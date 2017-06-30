demo and more instructions: http://mattslocum.github.io/ng-webworker/

Installation

npm install ng-webworker --save

bower install ng-webworker --save

Installation for Testing

npm install

Run Tests

npm test

Build

npm run build

Using ng-webworker

Basic Usage

Include the module

angular.module( 'demo' , [ 'ngWebworker' ]) .controller( 'demoCtrl' , function ( $scope, Webworker ) {});

Create a basic worker

function doubler ( num ) { return num * 2 ; } var myWorker = Webworker.create(doubler);

call the worker function

myWorker.run($scope.value).then( function ( result ) { alert( "Answer: " + result); });

Create an advanced worker

Async (notification) promises

Lets say you want the notification support for webworkers for things like progress bars. There are times you do not want the return value to resolve the function. Maybe you are doing api requests or some other async tasks. An api of two functions is injected into the web worker. If an error is thrown, it will reject.

complete - This will resolve the promise

notify - Send a notification of data via the promise

function async ( first, second ) { notify(first); complete(second); } var myWorker = Webworker.create( async , { async : true }); myWorker.run( 1 , 2 ).then( function ( result ) { alert( 'done' ); }, null , function ( progress ) { console .log(progress); });

Extra config

Global config

angular.module( 'ngWebworker' ).config( function ( WebworkerProvider ) { WebworkerProvider.setHelperPath( "/base/src/worker_wrapper.js" ); WebworkerProvider.setUseHelper( false ); WebworkerProvider.setTransferOwnership( true ); });

Instance Config

If you want callback style functions on top of the promise or as an alternative style, you can pass callbacks into the config block. These callbacks only work if async is true. When async is false it uses basic resolves when the function returns.

var myWorker = Webworker.create( async , { async : true , useHelper : true / false , onMessage : function ( event ) {}, onError : function ( event ) {}, onReturn : function ( data ) {}, onComplete : function ( data ) {}, onNotice : function ( data ) {} });

IE workarounds

IE strikes again. The way ng-webworker can take a function and turn it into a webworker is by transforming your function into a Blob and executing that blob in a web worker like you would an independant file. Unfortunatly, IE treats blobs as cross domain. The solution is to have a worker shell file that is loaded as a separate file. Your function is strigified and then messaged over to the worker file and evaled to make it behave just like the blobs did.