NgTerminal is a web terminal that leverages xterm.js on Angular 11+. You can easily add it into your application by adding <ng-terminal></ng-terminal> into your component.

NgTerminal provides some features including xtermjs. You can adjust dimensions of a terminal by dragging and to fix the number of rows and cols. New usuful features should be added continuously.

Install

npm install ng-terminal --save

Run an example locally

You can run an example in your local environment.

1) git clone https://github.com/qwefgh90/ng-terminal.git 2) npm install 4) npm run start

Getting started

Import NgTerminalModule in your AppModule.

import { NgTerminalModule } from 'ng-terminal' ; ({ imports: [ NgTerminalModule

And put <ng-terminal> into a source code of Component. Now a web terminal appears where you code it. The terminal will do nothing first. So, you should define how to operate.

< ng-terminal # term > </ ng-terminal >

You can print or do something on the terminal with NgTerminal object which has some APIs for developers. You can get it by using @ViewChild in your component. It is important that an object of NgTerminalComponent is populated after ngAfterViewInit() is called.

You can print something in a terminal by passing them to the NgTerminal.write() function as an argument as follows, as soon as it receives user inputs from the terminal.

export class YourComponent implements AfterViewInit{ ( 'term' , { static : true }) child: NgTerminal; ngAfterViewInit(){ this .child.keyEventInput.subscribe( e => { console .log( 'keyboard event:' + e.domEvent.keyCode + ', ' + e.key); const ev = e.domEvent; const printable = !ev.altKey && !ev.ctrlKey && !ev.metaKey; if (ev.keyCode === 13 ) { this .child.write( '

' + FunctionsUsingCSI.cursorColumn( 1 ) + '$ ' ); } else if (ev.keyCode === 8 ) { if ( this .child.underlying.buffer.active.cursorX > 2 ) { this .child.write( '\b \b' ); } } else if (printable) { this .child.write(e.key); } }) }

NgTerminal

There are two ways to control the terminal. A first way is passing the arguments to input/output properties. API in NgTerminal is also a way to control the terminal. You can get a instance of NgTerminal by using @ViewChild .

Input/Output properties

Four properties ( dataSource , rows , cols and draggable ) are helpful to construct your temrinal. Check here.

< ng-terminal # term [ dataSource ]= "writeSubject" ( keyEvent )= "onKeyEvent($event)" [ rows ]= "10" [ cols ]= "20" [ draggable ]= "false" > </ ng-terminal >

API

NgTerminal is a interface to provide public APIs you can call directly. You can get a object by using @ViewChild with a type of NgTerminal .

import { NgTerminal } from 'ng-terminal' ; ... ( 'term' , { static : true }) child: NgTerminal;

Underlying object (Xtermjs)

You can control a instance of the xtermjs directly by getting a property of underlying. Check out API of the Terminal from the API document.

Addons

ng-terminal uses only one addon which is fit to support the resize feature. If you want to use other addons, you can apply them to a underlying object. Maybe you can do that without any problem.

Control sequences

Control sequences is a programing interface to control terminal emulators. There are functions to return control sequences in a class of FunctionUsingCSI .

import { FunctionsUsingCSI } from 'ng-terminal' ; ... const sequences = "data..1" + FunctionsUsingCSI.cursorBackward( 1 ) + '2' ; component.write(sequences);

You can find official supported terminal sequences in https://xtermjs.org/docs/api/vtfeatures/. And you can also read helpful article here. For example, you can move a cursor down by passing \x1b[1E to write() . Try in the sample page

Contribution

NgTerminal is developed with Angular CLI. You can always write issue and contribute through PR to master branch.