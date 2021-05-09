openbase logo
Readme

auto-complete

npm npm npm

IMPORTANT: HELP NEEDED

The project need your help, any help for fixing bugs and improvements are welcome! GitHub issues

Install

  1. install @ngui/auto-complete

    $ npm install @ngui/auto-complete --save

  2. add map and packages to your systemjs.config.js unless you are using webpack

    map['@ngui/auto-complete'] = 'node_modules/@ngui/auto-complete/dist/auto-complete.umd.js';

  3. import NguiAutoCompleteModule to your AppModule

    import { NguiAutoCompleteModule } from '@ngui/auto-complete';

@NgModule({
  imports: [BrowserModule, FormsModule, NguiAutoCompleteModule],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  providers: [HTTP_PROVIDERS],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage it in your code

    <input auto-complete [(ngModel)]="myData" [source]="mySource" />

For full example, please check test directory to see the example of;

  • systemjs.config.js
  • app.module.ts
  • and app.component.ts.

Demo

You can look at different show cases for it here as Component or Directive.

attributes

All options are optional except ngModel and source

  • ngModel, any, variable that autocomplete result is assigned to

  • source, array or string, required. data source for dropdown list

  • auto-complete-placeholder, string, autocomplete input guide text

  • value-formatter, string or function variable name, custom value formatting function. e.g. (id) value, 'myValueFormatter.

       myValueFormatter(data: any): string {
      return `(${data[id]}) ${data[value]}`;
    }

  • list-formatter, string or function variable name, custom list formatting function. e.g. (key) name, myListFormatter.

       myListFormatter(data: any): string {
      return `(${data[key]}) ${data[name]}`;
    }

  • path-to-data, string, e.g., data.myList, path to array data in http response

  • min-chars, number, when source is remote data, the number of character to see drop-down list

  • display-property-name, string, key name of text to show. default is value

  • select-value-of, string, when selected, return the value of this key as a selected item

  • blank-option-text, string, guide text to allow empty value to be selected as in empty value of option tag.

  • no-match-found-text, string, guide text to show no result found.

  • valueChanged / ngModelChange, callback function that is executed when a new drop-down is selected. e.g. (valueChanged)="myCallback($event)"

  • customSelected callback function that is executed when a value selected not included in drop-down, so it will return the keyword used. e.g. (customSelected)="customCallback($event)"

  • loading-text, text to be displayed when loading. Default, "Loading"

  • loading-template, html markup that is to be rendered when loading. Default, null

  • accept-user-input boolean, if false and does not match to source given, it goes back to the original value selected., If you don't event want user to type any, please use readonly="readonly" to force user to select only from list. Default is true

  • max-num-list number, maximum number of drop down list items. Default, unlimited

  • tab-to-select boolean, if true, pressing Tab will set the value from the selected item before focus leaves the control. Default is true

  • select-on-blur boolean, if true, blur event will set the value from the selected item before focus leaves the control. Default is false

  • match-formatted boolean, if true, keyword will be matched against list values formatted with list-formatter, instead of raw objects. Default is false

  • auto-select-first-item, boolean, if true, the first item of the list is automatically selected, if false, user must select manually an item. Default is false

  • open-on-focus, boolean, if false drop down won't open on a focus event, . Default is true

  • close-on-focusout, boolean, if false drop down will close on a focusout event, . Default is true

  • re-focus-after-select property, boolean, if false an auto focus behavior after select (example: custom value on blur event or issue #276) is disabled . Default is true

  • autocomplete, boolean, default false, if true remove the attribute autocomplete="off" of the input.

  • header-item-template, html markup to optionally create a non-selectable header row above the list of results. Default, null

  • ignore-accents, boolean, default true, if false user input must match exactly with source given, including accents or diacritics

Below are plunks for different scenarios:

Template Driven Forms

Reactive Forms

Material Design

Observable Source

List Formatter Example

Contributors are welcomed

This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you;

As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular. You can contribute to the following;

  • Updating README.md
  • Making more and clearer comments
  • Answering issues and building FAQ
  • Documentation
  • Translation

In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui, please send me email to allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.

For Developers

To start

$ git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/auto-complete.git
$ cd auto-complete
$ npm install
$ npm build-lib:watch

$ # On different instance

$ npm start

To publish

$ npm build-lib:prod
$ cd dist
$ npm publish

List of available npm tasks

  • npm run : List all available tasks
  • npm start: Run demo directory for development using @angular/cli with port 4200
  • npm run lint: Lint TypeScript code
  • npm run build-lib:watch: Build library in live watch mode for development
  • npm run build-lib:prod: Build library for publish using view engine (not Ivy renderer)

