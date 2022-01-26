An Angular Directive, which allow to use virtual scrolling in mat-table
NPM
$ npm install -save ng-table-virtual-scroll
_For angular version 12 (or less), please use library version 1.3.*_
$ npm install -save ng-table-virtual-scroll@1.3.*
TableVirtualScrollModule
import { TableVirtualScrollModule } from 'ng-table-virtual-scroll';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
TableVirtualScrollModule
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Note: you need to install and configure virtual scrolling (ScrollingModule) and mat-table (MatTableModule) before. TableVirtualScroll only make them work together properly
The
TableVirtualScrollDataSource extends the
MatTableDataSource and must be
used as the data source for the
mat-table
Note: without
TableVirtualScrollDataSource the directive won't work
import { TableVirtualScrollDataSource } from 'ng-table-virtual-scroll';
@Component({...})
export class MyComponent {
dataSource = new TableVirtualScrollDataSource();
}
The
tvsItemSize directive makes the magic
<cdk-virtual-scroll-viewport tvsItemSize="48" headerHeight="56" style="height: 400px;">
<table mat-table [dataSource]="dataSource">
...
</table>
</cdk-virtual-scroll-viewport>
Make sure, you set the height to the
<cdk-virtual-scroll-viewport> container
Also, you can provide additional properties:
tvsItemSize -> the row height in px (default: 48)
headerHeight -> the header row height in px (default: 56)
footerHeight -> the footer row height in px (default: 48)
headerEnabled -> is the header row in the table (default: true)
footerEnabled -> is the footer row in the table (default: false)
bufferMultiplier -> the size of rendered buffer. The
bufferMultiplier * visibleRowsCount number of rows will be rendered before and after visible part of the table.
This project uses Angular CLI to build the package.
$ npm run build:lib ng-table-virtual-scroll
If you identify any errors in the library, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue.