This is the Angular implementation of Ant Design Mobile specification, serving Alibaba big data wireless service.

Features

An enterprise-class UI design language for Angular mobile web applications.

The UI is fully Configurable and Scalable, easily adapt to all kinds of product style.

Use TypeScript to develop, provide type definition files, support type and attribute smart tips for easy business development.

Provide "Components are loaded on demand" / "Web page HD display" / "SVG Icon" optimization features, integrated development.

Support running in Ionic[Guide].

Environment Support

with polyfills

iOS 7.0+

Android 4.4+

Angular Support

Now Supports Angular ^13.0.0 .

Installation

We recommend using @angular/cli to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of angular packages and tooling.

$ ng new PROJECT_NAME $ cd PROJECT_NAME $ ng add ng-zorro-antd-mobile

More information about @angular/cli here.

You can also install ng-zorro-antd-mobile with npm or yarn

$ npm install ng-zorro-antd-mobile

Contributing

We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first.

If you'd like to help us improve NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, just create a Pull Request. Feel free to report bugs and issues here.

Help from the Community

For questions on how to use NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, please post questions to using the ng-zorro-mobile tag. If you're not finding what you need on StackOverflow, you can find us on as well.

As always, we encourage experienced users to help those who are not familiar with NG-ZORRO-MOBILE!

Users

If your company or product is using NG-ZORRO-MOBILE, please let us know here!

License

MIT