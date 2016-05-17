Double and Triple-State Toggle for Angular

Features

Native checkboxes are ugly, inconsistent, and involve insane CSS tweaks to style. nz-toggle is a simple directive that relieves all of the pain of styling <input type="checkbox">

Indeterminate checkboxes are great for nested checklists, but emit a false value in that state. nz-toggle's tri-toggle mode fixes this by truthfully providing 3 separate value states.

Demo

Get Started

Install via NPM or Bower

npm install --save nz-toggle bower install --save nz-toggle

Include Files

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = ".../nz-toggle/dist/nz-toggle.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = ".../nz-toggle/dist/nz-toggle.min.js" > </ script >

Add nzToggle in your angular app to your module as a requirement.

var app = angular. module ( 'app' , [ 'nzToggle' ]);

Using the directive

< nz-toggle tri-toggle on-toggle = "myFunction()" ng-model = "value" > </ nz-toggle >

< nz-toggle tri-toggle on-toggle = "myFunction()" ng-model = "value" val-true = "'myString'" val-false = "0" val-null = "-1" > </ nz-toggle >

Visit the demo for more usage information

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Tanner Linsley

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.