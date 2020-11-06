ng-wizard is a stepper / wizard component that you can use in your Angular applications. You can access the sample demo project by clicking here.

Screenshots

Dependencies

Getting started

Install ng-wizard through npm:

$ npm install

Include bootstrap CSS file (skip if already imported):

@ import '~bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css' ;

Include ng-wizard CSS files:

@ import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard.min.css' ; @ import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard_theme_arrows.min.css' ; @ import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard_theme_circles.min.css' ; @ import '~ng-wizard/themes/ng_wizard_theme_dots.min.css' ;

Import the ng-wizard module into your apps module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgWizardModule, NgWizardConfig, THEME } from 'ng-wizard' ; const ngWizardConfig: NgWizardConfig = { theme: THEME.default }; ({ imports: [ NgWizardModule.forRoot(ngWizardConfig) ] }) export class AppModule { }

Add an ng-wizard component to the html template of your component:

< ng-wizard [ config ]= "config" ( stepChanged )= "stepChanged($event)" > < ng-wizard-step [ title ]= "'Step 1'" [ description ]= "'Step 1 description'" [ canEnter ]= "isValidTypeBoolean" [ canExit ]= "isValidFunctionReturnsBoolean.bind(this)" > < span > Step 1 content </ span > </ ng-wizard-step > < ng-wizard-step [ title ]= "'Step 2'" [ description ]= "'Step 2 description'" [ state ]= "stepStates.disabled" > < span > Step 2 content </ span > </ ng-wizard-step > < ng-wizard-step [ title ]= "'Step 3'" [ description ]= "'Step 3 description'" [ canEnter ]= "isValidFunctionReturnsObservable.bind(this)" [ canExit ]= "isValidFunctionReturnsBoolean.bind(this)" > < span > Step 3 content </ span > </ ng-wizard-step > < ng-wizard-step [ title ]= "'Step 4'" [ description ]= "'Step 4 description'" > < span > Step 4 content </ span > </ ng-wizard-step > < ng-wizard-step [ title ]= "'Step 5'" [ description ]= "'Step 5 description'" [ state ]= "stepStates.hidden" > < span > Step 5 content </ span > </ ng-wizard-step > < ng-wizard-step [ title ]= "'Step 6'" [ description ]= "'Step 6 description'" [ state ]= "stepStates.error" > < span > Step 6 content </ span > </ ng-wizard-step > < ng-wizard-step [ title ]= "'Step 7'" [ description ]= "'Step 7 description'" > < span > Step 7 content </ span > </ ng-wizard-step > </ ng-wizard >

[config] is an optional parameter for ng-wizard component.

If you want to override ng-wizard default configuration defined in apps module for a specific component, define [config] parameter in your ***.component.ts file.

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { of } from 'rxjs' ; import { NgWizardConfig, NgWizardService, StepChangedArgs, StepValidationArgs, STEP_STATE, THEME } from 'ng-wizard' ; ({ templateUrl: 'app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { stepStates = { normal: STEP_STATE.normal, disabled: STEP_STATE.disabled, error: STEP_STATE.error, hidden: STEP_STATE.hidden }; config: NgWizardConfig = { selected: 0 , theme: THEME.arrows, toolbarSettings: { toolbarExtraButtons: [ { text: 'Finish' , class : 'btn btn-info' , event: () => { alert( "Finished!!!" ); } } ], } }; constructor ( private ngWizardService: NgWizardService ) { } ngOnInit() { } showPreviousStep(event?: Event) { this .ngWizardService.previous(); } showNextStep(event?: Event) { this .ngWizardService.next(); } resetWizard(event?: Event) { this .ngWizardService.reset(); } setTheme(theme: THEME) { this .ngWizardService.theme(theme); } stepChanged(args: StepChangedArgs) { console .log(args.step); } isValidTypeBoolean: boolean = true ; isValidFunctionReturnsBoolean(args: StepValidationArgs) { return true ; } isValidFunctionReturnsObservable(args: StepValidationArgs) { return of( true ); } }

Configuration

NgWizardStep parameters:

Input parameters:

Name Type Default Value Description title string Step title description string Step description state STEP_STATE STEP_STATE.normal Step State (normal, disabled, error, hidden) component Component A component can be defined for step content. canExit `boolean ((args: StepValidationArgs) => boolean) ((args: StepValidationArgs) => Observable)` canEnter `boolean ((args: StepValidationArgs) => boolean) ((args: StepValidationArgs) => Observable)`

Output parameters:

Name Type Default Value Description index number Step Index status STEP_STATUS Step Status (untouched, done, active) initialStatus STEP_STATUS Initial Step Status (untouched, done, active) initialState STEP_STATE Step State (normal, disabled, error, hidden) componentRef ComponentRef If the component input parameter is given, it is used to access the instance of this component.

NgWizardConfig properties:

Name Type Default Value Description selected number 0 Initial selected step keyNavigation boolean true Enable/Disable keyboard navigation (left and right keys are used if enabled) cycleSteps boolean false Allows to cycle the navigation of steps lang { next: string, previous: string } { next: 'Next', previous: 'Previous' } Language variables for buttons toolbarSettings ToolbarSettings { toolbarPosition: TOOLBAR_POSITION.bottom, toolbarButtonPosition: TOOLBAR_BUTTON_POSITION.end, showNextButton: true, showPreviousButton: true, toolbarExtraButtons: [] } Toolbar settings anchorSettings AnchorSettings { anchorClickable: true, enableAllAnchors: false, markDoneStep: true, markAllPreviousStepsAsDone: true, removeDoneStepOnNavigateBack: false, enableAnchorOnDoneStep: true } Anchor settings theme THEME THEME.default Wizard theme (default, arrows, circles, dots)

ToolbarSettings properties:

Name Type Default Value Description toolbarPosition TOOLBAR_POSITION TOOLBAR_POSITION.bottom Toolbar position (none, top, bottom, both) toolbarButtonPosition TOOLBAR_BUTTON_POSITION TOOLBAR_BUTTON_POSITION.end Toolbar button position (start, end) showNextButton boolean true show/hide Next button showPreviousButton boolean true show/hide Previous button toolbarExtraButtons ToolbarButton[] [] Extra buttons to show on toolbar, array of input/buttons elements

AnchorSettings properties:

Name Type Default Value Description anchorClickable boolean true Enable/Disable anchor navigation enableAllAnchors boolean false Activates all anchors clickable all times markDoneStep boolean true Add done css markAllPreviousStepsAsDone boolean true When a step selected, all previous steps are marked done removeDoneStepOnNavigateBack boolean false While navigate back done step after active step will be cleared enableAnchorOnDoneStep boolean[] true Enable/Disable the done steps navigation

Thanks

This component was created by rewriting the jQuery Smart Wizard 4 in Angular. Thanks to TechLaboratory for .Css files.

License

MIT License