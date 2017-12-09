ngToast is a simple Angular provider for toast notifications.
bower install ngtoast --production
# or
npm install ng-toast --production
or manually download.
Include ngToast source files and dependencies (ngSanitize, Bootstrap CSS):
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast.min.css">
<script src="bower/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast.min.js"></script>
Note: only the Alerts component is used as style base, so you don't have to include complete CSS
Include ngToast as a dependency in your application module:
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ngToast']);
Place
toast element into your HTML:
<body>
<toast></toast>
...
</body>
Inject ngToast provider in your controller:
app.controller('myCtrl', function(ngToast) {
ngToast.create('a toast message...');
});
// for more info: http://tameraydin.github.io/ngToast/#api
ngToast comes with optional animations. In order to enable animations in ngToast, you need to include ngAnimate module into your app:
<script src="bower/angular-animate/angular-animate.min.js"></script>
Built-in
Include the ngToast animation stylesheet:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower/ngtoast/dist/ngToast-animations.min.css">
Set the
animation option.
app.config(['ngToastProvider', function(ngToastProvider) {
ngToastProvider.configure({
animation: 'slide' // or 'fade'
});
}]);
Built-in ngToast animations include
slide &
fade.
Custom
See the plunker using animate.css.
Using the
additionalClasses option and ngAnimate you can easily add your own animations or wire up 3rd party css animations.
app.config(['ngToastProvider', function(ngToastProvider) {
ngToastProvider.configure({
additionalClasses: 'my-animation'
});
}]);
Then in your CSS (example using animate.css):
/* Add any vendor prefixes you need */
.my-animation.ng-enter {
animation: flipInY 1s;
}
.my-animation.ng-leave {
animation: flipOutY 1s;
}
Please find at the project website.
npm install && bower install
grunt watch, play on /src
grunt
MIT http://tameraydin.mit-license.org/