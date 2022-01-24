English | 简体中文
ng-zorro-antd synchronizes design specification with Ant Design on a regular basis, you can check the log online.
We recommend using
@angular/cli to install. It not only makes development easier, but also allows you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of angular packages and tooling.
$ ng new PROJECT_NAME
$ cd PROJECT_NAME
$ ng add ng-zorro-antd
More information about
@angular/clihere.
You can also install
ng-zorro-antd with npm or yarn
$ npm install ng-zorro-antd
Import the component modules you want to use into your
app.module.ts file and feature modules.
import { NzButtonModule } from 'ng-zorro-antd/button';
@NgModule({
imports: [ NzButtonModule ]
})
export class AppModule {
}
@angular/cliusers won't have to worry about the things below but it's good to know.
And import style and SVG icon assets file link in
angular.json.
{
"assets": [
+ {
+ "glob": "**/*",
+ "input": "./node_modules/@ant-design/icons-angular/src/inline-svg/",
+ "output": "/assets/"
+ }
],
"styles": [
+ "node_modules/ng-zorro-antd/ng-zorro-antd.min.css"
]
}
See Getting Started for more details.
$ git clone git@github.com:NG-ZORRO/ng-zorro-antd.git
$ cd ng-zorro-antd
$ npm install
$ npm run start
Browser would open automatically.
We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.
If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way (This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!), How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!
Thanks to JetBrains for supporting us free open source licenses.
For questions on how to use ng-zorro-antd, please post questions to using the
ng-zorro-antd tag. If you're not finding what you need on stackoverflow, you can find us on as well.
As always, we encourage experienced users to help those who are not familiar with
ng-zorro-antd!
I've used this library on a few projecrs, however one project was a booking platform which made use of their range slider and datepicker. Unfortunately both components has fundamental bugs that rendered them unusable in this production project. In an attempt to keep everything on one toolset, I reached out via github to raise both bugs to be fixed, its been 2 months and not even had acknowledgment of the issues i've submitted, and my subsequent responses have been ignored, despite the fact I even offered a financial reward for fixing them. I've been left with no choice but to pull the toolset from the production project and replace with ngx-bootstrap which has a very reliable datepicker. It's a shame as I love a lot of their components ,the simplicity and minimalism make it an ideal choice for enterprise, however their support and communitiy spirit definitely lets down what could potentially be a great framework.
A very convenient library and UI Kit helps you quickly and without fooling your head to assemble the interface of complex applications such as CRM or Financial tools. Everything is done very conveniently and the documentation is excellent. You can always suggest yourself what is missing in the library and add quickly enough. The timely support of new versions of Angular is also encouraging.