This directive enhances your HTML tables. It support sorting, filtering and pagination. Header row with titles and filters automatic generated.
NPM
Install the current stable release:
npm install ng-table --save
Or install the latest beta release:
npm install ng-table@next --save
note: when to use
next? see this issue-comment
CDN
You can download the distribution files directly from unpkg
Bower: NO LONGER SUPPORTED
Please follow the getting started steps here
As of v2.0.0 ngTable is written in typescript and so you do NOT have to install external type declarations for this library.
By installing the ng-table package from npm, you will get typescript intellisense for all ng-table exported types.
WARNING:. The type definitions on DefinitelyTyped are depreciated.
It's recommended to upgrade in two jumps:
bower install ng-table#1.0.0-beta.9 --save
bower install ng-table#1.0.0 --save
npm i ng-table@1.0.0 --save
It's recommended to upgrade in three jumps:
bower install ng-table#0.8.3 --save
Tips
For work in IE < 9 need jQuery, just add:
<!--[if lt IE 9]>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.10.2.min.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
git clone https://github.com/esvit/ng-table.git
npm install
npm run build:full
npm run doc && npm run serve:docs-site
npm run serve:demo
