Embed videos using AngularJS directives

Purpose

A small project I've started while learning angularJS. It has no real purpose other than educational.

Examples

http://erost.net/ng-videosharing-embed/

Usage

Install

$ bower install ng-videosharing-embed

$ npm install ng-videosharing-embed

Once installed, add videosharing-embed as a dependency in your module:

angular.module('myModule', ['videosharing-embed']);

Requirements

AngularJS v1.2.0+ is supported

Supported Video Sources

Youtube (standard and nocookies, iframe, JS API support)

(standard and nocookies, iframe, JS API support) Dailymotion (iframe, JS API support)

(iframe, JS API support) Vimeo (iframe, JS API support)

(iframe, JS API support) Youku (iframe, tentative)

(iframe, tentative) Vine (iframe, with embed script)

Note on JS API:

Each iframe should be identified with a unique id. That ID can be configured by iframe-id

Example

< embed-video iframe-id = "vimeo1" api = "1" player_id = "vimeo1" ng-href = "//vimeo.com/111690998" > < a href = "//vimeo.com/111690998" > Watch </ a > </ embed-video >

Test

Generic

< embed-video href = "<videoUrl>" width = xxx height = xxx [ force-protocol = "ANY" ] [ options ]> </ embed-video >

Example

< embed-video data-ng-href = "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc" controls = 0 > < a href = "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc" > Watch </ a > </ embed-video >

Example protocol override (note without ':')

< embed-video data-ng-href = "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc" force-protocol = "https" controls = 0 > < a href = "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc" > Watch </ a > </ embed-video >

Callback example

< embed-video data-ng-href = "{{videoUrl}}" on-change = "videoSelected(videoId, provider)" controls = 0 > < a href = "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc" > Watch </ a > </ embed-video >

... $scope.videoSelected = function ( videoId, provider ) { if (videoId) { console .log( "Video from " + provider + " with id " + videoId + " was selected" ); } else { console .log( "No valid URL entered" ); } } ...

Player's options are unique for each video source. For a list of available options, take a look at src/angular-embedplayer.js, or the player official documentation