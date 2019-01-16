Ace editor integration with typescript for angular 5.

To use Angular 4 install version 0.3.1 (npm i -S ng2-ace-editor@0.3.1).

Install

npm i -S ng2-ace-editor

Load the module for your app:

import { AceEditorModule } from 'ng2-ace-editor' ; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... AceEditorModule ] })

Use directive

Minimal

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ template : ` <div ace-editor [(text)]="text" // possible two way binding (thx ChrisProlls) ></div> ` }) export class MyComponent { text :string = "" ; }

Complete

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ template : ` <div ace-editor [(text)]="text" // possible two way binding (thx ChrisProlls) [mode]="'sql'" //string or object (thx ckiffel) [theme]="'eclipse'" [options]="options" [readOnly]="false" [autoUpdateContent]="true" //change content when [text] change [durationBeforeCallback]="1000" //wait 1s before callback 'textChanged' sends new value (textChanged)="onChange($event)" style="min-height: 200px; width:100%; overflow: auto;"></div> ` }) export class MyComponent { text :string = "" ; options:any = { maxLines : 1000 , printMargin : false }; onChange(code) { console .log( "new code" , code); } }

Use Component

import {Component, ViewChild} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ template : ` <ace-editor [(text)]="text" // possible two way binding (thx ChrisProlls) #editor style="height:150px;"></ace-editor> ` }) export class AceCmp { @ViewChild( 'editor' ) editor; text: string = "" ; ngAfterViewInit() { this .editor.setTheme( "eclipse" ); this .editor.getEditor().setOptions({ enableBasicAutocompletion : true }); this .editor.getEditor().commands.addCommand({ name : "showOtherCompletions" , bindKey : "Ctrl-." , exec : function ( editor ) { } }) } }

