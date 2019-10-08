TrimValueAccessor for Angular

Angular's missing trim input functionality (equivalent of AngularJS ng-trim )

Caveat: It's a drop-in solution, meaning it applies to all input fields as soon as this module is used.

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ng-trim-value-accessor --save

Usage

In your Angular AppModule :

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { TrimValueAccessorModule } from 'ng-trim-value-accessor' ; ({ imports: [ TrimValueAccessorModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

By default, it ignores all readonly and input[type="password] fields. For example the following field remains untouched:

< input class = "form-control" name = "startDate" [( ngModel )]= "model.startDate" ngbDatepicker readonly >

However if you want to explicitly opt-out, give a field ng-trim-ignore css class: