NgTerminal is a web terminal that leverages xterm.js on Angular 11+. You can easily add it into your application by adding
<ng-terminal></ng-terminal> into your component.
NgTerminal provides some features including xtermjs. You can adjust dimensions of a terminal by dragging and to fix the number of rows and cols. New usuful features should be added continuously.
npm install ng-terminal --save
You can run an example in your local environment.
1) git clone https://github.com/qwefgh90/ng-terminal.git 2) npm install 4) npm run start
Import
NgTerminalModule in your AppModule.
import { NgTerminalModule } from 'ng-terminal';
//...
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgTerminalModule
//...
And put
<ng-terminal> into a source code of Component.
Now a web terminal appears where you code it.
The terminal will do nothing first. So, you should define how to operate.
<ng-terminal #term></ng-terminal>
You can print or do something on the terminal with
NgTerminal object which has some APIs for developers.
You can get it by using
@ViewChild in your component. It is important that an object of
NgTerminalComponent is populated after
ngAfterViewInit() is called.
You can print something in a terminal by passing them to the
NgTerminal.write() function as an argument as follows, as soon as it receives user inputs from the terminal.
//...
export class YourComponent implements AfterViewInit{
@ViewChild('term', { static: true }) child: NgTerminal;
ngAfterViewInit(){
//...
this.child.keyEventInput.subscribe(e => {
console.log('keyboard event:' + e.domEvent.keyCode + ', ' + e.key);
const ev = e.domEvent;
const printable = !ev.altKey && !ev.ctrlKey && !ev.metaKey;
if (ev.keyCode === 13) {
this.child.write('\n' + FunctionsUsingCSI.cursorColumn(1) + '$ '); // \r\n
} else if (ev.keyCode === 8) {
if (this.child.underlying.buffer.active.cursorX > 2) {
this.child.write('\b \b');
}
} else if (printable) {
this.child.write(e.key);
}
})
//...
}
//...
There are two ways to control the terminal. A first way is passing the arguments to input/output properties. API in
NgTerminal is also a way to control the terminal. You can get a instance of
NgTerminal by using
@ViewChild.
Four properties (
dataSource,
rows,
cols and
draggable) are helpful to construct your temrinal. Check here.
<ng-terminal #term [dataSource]="writeSubject" (keyEvent)="onKeyEvent($event)"
[rows]="10"
[cols]="20"
[draggable]="false"></ng-terminal>
NgTerminal is a interface to provide public APIs you can call directly. You can get a object by using
@ViewChild with a type of
NgTerminal.
import { NgTerminal } from 'ng-terminal';
...
@ViewChild('term', { static: true }) child: NgTerminal;
You can control a instance of the xtermjs directly by getting a property of underlying. Check out API of the Terminal from the API document.
ng-terminal uses only one addon which is fit to support the resize feature. If you want to use other addons, you can apply them to a underlying object. Maybe you can do that without any problem.
Control sequences is a programing interface to control terminal emulators. There are functions to return control sequences in a class of
FunctionUsingCSI.
import { FunctionsUsingCSI } from 'ng-terminal';
...
const sequences = "data..1" + FunctionsUsingCSI.cursorBackward(1) + '2';
component.write(sequences);
You can find official supported terminal sequences in https://xtermjs.org/docs/api/vtfeatures/. And you can also read helpful article here. For example, you can move a cursor down by passing
\x1b[1E to
write(). Try in the sample page
NgTerminal is developed with Angular CLI. You can always write issue and contribute through PR to master branch.