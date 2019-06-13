AngularJS module to embed Youtube videos with support for Youtube player parameters and JavaScript API for iframe embeds.

Superlight (less than 5KB) and easy to use! Supports Youtube video URLs and IDs. No 3rd party JS dependencies.

Installation

CDN

Use ng-youtube-embed directly from jsdelivr CDN

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ng-youtube-embed@1.7.16/build/ng-youtube-embed.min.js

via bower

You can install the package using bower. Make sure you have bower installed, then run :

bower install ng-youtube-embed --save

via npm

npm install ng-youtube-embed --save

Or, download the latest version and include ng-youtube-embed.min.js to your project.

Usage

Add ngYoutubeEmbed as a dependency in your angular app module.

var myApp = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngYoutubeEmbed' ]);

Add the directive with the video parameter and pass in the scope variable which contains the Youtube video URL or ID for which you want to render the iframe player.

Example -

< ng-youtube-embed video = "videoURL" autoplay = "true" color = "white" disablekb = "true" end = "20" > </ ng-youtube-embed >

myApp.controller( 'myCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.videoURL = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPmOXJtxxoo' ; }]);

Where videoURL is the scope variable containing the Youtube video URL.

One single parameter to embed videos using URL or ID

Works well with Youtube video IDs too. Pass in the scope variable which contains the Youtube video ID in the same video parameter.

Example -

< ng-youtube-embed video = "videoID" autoplay = "true" color = "white" disablekb = "true" end = "20" > </ ng-youtube-embed >

myApp.controller( 'myCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.videoID = 'OPmOXJtxxoo' ; }]);

Where videoID is the scope variable containing the Youtube video ID.

With Browserify

Using browserify to generate a bundle for your app ? Not a problem! Just require ng-youtube-embed in your app script and generate the bundle.

require ( 'ng-youtube-embed' );

Parameters

ng-youtube-embed supports all of the available Youtube player parameters. To view the list with details, click here.

Player parameters

video {string}

This parameter specifies the scope variable containing the Youtube video URL or ID for which you want to render the iframe video player.

width {string} | Default: 500px

This parameter specifies the width of the Youtube iframe embed player. Provide a value in px or % in order to render a video player with custom width.

height {string} | Default: 350px

This parameter specifies the height of the Youtube iframe embed player. Provide a value in px or % in order to render a video player with custom height.

videoid {string}

Specifies the unique video id that is used by the Youtube JS API for referencing the iframe player instance. See Events and Player Instance for usage.

autoplay {boolean} | Default: false

This parameter specifies whether the initial video will automatically start to play when the player loads. Supported values are : true and false .

ccloadpolicy {boolean}

Setting the parameter's value to true causes closed captions to be shown by default, even if the user has turned captions off. The default behavior is based on user preference. Supported values are : true and false .

color {string} | Default: red

This parameter specifies the color that will be used in the player's video progress bar to highlight the amount of the video that the viewer has already seen. Supported values are : red and white .

Note: Setting the color parameter to white will disable the modestbranding option.

controls {boolean} | Default: true

This parameter indicates whether the video player controls are displayed. Supported values are : true and false .

disablekb {boolean} | Default: false

Setting the parameter's value to true causes the player to not respond to keyboard controls. Supported values are : true and false .

enablejsapi {boolean} | Default: false

Setting the parameter's value to true enables the player to be controlled via iframe or JavaScript player API calls. See Events and Player Instance for usage. Supported values are : true and false .

end {number}

This parameter specifies the time, measured in seconds from the start of the video, when the player should stop playing the video. If you have a playlist, then this parameter will only work for the first video. Supported value is a positive integer.

fs {boolean} | Default: true

Setting this parameter to false prevents the fullscreen button from displaying in the player. Supported values are : true and false .

hl {string}

Sets the player's interface language. The parameter value is an ISO 639-1 two-letter language code or a fully specified locale. For example, fr and fr-ca are both valid values.

Note: The interface language is used for tooltips in the player and also affects the default caption track. Note that Youtube might select a different caption track language for a particular user based on the user's individual language preferences and the availability of caption tracks.

ivloadpolicy {boolean} | Default: true

Setting the parameter's value to false causes video annotations to be hidden by default. Supported values are : true and false .

listtype {string}

This parameter, in conjunction with the list parameter, identifies the content that will load in the player. Valid parameter values are playlist , search , and user_uploads .

Note: If you specify values for the list and listType parameters, then you dont need to specify a video URL or ID in the the video parameter.

list {string}

This parameter, in conjunction with the listtype parameter, identifies the content that will load in the player.

If the listtype parameter value is search , then the list parameter value specifies the search query.

If the listtype parameter value is user_uploads , then the list parameter value identifies the Youtube channel whose uploaded videos will be loaded.

If the listtype parameter value is playlist , then the list parameter value specifies a Youtube playlist ID in the parameter value.

Note: If you specify values for the list and listType parameters, then you dont need to specify a video URL or ID in the the video parameter.

You need at least 400px of width for your youtube embed player in order to render the list section properly.

loop {boolean} | Default value: false

This parameter only works when used in conjunction with the playlist parameter. It specifies whether to loop the entire playlist or not. Supported values are : true and false .

Note: To loop a single video, set the loop parameter value to true and set the playlist parameter value to the same video URL or ID already specified in the video parameter.

modestbranding {boolean} | Default: false

This parameter lets you use a Youtube player that does not show a Youtube logo. Set the parameter value to true to prevent the Youtube logo from displaying in the control bar. Supported values are : true and false .

Note: A small YouTube text label will still display in the upper-right corner of a paused video when the user's mouse pointer hovers over the player.

origin {string}

This parameter provides an extra security measure for the iframe API and is only supported for iframe embeds. If you are using the iframe API, which means you are setting the enablejsapi parameter value to true , you should always specify your domain as the origin parameter value.

playlist {string}

This parameter specifies a comma-separated list of video URLs or IDs to play.

Note: You need at least 400px of width for your youtube embed player in order to render the playlist section properly.

playsinline {boolean} | Default: false

This parameter controls whether videos play inline or fullscreen in an HTML5 player on iOS. Supported values are : true and false .

rel {boolean} | Default: true

This parameter indicates whether the player should show related videos when playback of the initial video ends. Supported values are : true and false .

showinfo {boolean} | Default: true

Setting the parameter's value to false causes the player to not display information like the video title and uploader before the video starts playing. Supported values are : true and false .

start {number}

This parameter causes the player to begin playing the video at the given number of seconds from the start of the video. If you have a playlist, then this parameter will only work for the first video. Supported value is a positive integer.

Deprecated parameters

url

ng-youtube-embed now supports Youtube video URLs as well as IDs, so the old url parameter has been deprecated in favour of the new video parameter.

autohide

See Youtube iframe player deprecation notice here.

theme

See Youtube iframe player deprecation notice here.

gaming

ng-youtube-embed now has out of the box support for gaming.youtube.com, there's no need to specify an extra parameter for that.

Events and Player Instance

The Youtube JS API fires events to notify your application of changes to the embedded player. In order to use these event parameters you need to enable the Youtube JS API using the enablejsapi option.

Check out the Youtube JS API events reference here.

onready {string}

This parameter specifies the scope variable containing the function, which gets fired when the iframe embed player is ready or has finished loading.

onstatechange {string}

This parameter specifies the scope variable containing the function, which gets fired when the state of the iframe embed player changes.

onplaybackqualitychange {string}

This parameter specifies the scope variable containing the function, which gets fired when the playback quality of the iframe embed player changes.

onplaybackratechange {string}

This parameter specifies the scope variable containing the function, which gets fired when the playback rate of the iframe embed player changes.

onerror {string}

This parameter specifies the scope variable containing the function, which gets fired when an error occurrs in the iframe embed player.

onapichange {string}

This parameter specifies the scope variable containing the function, which gets fired when the iframe embed player starts receiving API calls.

JS API events example -

The videoid parameter is required here.

< ng-youtube-embed video = "videoID" videoid = "myvideo" enablejsapi = "true" onready = "playerReady" onstatechange = "playerStateChanged" > </ ng-youtube-embed >

myApp.controller( 'myCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.videoID = 'OPmOXJtxxoo' ; $scope.playerReady = function ( event ) { console .log(event); }; $scope.playerStateChanged = function ( event ) { console .log(event); }; }]);

JS API player instance example -

You can get access to your iframe player instance by specifying the videoid parameter and injecting ngYoutubeEmbedService in your controller.

For more information on the iframe API and how to use it, see the iframe API documentation

< ng-youtube-embed video = "videoID" videoid = "myvideo" enablejsapi = "true" > </ ng-youtube-embed >

myApp.controller( 'myCtrl' , [ '$scope' , 'ngYoutubeEmbedService' , function ( $scope, ngYoutubeEmbedService ) { $scope.videoID = 'OPmOXJtxxoo' ; $scope.playVideo = function ( ) { var player = ngYoutubeEmbedService.getPlayerById( 'myvideo' ); player.playVideo(); }; }]);

ngYoutubeEmbedService

Inject the ngYoutubeEmbedService in your controller to get access to player instances and Youtube iframe API player methods.

Note: The service methods are only available once the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady event has been fired after initialising the iframe embed player.

getPlayerById( videoID )

Returns the instance of the iframe embed player, for the video ID passed to this method.

var player = ngYoutubeEmbedService.getPlayerById( 'myvideo' );

getVideoIdByUrl( videoURL )

Returns the video ID for the Youtube video URL passed to this method.

var playerID = ngYoutubeEmbedService.getVideoIdByUrl( 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPmOXJtxxoo' );

Contributors

Support

If you'd like to help support the development of the project, please consider backing me on Patreon -

License

MIT Licensed

Copyright (c) 2015 Arun Michael Dsouza (amdsouza92@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.