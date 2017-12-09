openbase logo
ng-toast

by Tamer Aydın
2.0.0

Angular provider for toast notifications

Downloads/wk: 3.7K

3.7K

GitHub Stars: 331

331

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors: 15

15

Package

Dependencies: 2

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories: Angular Notification, Angular Toast

1Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme

ngToast Code Climate Build Status

ngToast is a simple Angular provider for toast notifications.

Demo

Usage

  1. Install via Bower or NPM:

    bower install ngtoast --production
# or
npm install ng-toast --production

    or manually download.

  2. Include ngToast source files and dependencies (ngSanitize, Bootstrap CSS):

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast.min.css">

<script src="bower/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast.min.js"></script>

    Note: only the Alerts component is used as style base, so you don't have to include complete CSS

  3. Include ngToast as a dependency in your application module:

    var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ngToast']);

  4. Place toast element into your HTML:

    <body>
  <toast></toast>
  ...
</body>

  5. Inject ngToast provider in your controller:

    app.controller('myCtrl', function(ngToast) {
  ngToast.create('a toast message...');
});
// for more info: http://tameraydin.github.io/ngToast/#api

Animations

ngToast comes with optional animations. In order to enable animations in ngToast, you need to include ngAnimate module into your app:

<script src="bower/angular-animate/angular-animate.min.js"></script>

Built-in

  1. Include the ngToast animation stylesheet:

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast-animations.min.css">

  2. Set the animation option.

    app.config(['ngToastProvider', function(ngToastProvider) {
  ngToastProvider.configure({
    animation: 'slide' // or 'fade'
  });
}]);

    Built-in ngToast animations include slide & fade.

Custom

See the plunker using animate.css.

  1. Using the additionalClasses option and ngAnimate you can easily add your own animations or wire up 3rd party css animations.

    app.config(['ngToastProvider', function(ngToastProvider) {
  ngToastProvider.configure({
    additionalClasses: 'my-animation'
  });
}]);

  2. Then in your CSS (example using animate.css):

    /* Add any vendor prefixes you need */
.my-animation.ng-enter {
  animation: flipInY 1s;
}

.my-animation.ng-leave {
  animation: flipOutY 1s;
}

Settings & API

Please find at the project website.

Development

  • Clone the repo or download
  • Install dependencies: npm install && bower install
  • Run grunt watch, play on /src
  • Build: grunt

License

MIT http://tameraydin.mit-license.org/

Maintainers

TODO

  • Add more unit & e2e tests

100
Emiliano RagoCaballito (buenos aires - Capital)1 Rating0 Reviews
Desarrollador Full Stack.
August 6, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

