nae

ng2-ace-editor

by François-Xavier Montigny
0.3.9 (see all)

Ace editor integration with typescript for angular 4 - 5

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular HTML Editor

Reviews

Readme

ng2-ace-editor

npm version Ace editor integration with typescript for angular 5.
To use Angular 4 install version 0.3.1 (npm i -S ng2-ace-editor@0.3.1).

Install

npm i -S ng2-ace-editor

Load the module for your app:
import { AceEditorModule } from 'ng2-ace-editor';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    AceEditorModule
  ]
})

Use directive

Minimal

//import { AceEditorModule } from 'ng2-ace-editor';

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  template: `
  <div ace-editor
       [(text)]="text" // possible two way binding (thx ChrisProlls)
       ></div>
  `
})
export class MyComponent {
    text:string = "";
}

Complete

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

//to use theme "eclipse"
//with angular-cli add "../node_modules/ace-builds/src-min/ace.js" 
//and "../node_modules/ace-builds/src-min/theme-eclipse.js" to "scripts" var into the file angular-cli.json

@Component({
  template: `
  <div ace-editor
       [(text)]="text" // possible two way binding (thx ChrisProlls)
       [mode]="'sql'" //string or object (thx ckiffel)
       [theme]="'eclipse'"
       [options]="options"
       [readOnly]="false"
       [autoUpdateContent]="true" //change content when [text] change
       [durationBeforeCallback]="1000" //wait 1s before callback 'textChanged' sends new value
       (textChanged)="onChange($event)"
       style="min-height: 200px; width:100%; overflow: auto;"></div>
  `
})
export class MyComponent {
    text:string = "";
    options:any = {maxLines: 1000, printMargin: false};
    
    onChange(code) {
        console.log("new code", code);
    }
}

Use Component

import {Component, ViewChild} from '@angular/core';

//to use theme eclipse
//with angular-cli add "../node_modules/ace-builds/src-min/ace.js" 
//and "../node_modules/ace-builds/src-min/theme-eclipse.js" to "scripts" var into the file angular-cli.json

@Component({
    template: `
  <ace-editor
       [(text)]="text" // possible two way binding (thx ChrisProlls)
        #editor style="height:150px;"></ace-editor>
  `
})
export class AceCmp {
    @ViewChild('editor') editor;
    text: string = "";

    ngAfterViewInit() {
        this.editor.setTheme("eclipse");

        this.editor.getEditor().setOptions({
            enableBasicAutocompletion: true
        });

        this.editor.getEditor().commands.addCommand({
            name: "showOtherCompletions",
            bindKey: "Ctrl-.",
            exec: function (editor) {

            }
        })
    }
}

