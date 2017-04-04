openbase logo
nve

ng-videosharing-embed

by Eros Taborelli
0.3.6 (see all)

embed youtube/vimeo/dailymotion videos using AngularJS directives

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

376

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ng-videosharing-embed

Embed videos using AngularJS directives

Build Status

Purpose

A small project I've started while learning angularJS. It has no real purpose other than educational.

Donate

Examples

http://erost.net/ng-videosharing-embed/

Usage

Install

  • $ bower install ng-videosharing-embed
  • $ npm install ng-videosharing-embed

Once installed, add videosharing-embed as a dependency in your module:

  • angular.module('myModule', ['videosharing-embed']);

Requirements

  • AngularJS v1.2.0+ is supported

Supported Video Sources

  • Youtube (standard and nocookies, iframe, JS API support)
  • Dailymotion (iframe, JS API support)
  • Vimeo (iframe, JS API support)
  • Youku (iframe, tentative)
  • Vine (iframe, with embed script)

Note on JS API:

Each iframe should be identified with a unique id. That ID can be configured by iframe-id

Example

<embed-video iframe-id="vimeo1" api="1" player_id="vimeo1" ng-href="//vimeo.com/111690998"><a href="//vimeo.com/111690998">Watch</a></embed-video>

Test

Generic

<embed-video href="<videoUrl>" width=xxx height=xxx [force-protocol="ANY"] [options]></embed-video>

Example

<embed-video data-ng-href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc" controls=0><a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc">Watch</a></embed-video>

Example protocol override (note without ':')

<embed-video data-ng-href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc" force-protocol="https" controls=0><a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc">Watch</a></embed-video>

Callback example

<embed-video data-ng-href="{{videoUrl}}" on-change="videoSelected(videoId, provider)" controls=0><a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOKyEt36Kjc">Watch</a></embed-video>

...
$scope.videoSelected = function(videoId, provider) {
    if (videoId) {
        console.log("Video from " + provider + " with id " + videoId + " was selected");
    } else {
        console.log("No valid URL entered");
    }
}
...

Player's options are unique for each video source. For a list of available options, take a look at src/angular-embedplayer.js, or the player official documentation

