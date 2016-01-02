A lightweight, flexible, and tasty collection of reusable UI components for AngularJS, like grandma used to make.

Live demo visit http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/

Quick start

Installing via Bower

bower install ng-tasty

or installing via NPM

npm install ng-tasty

Include the required bower component:

< script src = "bower_components/ng-tasty/ng-tasty-tpls.min.js" > </ script >

Inject the ngTasty module into your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngTasty' ]);

Development

For running the dev environment you just need install all the dependencies by npm , the node package manager.

npm install -g bower npm install -g gulp npm install -g http- server npm install -g protractor webdriver-manager update npm install bower install

Run dev environment, it's a watch script with several task running like jshint, html2js, build and unit test on the js build files.

gulp build

During development keep running all main gulp task by using the watch task.

gulp watch

Run demo app

We have pre-configured the demo with a simple development web server.

Here the Website Readme.

Unit Tests

The easiest way to run the unit tests is to use the supplied gulp script:

gulp test

Docs

The main docs you will find at http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/ , here the list of all components, service, filters supported.

Component

Table : http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/directive/table/simple

Table server side : http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/directive/table-server-side/simple

Service

Filter

Filter Int : http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/filter/filter-int

Range : http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/filter/

Camelize : http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/filter/camelize

Slugify : http://zizzamia.com/ng-tasty/filter/slugify

Benchpress

Benchpress allows creation and sampling of macro benchmarks to compare performance of real world web applications.

npm install -g benchpress

Bower install all benchmark dependencies

cd benchmarks/dist/ bower install

Run ngTasty benchmark from base folder

bower install protractor benchmarks/protractor .conf .js --specs benchmarks/dist/benchmark .spec .js

Open benchmark with Chrome

http-server - p 8000 http:

Latest Benchmark v0.5.2

ngtasty.table.reference

gcAmount | gcAmountInScript | render | script ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ 621.10 | 194.23 | 11.14 | 9.83

ngtasty.table.collection

gcAmount | gcAmountInScript | render | script ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ 766.28 | 0.00 | 11.06 | 11.17

ngtasty.table.equality

gcAmount | gcAmountInScript | render | script ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ | ------------------ 29557.73 | 41947.09 | 10.86 | 110.40

More about how I run this benchmark on my talk #ngTasty Building high performance measurable directives at ngconf

Changelog

https://github.com/Zizzamia/ng-tasty/CHANGELOG.md

Who's using #ngTasty?

Twitter Internal Tools

Opentaste Admin

Creator

Designed and built by Leonardo Zizzamia, like grandma used to make.

Tasty Contributors: @proudlygeek, @wesww, @aganglada, @alexcasalboni, @bogdan-alexandrescu, @yagoferrer