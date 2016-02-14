Note! Please keep in mind this project is unmaintained and it's not related to AngularJS v2.x
I started this project because I wanted something like
rails g but for Angular, and I didn't want the bloat that most generators out there have. So far this does the job alright in being very lean, extendable and fast enough for my slowest computer not to complain. Everyone is invited to collaborate and make this a tool we can all enjoy using.
ng2 is aimed at AngularJS only, so there's no need to compromise for generality, and it makes some choices for you:
Your app will be composed of discrete CommonJS modules you install with component.io or that you scaffold using ng2
Your app gets concatenated and served altogether from a single pair of .js and .css files
You want to reuse as much code possible from others, share all you can code with others, and write the least amount of code possible to make something work
It's the rough equivalent to rails generators (far less sophisticated yet, but we'll get there eventually) that uses a package manager (component) similar to npm (in some ways), and lets you use a synchronous require call (thus no more ugly AMD/UMD definitions and such).
As a regular node cli tool, you can install this with
npm --global install ng2. It requires
component as a
peerDep.
Let's make a sample app here:
$ ng2 sampleApp
$ cd sampleApp
$ component install
Now you can start creating modules and after that, resources, like this:
$ ng2 module leostera/login
$ ng2 module --owner=leostera navbar comments
The
--owner option is a shortcut so you don't have to add the prefix to every module when creating more than one.
And you already have 3 modules created for you. Scaffolding resources is just as easy:
$ ng2 login script config
$ ng2 login script routes
$ ng2 login controller login logout
$ ng2 login view login-form register-form
$ ng2 navbar controller main
$ ng2 navbar view navbar
$ ng2 comments script config
$ ng2 comments script routes
$ ng2 comments controller list edit
$ ng2 comments view list edit
$ ng2 comments filter search
$ ng2 comments provider comments
This will generate the following structure:
sampleApp
|-- component.json
|-- components
|-- app
|-- index.html
|-- comments
|-- controllers
|-- list.js
|-- edit.js
|-- views
|-- list.html
|-- edit.html
|-- filters
|-- search.js
|-- provider
|-- comments.js
|-- component.json
|-- index.js
|-- config.js
|-- routes.js
|-- login
|-- controllers
|-- login.js
|-- views
|-- login-form.html
|-- component.json
|-- index.js
|-- config.js
|-- routes.js
|-- navbar
|-- controllers
|-- navbar.js
|-- views
|-- navbar.html
|-- component.json
|-- index.js
Where each of the modules you have in your application (under the app branch in that tree) are perfectly reusable and shareable CommonJS,
component compatible modules. Something as easy as
$ cd app/comments
$ git init .
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-username>/<repo-name>.git
$ git commit -am "Woo lets share!"
$ git push
(Provviding your github repo exists) Will get you a module you can install directly with a simple
component install <your-username>/<repo-name>
in any other
component project you have and since the repo is public, anyone can use it too! Isn't that neat?
Ok, proceeding. now that you have all this stuff, you can just build it doing
component build
If you get an error like this one:
error : ENOENT, open '/Users/leostera/repos/ng2/test/test_7/modules/contact/views/form.js'
that means you haven't compiled the html templates into javascript. You can do that by running
ng2 html2js
Now a regular
component build should do it's work in a couple tens of milliseconds and the app is ready to be served by your webserver of choice, or just locally by running
ng2 server.
Notice there's a lot of functionality bundled with
ng2, thou it's not really tied to it. Read more about this in the Plugins section.
If you find yourself in trouble, running
ng2 --help is always useful.
○ ng2 --help
log: It worked if it ends with OK
log: Usage:
log:
log: ng2 <app-name> [options]
log:
log: Create a folder <app-name> and start a new application inside.
log: If a <path> is specified then it will start it in such path
log: and the application name will be the name of the last directory.
log:
log:
log: ng2 [options] module <module-name>
log:
log: Scaffold a new module named <module-name>.
log:
log:
log: ng2 <module-name> [options] [generator] [params [, more params]]
log:
log: It will use one of the following generators within the specified
log: module named <module-name>.
log:
log:
log: Generators:
log: * controller
log:
log: Plugins: (generators are plugins, too)
log: * controller
log: * module
log: * server
log:
log: For additional help on any plugin, use the --help flag
log: like this: ng2 <plugin-name> --help
log:
log: OK
Regularly you would use this as described in the Getting Started section.
The plugin system is very simple, it looks for binaries named
ng2- and allows you to run them thru
ng2 <name>. Some examples of this are:
ng2-server – callable as
ng2 server.
ng2-scaffolder – the default scaffolder.
ng2-module – the module generator
As you can see, there is also a
ng2-controller binary. This is because I want
ng2 to be easily extendable and customizable. Any generator will override the default
scaffolder. You can still access the
scaffolder as
ng2 scaffolder <template> [params]. This way you can specify your very own
ng2 controller behavior but fallback to the original
scaffolder if need be.
The current bundled plugins are listed in the
./bin folder in this very repo. Eventually, if necessary, they will be taken out of
ng2 and required as
peerDeps or simply external modules.