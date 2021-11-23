openbase logo
ng-wizi-bulma

by WiziShop
4.0.8 (see all)

Bulma components for Angular

Downloads/wk

7

7

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Ng Wizi Bulma has moved, we're now @wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma (https://www.npmjs.com/package/@wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma)

Readme

NG Wizi Bulma

npm npm

Bulma components for Angular 13+

The library uses ng-packagr to transpile into the Angular Package Format

Demo

Try out the demo

Install

Run:

npm i -S @wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma bulma bulma-extensions @angular/cdk

Import bulma (and needed extensions) scss into your main scss file:

@import '~bulma';
@import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-switch/src/sass/index';
@import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-tooltip/src/sass/index';
@import '~bulma-extensions/bulma-calendar/src/sass/index';

After Bulma, import ng-wizi-bulma scss into your main scss file allowing you to custom all variable from bulma:

@import 'node_modules/@wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma/ng-wizi-bulma';

Load the Fontawesome icon font in your index.html.

 <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.5.0/css/all.css" crossorigin="anonymous">

Import the required modules BrowserAnimationsModule and FormsModule into your app module, then import either all Nwb modules with NwbAllModule or only the module you want to use in your application for example `NwbDialogModule

import {ApplicationRef, NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {HttpModule} from '@angular/http';
import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms';

import {NwbAllModule} from '@wizishop/ng-wizi-bulma';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    HttpModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    NwbAllModule,
  ],
  declarations: [],
  providers: [],
  entryComponents: [],
})
export class AppModule {

}

How to use it

If you want to see how components work, just see the demo file : src/demo-app/demo-app/demo-app.ts

