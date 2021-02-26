This project is a NPM module that generates model interfaces and web service clients from a Swagger 2.0 specification. The generated classes follow the principles of Angular.
NOTICE: This project isn't actively maintained anymore.
Since 2019 our development focus has shifted to ng-openapi-gen,
and the Cyclos project, which maintains both projects has long ago moved to OpenAPI 3.
As such, the maintainance of
ng-swagger-gen is basically done by the community, via pull requests.
However, as
ng-swagger-gen has no automated tests, accepting PR's for new features is also challenging,
because the original maintainers have no practical way to test if anything else is broken.
As such, only important bug fixes will be accepted.
Angular / RxJS version compatibility:
2.0.0, Angular 7+ is required.
1.0.0, Angular 6+ is required.
0.11.x supports Angular 4.3+ (with rxjs 5.5) and Angular 5.
If you are interested in generating a client for services described using OpenAPI 3, take a look on ng-openapi-gen.
ng-swagger-gen version
1.0.0, both peer
dependencies for
@angular/core and
rxjs have been upgraded. If you plan to
stay in Angular 5, change the
ng-swagger-gen version in
package.json to
~0.11.0;
0.8.x of this generator the deprecated
Http Angular
module was used to generating requests. Starting with version 0.9,
HttpClient is used instead - hence the requirement for Angular 4.3+.
Also, taking the opportunity to break backwards compatibility,
some additional changes were also performed, such as returning
Observables
instead of
Promises. For more details, please see the wiki page
Upgrading from previous versions to 0.9.
HttpClient;
0.10 all modules are generated as TypeScript
interfaces rather than classes, avoiding additional overhead on generated
JavaScript;
@NgModule) is generated, which exports all services;
@Injectable class called
ApiConfiguration, but can also be set on each
service, for increased flexibility.
Here are a few notes:
Api (configurable) is assumed. If multiple tags are declared, the first
one is used;
Observable<HttpResponse<T>> (the method is suffixed with
Response) and
another one returning
Observable<T>;
The generator itself has very few requirements, basically json-schema-ref-parser, argparse and mustache.
However, starting with the version 1.0.0, the generated code requires
both Angular 6.0+ and RxJS 6.0+. These versions are expressed as
peerDependencies, so make sure you don't have unmet peer dependencies.
If you are stuck on previous versions of Angular / RxJS, you can use
ng-swagger-gen version as
~0.11.0, which supports Angular 4.3, and RxJS 5.5.
In your project, run:
cd <your_angular_app_dir>
npm install ng-swagger-gen --save-dev
node_modules/.bin/ng-swagger-gen -i <path_to_swagger_json> [-o output_dir]
Where:
path_to_swagger_json is either a relative path to the Swagger JSON
file or an URL.
output_dir is the directory where the generated code will be outputted. It
is recommended that this directory is ignored on GIT (or whatever source
control software you are using), for example, by adding its name to
.gitignore. The default output directory if nothing is specified is
src/app/api.
Please, run the
ng-swagger-gen with the
--help argument to view all
available command line arguments.
The folder
src/app/api (or your custom folder) will contain the following
structure:
project_root
+- src
+- app
+- api
+- models
| +- model1.ts
| +- model1.example.json
| +- ...
| +- modeln.ts
| +- modeln.example.json
+- services
| +- tag1.service.ts
| +- ...
| +- tagn.service.ts
+- api.module.ts
+- api-configuration.ts
+- base-service.ts
+- models.ts
+- services.ts
The files are:
example section.
import { Model1, Model2 } from 'api/models' instead of
import { Model1 } from 'api/models/model1' and
import { Model2 } from 'api/models/model2';
@Injectable class that holds global
configuration. Currently the only global configuration option is
rootUrl,
which defaults to the URL in the source Swagger definition, and can be
overridden in your application before doing the first API call;
null, which is the default, the service will use
the global root URL defined in
ApiConfiguration;
NgModule that provides all
services, plus the
ApiConfiguration instance. Your root application module
should import this module to ensure all services are available via dependency
injection on your application.
On regular usage it is recommended to use a configuration file instead of
passing command-line arguments to
ng-swagger-gen. The default configuration
file name is
ng-swagger-gen.json, and should be placed on the root folder
of your NodeJS project. Besides allowing to omit the command-line arguments,
using a the configuration file allows a greater degree of control over the
generation.
An accompanying JSON schema is also available, so the configuration file can be
validated, and IDEs can autocomplete the file. If you have installed and
saved the
ng-swagger-gen module in your node project, you can use a local copy
of the JSON schema on
./node_modules/ng-swagger-gen/ng-swagger-gen-schema.json.
It is also possible to use the online version at
https://github.com/cyclosproject/ng-swagger-gen/blob/master/ng-swagger-gen-schema.json.
It is also possible to specify the configuration file to use. This is useful
when multiple APIs are generated. To specify a configuration file, use the
argument
--config or its short form,
-c, like this:
ng-swagger-gen --config custom-config.json
When working with multiple APIs, it is advised to set a different prefix for
each one. This impacts the generated global files, such as
ApiModule and
ApiConfiguration. The default prefix is
Api, leading to those names.
But, if the specified
prefix in the configuration file is, for example,
Customers, the generated files will be
CustomersModule
and
CustomersConfiguration. The prefix support has been added in version 1.3.
To generate a configuration file, run the following in the root folder of your project;
ng-swagger-gen --gen-config [-i path_to_swagger_json] [-o output_dir]
This will generate the
ng-swagger-gen.json file in the current directory
with the property defaults, plus the input Swagger JSON path (or URL) and
the output directory that were specified together. Both are optional, and the
file is generated anyway.
The supported properties in the JSON file are:
swagger: The location of the swagger descriptor in JSON format.
May be either a local file or URL.
output: Where generated files will be written to. Defaults to
src/app/api.
prefix: A prefix to the generated global classes, such as
Configuration
and
Module. Defaults to 'Api', so the default generated files are
ApiConfiguration and
ApiModule.
includeTags: When specified, filters the generated services, including only
those corresponding to this list of tags.
excludeTags: When specified, filters the generated services, excluding any
service corresponding to this list of tags.
ignoreUnusedModels: Indicates whether or not to ignore model files that are
not referenced by any operation. Defaults to true.
minParamsForContainer: Indicates the minimum number of parameters to wrap
operation parameters in a container class. Defaults to 2.
sortParams: How to sort operation parameters. Required always come first.
For backwards compatibility, the default value is
desc, but
none is
recommended for new projects.
defaultTag: The assumed tag for operations that don't define any.
Defaults to
Api.
removeStaleFiles: Indicates whether or not to remove any files in the
output folder that were not generated by ng-swagger-gen. Defaults to true.
modelIndex: Indicates whether or not to generate the file which exports all
models. Defaults to true.
serviceIndex: Indicates whether or not to generate the file which exports
all services. Defaults to true.
apiModule: Indicates whether or not to generate the Angular module which
provides all services and the
ApiConfiguration. Defaults to true.
enumModule: Indicates whether or not to export an additional TypeScript
module (not to be confused with Angular's @NgModule) for each enum model,
exporting values as constants and providing the values() method. Setting to
false will reduce the size of the generated code. Defaults to true.
templates: Path to override the Mustache templates used to generate files.
generateExamples: When set to true, for models that provide an
example
section, will generate a corresponding
<model>.example.ts file, exporting a
function called
get<Model>Example(), which will return the data present in
the example section.
camelCase: Generates service methods in camelCase instead of PascalCase.
customFileSuffix: Set custom suffixes for generated files.
timeout: Set the amount of time (in milliseconds) to wait for a response
from the server when downloading files. Default to 20 seconds.
skipProxySetup: Skip the proxy setup when unable to generate from localhost.
The following is an example of a configuration file which will choose a few
tags to generate, and chose not to generate the
ApiModule class:
{
"$schema": "./node_modules/ng-swagger-gen/ng-swagger-gen-schema.json",
"swagger": "my-swagger.json",
"includeTags": [
"Blogs",
"Comments",
"Users"
],
"apiModule": false
}
This will generate only the services for the chosen tags, and also skip the generation of any interfaces for models which are not used by any of the generated services.
Regardless If your Angular project was generated or is managed by Angular CLI, or you have started your project with some other seed (for example, using webpack directly), you can setup a script to make sure the generated API classes are consistent with the swagger descriptor.
To do so, create the
ng-swagger-gen.json configuration file and add the
following
scripts to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "ng-swagger-gen && ng serve",
"build": "ng-swagger-gen && ng build -prod"
}
}
This way whenever you run
npm start or
npm run build, the API classes
will be generated before actually serving / building your application.
Also, if you use several configuration files, you can specify multiple times
the call to
ng-swagger-gen, like:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "ng-swagger-gen -c api1.json && ng-swagger-gen -c api2.json && ng serve",
"build": "ng-swagger-gen -c api1.json && ng-swagger-gen -c api2.json && ng build -prod"
}
}
The easiest way to specify a custom root URL (web service endpoint URL) is to
use
forRoot method of
ApiModule and set the
rootUrl property from there.
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
ApiModule.forRoot({rootUrl: 'https://some-root-url.com'}),
],
bootstrap: [
AppComponent
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Alternatively, you can inject the
ApiConfiguration instance in some service
or component, such as the
AppComponent and set the
rootUrl property there.
To pass request headers, such as authorization or API keys, as well as having a
centralized error handling, a standard
HttpInterceptor should
be used. It is basically an
@Injectable that is called before each request,
and can customize both requests and responses.
Here is an example:
@Injectable()
export class ApiInterceptor implements HttpInterceptor {
intercept(req: HttpRequest<any>, next: HttpHandler): Observable<HttpEvent<any>> {
// Apply the headers
req = req.clone({
setHeaders: {
'ApiToken': '234567890'
}
});
// Also handle errors globally
return next.handle(req).pipe(
tap(x => x, err => {
// Handle this err
console.error(`Error performing request, status code = ${err.status}`);
})
);
}
}
Then, both the
HttpInterceptor implementation and the injection token
HTTP_INTERCEPTORS pointing to it must be provided in your application module,
like this:
import { NgModule, Provider, forwardRef } from '@angular/core';
import { HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http';
import { ApiInterceptor } from './api.interceptor';
export const API_INTERCEPTOR_PROVIDER: Provider = {
provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS,
useExisting: forwardRef(() => ApiInterceptor),
multi: true
};
@NgModule({
providers: [
ApiInterceptor,
API_INTERCEPTOR_PROVIDER
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Finer control over specific requests can also be achieved, such as:
To do so, just create another shared
@Injectable(), for example, called
ApiRequestConfiguration, which has state for such special cases. Then inject
it on both the
HttpInterceptor and in the client code that makes requests.
Here is an example for such class for controlling the authentication:
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpRequest } from '@angular/common/http';
/**
* Configuration for the performed HTTP requests
*/
@Injectable()
export class ApiRequestConfiguration {
private nextAuthHeader: string;
private nextAuthValue: string;
/** Set to basic authentication */
basic(user: string, password: string): void {
this.nextAuthHeader = 'Authorization';
this.nextAuthValue = 'Basic ' + btoa(user + ':' + password);
}
/** Set to session key */
nextAsSession(sessionKey: string): void {
this.nextAuthHeader = 'Session';
this.nextAuthValue = sessionKey;
}
/** Clear any authentication headers (to be called after logout) */
clear(): void {
this.nextAuthHeader = null;
this.nextAuthValue = null;
}
/** Apply the current authorization headers to the given request */
apply(req: HttpRequest<any>): HttpRequest<any> {
const headers = {};
if (this.nextAuthHeader) {
headers[this.nextAuthHeader] = this.nextAuthValue;
}
// Apply the headers to the request
return req.clone({
setHeaders: headers
});
}
}
Then change the
ApiInterceptor class to call the
apply method.
And, of course, add
ApiRequestConfiguration to your module
providers and
inject it on your components or services.
The swagger specification doesn't allow referencing an enumeration to be used
as an operation parameter. Hence,
ng-swagger-gen supports the vendor
extension
x-type in operations, whose value could either be a model name
representing an enumeration or
Array<EnumName> or
List<EnumName> (both are
equivalents) to use an array of models.
This project was developed by the Cyclos development team, and, in fact, the Cyclos REST API is the primary test case for generated classes. However, since Cyclos 4.12, the project has changed the API descriptor to OpenAPI 3. As such, a new generator was developed: ng-openapi-gen.
That doesn't mean that the generator works only for the Cyclos API. For instance, the following commands will generate an API client for Swagger's PetStore example, assuming Angular CLI is installed:
ng new petstore
cd petstore
npm install --save-dev ng-swagger-gen
node_modules/.bin/ng-swagger-gen -i http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json