A lightweight, flexible, and tasty collection of reusable UI components for AngularJS, like grandma used to make.
Live demo visit http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/
Installing via Bower
bower install ng-tasty
or installing via NPM
npm install ng-tasty
Include the required bower component:
<script src="bower_components/ng-tasty/ng-tasty-tpls.min.js"></script>
Inject the
ngTasty module into your app:
angular.module('myApp', ['ngTasty']);
For running the dev environment you just need install
all the dependencies by
npm, the node package manager.
npm install -g bower
npm install -g gulp
npm install -g http-server
npm install -g protractor
webdriver-manager update
npm install
bower install
Run dev environment, it's a watch script with several task running like jshint, html2js, build and unit test on the js build files.
gulp build
During development keep running all main gulp task by using the
watch task.
gulp watch
We have pre-configured the demo with a simple development web server.
Here the Website Readme.
The easiest way to run the unit tests is to use the supplied gulp script:
gulp test
The main docs you will find at http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/ , here the list of all components, service, filters supported.
Benchpress allows creation and sampling of macro benchmarks to compare performance of real world web applications.
npm install -g benchpress
Bower install all benchmark dependencies
cd benchmarks/dist/
bower install
Run ngTasty benchmark from base folder
bower install
protractor benchmarks/protractor.conf.js --specs benchmarks/dist/benchmark.spec.js
Open benchmark with Chrome
http-server -p 8000
http://localhost:8000/benchmarks/dist/
ngtasty.table.reference
gcAmount | gcAmountInScript | render | script
------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------
621.10 | 194.23 | 11.14 | 9.83
ngtasty.table.collection
gcAmount | gcAmountInScript | render | script
------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------
766.28 | 0.00 | 11.06 | 11.17
ngtasty.table.equality
gcAmount | gcAmountInScript | render | script
------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------
29557.73 | 41947.09 | 10.86 | 110.40
More about how I run this benchmark on my talk #ngTasty Building high performance measurable directives at ngconf
https://github.com/Zizzamia/ng-tasty/CHANGELOG.md
Designed and built by Leonardo Zizzamia, like grandma used to make.
Tasty Contributors: @proudlygeek, @wesww, @aganglada, @alexcasalboni, @bogdan-alexandrescu, @yagoferrer