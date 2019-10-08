Angular's missing trim input functionality (equivalent of AngularJS
ng-trim)
Caveat: It's a drop-in solution, meaning it applies to all input fields as soon as this module is used.
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ng-trim-value-accessor --save
In your Angular
AppModule:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { TrimValueAccessorModule } from 'ng-trim-value-accessor';
@NgModule({
imports: [
TrimValueAccessorModule
]
})
export class AppModule { }
By default, it ignores all
readonly and
input[type="password] fields. For example the following field remains untouched:
<input class="form-control" name="startDate" [(ngModel)]="model.startDate" ngbDatepicker readonly>
However if you want to explicitly opt-out, give a field
ng-trim-ignore css class:
<input type="text" class="form-control ng-trim-ignore" name="firstName" [(ngModel)]="model.firstName">