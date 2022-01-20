openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ng-zorro-antd-mobile

by NG-ZORRO
5.0.1 (see all)

A configurable Mobile UI components based on Ant Design Mobile and Angular. 🐜

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

581

GitHub Stars

747

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


NG-ZORRO-Mobile

CodeFactor Build Status codecov GitHub Release Date npm package NPM downloads GitHub license Gitter Twitter

This is the Angular implementation of Ant Design Mobile specification, serving Alibaba big data wireless service.

中文 README

Scan QR Code

ng-zorro-mobile

Features

  • An enterprise-class UI design language for Angular mobile web applications.
  • The UI is fully Configurable and Scalable, easily adapt to all kinds of product style.
  • Use TypeScript to develop, provide type definition files, support type and attribute smart tips for easy business development.
  • Provide "Components are loaded on demand" / "Web page HD display" / "SVG Icon" optimization features, integrated development.
  • Support running in Ionic[Guide].

Environment Support

with polyfills

  • iOS 7.0+
  • Android 4.4+

Angular Support

Now Supports Angular ^13.0.0.

Installation

We recommend using @angular/cli to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of angular packages and tooling.

$ ng new PROJECT_NAME
$ cd PROJECT_NAME
$ ng add ng-zorro-antd-mobile

More information about @angular/cli here.

You can also install ng-zorro-antd-mobile with npm or yarn

$ npm install ng-zorro-antd-mobile

Contributing

PRs Welcome

We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first.

If you'd like to help us improve NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, just create a Pull Request. Feel free to report bugs and issues here.

If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way(This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!) and How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!

Help from the Community

For questions on how to use NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, please post questions to Stack Overflow using the ng-zorro-mobile tag. If you're not finding what you need on StackOverflow, you can find us on Gitter as well.

As always, we encourage experienced users to help those who are not familiar with NG-ZORRO-MOBILE!

Users

If your company or product is using NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, please let us know here!

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial