Easy AdSense for Angular Applications

Demo: https://ng2-adsense.xmplaylist.com/

Install

npm install ng2-adsense

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ng2-adsense Angular 5.4.3 5.x 6.x 7.x 6.0.3 8.x 8.0.1 9.x 9.1.0 10.x 11.x current >=12.x

Use

Add adsense code

Use the standard AdSense code somewhere in your <head></head> as you normally would

< script async src = //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js > </ script >

Import NgModule

Add AdsenseModule to the imports of your NgModule

import { AdsenseModule } from 'ng2-adsense' ; ({ imports: [ AdsenseModule.forRoot({ adClient: 'ca-pub-7640562161899788' , adSlot: 7259870550 , }), ...

Show Ad

Uses global defaults which can be overriden via inputs

< ng-adsense > </ ng-adsense >

Inputs

input type description adClient string account ca-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX adSlot string/number ad slot/number adFormat string adsense ad format adRegion string older adsense code to make all ads on page the same display string element display style fullWidthResponsive boolean enable full width responsive ad height number element height in px width number element width in px layout string used for in-feed ads layoutKey string used for in-feed ads pageLevelAds boolean enable page-level ads adtest string sets up some sort of google test ad className string add custom class names to the "ins" element