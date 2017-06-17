Angular 4 Directive

Check demo plunker

Demo

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ng-sticky --save

Consuming the library

Import library in any Angular 4 application by running:

$ npm install ng-sticky

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgStickyDirective } from 'ng-sticky' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent, NgStickyDirective ], imports: [ BrowserModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once the library is imported, you can use the directive:

< div ng-sticky [ offSet ]= "0" [ addClass ]= "'is-sticky'" > < div > menu </ div > </ div >

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © Jonas Medeiros