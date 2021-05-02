Tags input directive for AngularJS. Check out the ngTagsInput website for more information.
All files are available from a variety of sources. Choose the one that best fits your needs:
npm install ng-tags-input --save)
bower install ng-tags-input --save)
You can also grab the latest build generated by Travis. It's fully functional and may contain new features and bugfixes not yet published to the services listed above.
Now all you have to do is add the scripts to your application. Just make sure the
ng-tags-input.js file is inserted after the
angular.js script:
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="ng-tags-input.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="ng-tags-input.css">
ngTagsInput module as a dependency in your AngularJS app;
<tags-input> to the HTML file where you want to use an input tag control and bind it to a property of your model. That property, if it exists, must be an array of objects and each object must have a property named
text containing the tag text;
<auto-complete> inside the
<tags-input> tag, and bind it to a function of your model. That function must return either an array of objects or a promise that eventually resolves to an array of objects (same rule from step 2 applies here);
Note: There's a more detailed getting started guide on the ngTagsInput website.
<html>
<head>
<script src="angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="ng-tags-input.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="ng-tags-input.min.css">
<script>
angular.module('myApp', ['ngTagsInput'])
.controller('MyCtrl', function($scope, $http) {
$scope.tags = [
{ text: 'just' },
{ text: 'some' },
{ text: 'cool' },
{ text: 'tags' }
];
$scope.loadTags = function(query) {
return $http.get('/tags?query=' + query);
};
});
</script>
</head>
<body ng-app="myApp" ng-controller="MyCtrl">
<tags-input ng-model="tags">
<auto-complete source="loadTags($query)"></auto-complete>
</tags-input>
</body>
</html>
Check out the documentation page for a detailed view of all available options.
You can see the directive in action in the demo page.
Before posting an issue or sending a pull request, make sure to read the CONTRIBUTING file.
See the LICENSE file.
See the CHANGELOG page.
The following are some alternatives to ngTagsInput you may want to check out: