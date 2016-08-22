Angular2 animations, inspired by Animate.css.
npm install ng2-animate --save
import { animateFactory } from 'ng2-animate';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: require('./app.html'),
animations: [animateFactory(1000, 200, 'ease-in')]
})
export class AppComponent{
show: boolean = true;
list: string[] = ['xxx', 'yyy'];
onAdd() {
this.list.push('zzz');
}
onRemove(i) {
this.list.splice(i, 1);
}
}
<p [@animate]="'fadeIn'" *ngIf="show">fadeIn</p>
<button (click)="show = !show">toggle</button>
<button (click)="onAdd()">add</button>
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of list;let i = index;" [@animate]="'fadeInLeft'">
{{item}}
<button (click)="onRemove(i)">X</button>
</li>
</ul>
<p [@animate]="state">Hello World</p>
<button (click)="state = 'fadeOutDown'">hide</button>
animateFactory(1000, 200, 'ease-in')
the duration of the animation
500ms
the delay of the animation
0
the easing function of the animation
linear
see online demo https://yuyang041060120.github.io/ng2-animate
click the top title and every element.
MIT