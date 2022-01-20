This is the Angular implementation of Ant Design Mobile specification, serving Alibaba big data wireless service.
with polyfills
iOS 7.0+
Android 4.4+
Now Supports Angular
^13.0.0.
We recommend using
@angular/cli to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of angular packages and tooling.
$ ng new PROJECT_NAME
$ cd PROJECT_NAME
$ ng add ng-zorro-antd-mobile
More information about
@angular/clihere.
You can also install
ng-zorro-antd-mobile with npm or yarn
$ npm install ng-zorro-antd-mobile
We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first.
If you'd like to help us improve NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, just create a Pull Request. Feel free to report bugs and issues here.
If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way(This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!) and How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!
For questions on how to use NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, please post questions to using the
ng-zorro-mobile tag. If you're not finding what you need on StackOverflow, you can find us on as well.
As always, we encourage experienced users to help those who are not familiar with NG-ZORRO-MOBILE!
If your company or product is using NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, please let us know here!
MIT