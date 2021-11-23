NG Wizi Bulma

Bulma components for Angular 13+

The library uses ng-packagr to transpile into the Angular Package Format

Demo

Try out the demo

Install

Run:

npm i -S @wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma bulma bulma-extensions @angular/cdk

Import bulma (and needed extensions) scss into your main scss file:

@ import '~bulma' ; @ import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-switch/src/sass/index' ; @ import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-tooltip/src/sass/index' ; @ import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-calendar/src/sass/index' ;

After Bulma, import ng-wizi-bulma scss into your main scss file allowing you to custom all variable from bulma:

@ import 'node_modules/@wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma/ng-wizi-bulma' ;

Load the Fontawesome icon font in your index.html.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.5.0/css/all.css" crossorigin = "anonymous" >

Import the required modules BrowserAnimationsModule and FormsModule into your app module, then import either all Nwb modules with NwbAllModule or only the module you want to use in your application for example `NwbDialogModule

import {ApplicationRef, NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import {HttpModule} from '@angular/http' ; import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms' ; import {NwbAllModule} from '@wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, HttpModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, NwbAllModule, ], declarations: [], providers: [], entryComponents: [], }) export class AppModule { }

How to use it