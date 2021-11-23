Bulma components for Angular 13+
The library uses ng-packagr to transpile into the Angular Package Format
Try out the demo
Run:
npm i -S @wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma bulma bulma-extensions @angular/cdk
Import bulma (and needed extensions) scss into your main scss file:
@import '~bulma';
@import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-switch/src/sass/index';
@import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-tooltip/src/sass/index';
@import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-calendar/src/sass/index';
After Bulma, import ng-wizi-bulma scss into your main scss file allowing you to custom all variable from bulma:
@import 'node_modules/@wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma/ng-wizi-bulma';
Load the Fontawesome icon font in your index.html.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.5.0/css/all.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
Import the required modules
BrowserAnimationsModule and
FormsModule into your app module, then
import either all Nwb modules with
NwbAllModule or only the module you want to use in your application for example `NwbDialogModule
import {ApplicationRef, NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {HttpModule} from '@angular/http';
import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms';
import {NwbAllModule} from '@wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
HttpModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
NwbAllModule,
],
declarations: [],
providers: [],
entryComponents: [],
})
export class AppModule {
}
If you want to see how components work, just see the demo file :
src/demo-app/demo-app/demo-app.ts