ng-wizard is a stepper / wizard component that you can use in your Angular applications. You can access the sample demo project by clicking here.
Install ng-wizard through npm:
$ npm install --save ng-wizard
Include bootstrap CSS file (skip if already imported):
@import '~bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';
Include ng-wizard CSS files:
/* Mandatory */
@import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard.min.css';
/* Optional */
/* If a theme other than default is used, the css file for that theme is required. */
@import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard_theme_arrows.min.css';
@import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard_theme_circles.min.css';
@import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard_theme_dots.min.css';
Import the ng-wizard module into your apps module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgWizardModule, NgWizardConfig, THEME } from 'ng-wizard';
const ngWizardConfig: NgWizardConfig = {
theme: THEME.default
};
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgWizardModule.forRoot(ngWizardConfig)
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Add an ng-wizard component to the html template of your component:
<ng-wizard [config]="config" (stepChanged)="stepChanged($event)">
<ng-wizard-step [title]="'Step 1'" [description]="'Step 1 description'"
[canEnter]="isValidTypeBoolean" [canExit]="isValidFunctionReturnsBoolean.bind(this)">
<span>Step 1 content</span>
</ng-wizard-step>
<ng-wizard-step [title]="'Step 2'" [description]="'Step 2 description'" [state]="stepStates.disabled">
<span>Step 2 content</span>
</ng-wizard-step>
<ng-wizard-step [title]="'Step 3'" [description]="'Step 3 description'"
[canEnter]="isValidFunctionReturnsObservable.bind(this)" [canExit]="isValidFunctionReturnsBoolean.bind(this)">
<span>Step 3 content</span>
</ng-wizard-step>
<ng-wizard-step [title]="'Step 4'" [description]="'Step 4 description'">
<span>Step 4 content</span>
</ng-wizard-step>
<ng-wizard-step [title]="'Step 5'" [description]="'Step 5 description'" [state]="stepStates.hidden">
<span>Step 5 content</span>
</ng-wizard-step>
<ng-wizard-step [title]="'Step 6'" [description]="'Step 6 description'" [state]="stepStates.error">
<span>Step 6 content</span>
</ng-wizard-step>
<ng-wizard-step [title]="'Step 7'" [description]="'Step 7 description'">
<span>Step 7 content</span>
</ng-wizard-step>
</ng-wizard>
[config] is an optional parameter for ng-wizard component.
If you want to override ng-wizard default configuration defined in apps module for a specific component, define
[config] parameter in your ***.component.ts file.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { of } from 'rxjs';
import { NgWizardConfig, NgWizardService, StepChangedArgs, StepValidationArgs, STEP_STATE, THEME } from 'ng-wizard';
@Component({
templateUrl: 'app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
stepStates = {
normal: STEP_STATE.normal,
disabled: STEP_STATE.disabled,
error: STEP_STATE.error,
hidden: STEP_STATE.hidden
};
config: NgWizardConfig = {
selected: 0,
theme: THEME.arrows,
toolbarSettings: {
toolbarExtraButtons: [
{ text: 'Finish', class: 'btn btn-info', event: () => { alert("Finished!!!"); } }
],
}
};
constructor(private ngWizardService: NgWizardService) {
}
ngOnInit() {
}
showPreviousStep(event?: Event) {
this.ngWizardService.previous();
}
showNextStep(event?: Event) {
this.ngWizardService.next();
}
resetWizard(event?: Event) {
this.ngWizardService.reset();
}
setTheme(theme: THEME) {
this.ngWizardService.theme(theme);
}
stepChanged(args: StepChangedArgs) {
console.log(args.step);
}
isValidTypeBoolean: boolean = true;
isValidFunctionReturnsBoolean(args: StepValidationArgs) {
return true;
}
isValidFunctionReturnsObservable(args: StepValidationArgs) {
return of(true);
}
}
NgWizardStep parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|title
string
|Step title
|description
string
|Step description
|state
STEP_STATE
STEP_STATE.normal
|Step State (normal, disabled, error, hidden)
|component
Component
|A component can be defined for step content.
|canExit
|`boolean
|((args: StepValidationArgs) => boolean)
|((args: StepValidationArgs) => Observable)`
|canEnter
|`boolean
|((args: StepValidationArgs) => boolean)
|((args: StepValidationArgs) => Observable)`
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|index
number
|Step Index
|status
STEP_STATUS
|Step Status (untouched, done, active)
|initialStatus
STEP_STATUS
|Initial Step Status (untouched, done, active)
|initialState
STEP_STATE
|Step State (normal, disabled, error, hidden)
|componentRef
ComponentRef
|If the component input parameter is given, it is used to access the instance of this component.
NgWizardConfig properties:
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|selected
number
0
|Initial selected step
|keyNavigation
boolean
true
|Enable/Disable keyboard navigation (left and right keys are used if enabled)
|cycleSteps
boolean
false
|Allows to cycle the navigation of steps
|lang
{ next: string, previous: string }
{ next: 'Next', previous: 'Previous' }
|Language variables for buttons
|toolbarSettings
ToolbarSettings
{ toolbarPosition: TOOLBAR_POSITION.bottom, toolbarButtonPosition: TOOLBAR_BUTTON_POSITION.end, showNextButton: true, showPreviousButton: true, toolbarExtraButtons: [] }
|Toolbar settings
|anchorSettings
AnchorSettings
{ anchorClickable: true, enableAllAnchors: false, markDoneStep: true, markAllPreviousStepsAsDone: true, removeDoneStepOnNavigateBack: false, enableAnchorOnDoneStep: true }
|Anchor settings
|theme
THEME
THEME.default
|Wizard theme (default, arrows, circles, dots)
ToolbarSettings properties:
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|toolbarPosition
TOOLBAR_POSITION
TOOLBAR_POSITION.bottom
|Toolbar position (none, top, bottom, both)
|toolbarButtonPosition
TOOLBAR_BUTTON_POSITION
TOOLBAR_BUTTON_POSITION.end
|Toolbar button position (start, end)
|showNextButton
boolean
true
|show/hide Next button
|showPreviousButton
boolean
true
|show/hide Previous button
|toolbarExtraButtons
ToolbarButton[]
[]
|Extra buttons to show on toolbar, array of input/buttons elements
AnchorSettings properties:
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|anchorClickable
boolean
true
|Enable/Disable anchor navigation
|enableAllAnchors
boolean
false
|Activates all anchors clickable all times
|markDoneStep
boolean
true
|Add done css
|markAllPreviousStepsAsDone
boolean
true
|When a step selected, all previous steps are marked done
|removeDoneStepOnNavigateBack
boolean
false
|While navigate back done step after active step will be cleared
|enableAnchorOnDoneStep
boolean[]
true
|Enable/Disable the done steps navigation
This component was created by rewriting the jQuery Smart Wizard 4 in Angular. Thanks to TechLaboratory for .Css files.