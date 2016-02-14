ng2 – minimalistic, modular angular.js app generator

Note! Please keep in mind this project is unmaintained and it's not related to AngularJS v2.x

Motivation

I started this project because I wanted something like rails g but for Angular, and I didn't want the bloat that most generators out there have. So far this does the job alright in being very lean, extendable and fast enough for my slowest computer not to complain. Everyone is invited to collaborate and make this a tool we can all enjoy using.

ng2 is aimed at AngularJS only, so there's no need to compromise for generality, and it makes some choices for you:

Your app will be composed of discrete CommonJS modules you install with component.io or that you scaffold using ng2

Your app gets concatenated and served altogether from a single pair of .js and .css files

You want to reuse as much code possible from others, share all you can code with others, and write the least amount of code possible to make something work

It's the rough equivalent to rails generators (far less sophisticated yet, but we'll get there eventually) that uses a package manager (component) similar to npm (in some ways), and lets you use a synchronous require call (thus no more ugly AMD/UMD definitions and such).

Installation

As a regular node cli tool, you can install this with npm --global install ng2 . It requires component as a peerDep .

Getting started

Let's make a sample app here:

ng2 sampleApp cd sampleApp component install

Now you can start creating modules and after that, resources, like this:

$ ng2 module leostera/login $ ng2 module --owner=leostera navbar comments

The --owner option is a shortcut so you don't have to add the prefix to every module when creating more than one.

And you already have 3 modules created for you. Scaffolding resources is just as easy:

ng2 login script config ng2 login script routes ng2 login controller login logout ng2 login view login-form register-form ng2 navbar controller main ng2 navbar view navbar ng2 comments script config ng2 comments script routes ng2 comments controller list edit ng2 comments view list edit ng2 comments filter search ng2 comments provider comments

This will generate the following structure:

Where each of the modules you have in your application (under the app branch in that tree) are perfectly reusable and shareable CommonJS, component compatible modules. Something as easy as

cd app/comments git init . git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-username>/<repo-name>.git git commit -am "Woo lets share!" git push

(Provviding your github repo exists) Will get you a module you can install directly with a simple

component install < your-username > / < repo-name >

in any other component project you have and since the repo is public, anyone can use it too! Isn't that neat?

Ok, proceeding. now that you have all this stuff, you can just build it doing

component build

If you get an error like this one:

error : ENOENT, open '/Users/leostera/repos/ng2/test/test_7/modules/contact/views/form.js'

that means you haven't compiled the html templates into javascript. You can do that by running

ng2 html2js

Now a regular component build should do it's work in a couple tens of milliseconds and the app is ready to be served by your webserver of choice, or just locally by running ng2 server .

Notice there's a lot of functionality bundled with ng2 , thou it's not really tied to it. Read more about this in the Plugins section.

Usage

If you find yourself in trouble, running ng2 --help is always useful.

○ ng2 -- help log : It worked if it ends with OK log : Usage: log : log : ng2 <app-name> [options] log : log : Create a folder <app-name> and start a new application inside. log : If a <path> is specified then it will start it in such path log : and the application name will be the name of the last directory. log : log : log : ng2 [options] module <module-name> log : log : Scaffold a new module named <module-name>. log : log : log : ng2 <module-name> [options] [generator] [params [, more params]] log : log : It will use one of the following generators within the specified log : module named <module-name>. log : log : log : Generators: log : * controller log : log : Plugins: (generators are plugins, too) log : * controller log : * module log : * server log : log : For additional help on any plugin, use the -- help flag log : like this: ng2 <plugin-name> -- help log : log : OK

Regularly you would use this as described in the Getting Started section.

Plugins

The plugin system is very simple, it looks for binaries named ng2- and allows you to run them thru ng2 <name> . Some examples of this are:

ng2-server – callable as ng2 server .

– callable as . ng2-scaffolder – the default scaffolder.

– the default scaffolder. ng2-module – the module generator

As you can see, there is also a ng2-controller binary. This is because I want ng2 to be easily extendable and customizable. Any generator will override the default scaffolder . You can still access the scaffolder as ng2 scaffolder <template> [params] . This way you can specify your very own ng2 controller behavior but fallback to the original scaffolder if need be.