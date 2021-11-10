Easy AdSense for Angular Applications
Demo: https://ng2-adsense.xmplaylist.com/
npm install ng2-adsense
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|ng2-adsense
|Angular
|5.4.3
|5.x 6.x 7.x
|6.0.3
|8.x
|8.0.1
|9.x
|9.1.0
|10.x 11.x
|current
|>=12.x
Use the standard AdSense code somewhere in your
<head></head> as you normally would
<script async src=//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js></script>
Add AdsenseModule to the imports of your NgModule
import { AdsenseModule } from 'ng2-adsense';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// shown passing global defaults (optional)
AdsenseModule.forRoot({
adClient: 'ca-pub-7640562161899788',
adSlot: 7259870550,
}),
...
Uses global defaults which can be overriden via inputs
<ng-adsense></ng-adsense>
|input
|type
|description
|adClient
|string
|account ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|adSlot
|string/number
|ad slot/number
|adFormat
|string
|adsense ad format
|adRegion
|string
|older adsense code to make all ads on page the same
|display
|string
|element display style
|fullWidthResponsive
|boolean
|enable full width responsive ad
|height
|number
|element height in px
|width
|number
|element width in px
|layout
|string
|used for in-feed ads
|layoutKey
|string
|used for in-feed ads
|pageLevelAds
|boolean
|enable page-level ads
|adtest
|string
|sets up some sort of google test ad
|className
|string
|add custom class names to the "ins" element
<ng-adsense
[adClient]="'ca-pub-7640562161899788'"
[adSlot]="7259870550"
[display]="'inline-block'"
[width]="320"
[height]="108"
></ng-adsense>