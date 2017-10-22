openbase logo
ng2-adal

by Suresh
2.0.0 (see all)

Angular 2 wrapper for adal.js

Documentation
128

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ng2-adal

master branch of this repo is now Angular 4+ compatible. Thanks to @Cyberdada. For Angular2, I have created a separate Angular 2 branch. NPM package starting from version 2.0 is for Angular 4. Packages 1.x are for Angular 2.

BREAKING CHANGE: Make sure you're importing AdalService like this: import { AdalService } from "ng2-adal/dist/core"

Note: NPM package 1.02 is also Angular 4 and was published by mistake, you can ignore that one

To do authentication against Microsoft Windows Azure AD, using the Microsoft ADAL library underneath. Note this library is extracted from the adal-angular package.

This also provide AuthHttp class, which actually gets token in background for external webapis.

NPM Package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/ng2-adal

Example and guideline: https://github.com/ranveeraggarwal/angular-adal-quickstart (An example for Angular 4 is on master - Angular 2 has its own branch)

Pop-Up example : https://github.com/mazhisai/ng2-adal-QuickStart

