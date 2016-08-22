openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
na

ng2-animate

by YangYang Yu
1.2.1 (see all)

angular2 animations

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Description

Angular2 animations, inspired by Animate.css.

Install

npm install ng2-animate --save

Usage

Entering and Leaving

import { animateFactory } from 'ng2-animate';

@Component({
    selector: 'app',
    template: require('./app.html'),
    animations: [animateFactory(1000, 200, 'ease-in')]
})
export class AppComponent{
    show: boolean = true;
    list: string[] = ['xxx', 'yyy'];
    onAdd() {
        this.list.push('zzz');
    }
    onRemove(i) {
        this.list.splice(i, 1);
    }
}

<p [@animate]="'fadeIn'" *ngIf="show">fadeIn</p>
<button (click)="show = !show">toggle</button>


<button (click)="onAdd()">add</button>
<ul>
    <li *ngFor="let item of list;let i = index;" [@animate]="'fadeInLeft'">
        {{item}}
        <button (click)="onRemove(i)">X</button>
    </li>
</ul>

Replace With [hidden]

<p [@animate]="state">Hello World</p>
<button (click)="state = 'fadeOutDown'">hide</button>

Params

animateFactory(1000, 200, 'ease-in')

duration

the duration of the animation

  • type: string | number
  • optional, default value is 500ms

delay

the delay of the animation

  • type: string | number
  • optional, default value is 0

easing

the easing function of the animation

  • type: string
  • optional, default value is linear

Support Animations

see online demo https://yuyang041060120.github.io/ng2-animate

click the top title and every element.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@angular/animationsThe modern web developer’s platform
GitHub Stars
80K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
11Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np
ng-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-lottieFully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ :rocket:
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-coretsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations:sparkles: Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial