

match-formatted boolean, if true , keyword will be matched against list values formatted with list-formatter , instead of raw objects. Default is false

auto-select-first-item , boolean, if true , the first item of the list is automatically selected, if false , user must select manually an item. Default is false

open-on-focus , boolean, if false drop down won't open on a focus event, . Default is true

close-on-focusout , boolean, if false drop down will close on a focusout event, . Default is true

re-focus-after-select property , boolean, if false an auto focus behavior after select (example: custom value on blur event or issue #276) is disabled . Default is true

autocomplete , boolean, default false , if true remove the attribute autocomplete="off" of the input.

header-item-template , html markup to optionally create a non-selectable header row above the list of results. Default, null

ignore-accents , boolean, default true , if false user input must match exactly with source given, including accents or diacritics

Below are plunks for different scenarios:

Template Driven Forms

Reactive Forms

Material Design

Observable Source

List Formatter Example

Example 1 http://plnkr.co/edit/F9nrWp?p=preview

Example 2 (With custom css) http://plnkr.co/edit/0QFYFHMmCAFmhbYAGQl7?p=preview

Contributors are welcomed

This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you;

As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular. You can contribute to the following;

Updating README.md

Making more and clearer comments

Answering issues and building FAQ

Documentation

Translation

In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui, please send me email to allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.

For Developers

To start

git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/auto-complete.git cd auto-complete npm install npm build-lib:watch npm start

To publish

npm build-lib:prod cd dist npm publish

List of available npm tasks