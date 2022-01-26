Virtual Scroll for Angular Material Table

An Angular Directive, which allow to use virtual scrolling in mat-table

Table of Contents

Installation

NPM

$ npm install -save ng-table-virtual-scroll

_For angular version 12 (or less), please use library version 1.3.*_

$ npm install -save ng-table-virtual-scroll@1.3.*

Usage

Import TableVirtualScrollModule

import { TableVirtualScrollModule } from 'ng-table-virtual-scroll' ; ({ imports: [ TableVirtualScrollModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Note: you need to install and configure virtual scrolling (ScrollingModule) and mat-table (MatTableModule) before. TableVirtualScroll only make them work together properly

Configure the table

Data Source

The TableVirtualScrollDataSource extends the MatTableDataSource and must be used as the data source for the mat-table

Note: without TableVirtualScrollDataSource the directive won't work

import { TableVirtualScrollDataSource } from 'ng-table-virtual-scroll' ; ({...}) export class MyComponent { dataSource = new TableVirtualScrollDataSource(); }

Directive

The tvsItemSize directive makes the magic

< cdk-virtual-scroll-viewport tvsItemSize = "48" headerHeight = "56" style = "height: 400px;" > < table mat-table [ dataSource ]= "dataSource" > ... </ table > </ cdk-virtual-scroll-viewport >

Make sure, you set the height to the <cdk-virtual-scroll-viewport> container

Also, you can provide additional properties:

tvsItemSize -> the row height in px (default: 48)

headerHeight -> the header row height in px (default: 56)

footerHeight -> the footer row height in px (default: 48)

headerEnabled -> is the header row in the table (default: true)

footerEnabled -> is the footer row in the table (default: false)

bufferMultiplier -> the size of rendered buffer. The bufferMultiplier * visibleRowsCount number of rows will be rendered before and after visible part of the table.

Development

This project uses Angular CLI to build the package.

$ npm run build:lib ng-table-virtual-scroll

Issues

If you identify any errors in the library, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue.