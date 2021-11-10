openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
na

ng2-adsense

by Scott Cooper
10.1.0 (see all)

Angular Adsense Component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

868

GitHub Stars

118

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng2-adsense NPM version build status coverage status

Easy AdSense for Angular Applications

Demo: https://ng2-adsense.xmplaylist.com/

Install

npm install ng2-adsense

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ng2-adsenseAngular
5.4.35.x 6.x 7.x
6.0.38.x
8.0.19.x
9.1.010.x 11.x
current>=12.x

Use

Add adsense code

Use the standard AdSense code somewhere in your <head></head> as you normally would

<script async src=//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js></script>

Import NgModule

Add AdsenseModule to the imports of your NgModule

import { AdsenseModule } from 'ng2-adsense';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // shown passing global defaults (optional)
    AdsenseModule.forRoot({
      adClient: 'ca-pub-7640562161899788',
      adSlot: 7259870550,
    }),
    ...

Show Ad

Uses global defaults which can be overriden via inputs

<ng-adsense></ng-adsense>

Inputs

inputtypedescription
adClientstringaccount ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
adSlotstring/numberad slot/number
adFormatstringadsense ad format
adRegionstringolder adsense code to make all ads on page the same
displaystringelement display style
fullWidthResponsivebooleanenable full width responsive ad
heightnumberelement height in px
widthnumberelement width in px
layoutstringused for in-feed ads
layoutKeystringused for in-feed ads
pageLevelAdsbooleanenable page-level ads
adteststringsets up some sort of google test ad
classNamestringadd custom class names to the "ins" element
<ng-adsense
  [adClient]="'ca-pub-7640562161899788'"
  [adSlot]="7259870550"
  [display]="'inline-block'"
  [width]="320"
  [height]="108"
></ng-adsense>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial