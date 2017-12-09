ngToast

ngToast is a simple Angular provider for toast notifications.

Demo

Usage

Install via Bower or NPM: bower install ngtoast --production npm install ng-toast --production or manually download. Include ngToast source files and dependencies (ngSanitize, Bootstrap CSS): < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast.min.css" > < script src = "bower/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast.min.js" > </ script > Note: only the Alerts component is used as style base, so you don't have to include complete CSS Include ngToast as a dependency in your application module: var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngToast' ]); Place toast element into your HTML: < body > < toast > </ toast > ... </ body > Inject ngToast provider in your controller: app.controller( 'myCtrl' , function ( ngToast ) { ngToast.create( 'a toast message...' ); });

Animations

ngToast comes with optional animations. In order to enable animations in ngToast, you need to include ngAnimate module into your app:

< script src = "bower/angular-animate/angular-animate.min.js" > </ script >

Built-in

Include the ngToast animation stylesheet: < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast-animations.min.css" > Set the animation option. app.config([ 'ngToastProvider' , function ( ngToastProvider ) { ngToastProvider.configure({ animation : 'slide' }); }]); Built-in ngToast animations include slide & fade .

Custom

See the plunker using animate.css.

Using the additionalClasses option and ngAnimate you can easily add your own animations or wire up 3rd party css animations. app.config([ 'ngToastProvider' , function ( ngToastProvider ) { ngToastProvider.configure({ additionalClasses : 'my-animation' }); }]); Then in your CSS (example using animate.css): .my-animation .ng-enter { animation : flipInY 1s ; } .my-animation .ng-leave { animation : flipOutY 1s ; }

Settings & API

Please find at the project website.

Development

Clone the repo or download

Install dependencies: npm install && bower install

Run grunt watch , play on /src

Build: grunt

License

MIT http://tameraydin.mit-license.org/

Maintainers

